The Stock Market: Now You Believe Mr. Powell

Investors in the stock market in the United States finally seem to believe Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

The Federal Reserve is going to tighten up on its monetary policy and put up a fight against raging inflation in the U.S.

Consumer price inflation hit 8.5 percent in March.

This is the fastest rate of inflation in the United States for forty years.

Inflationary expectations built into bond yields on Friday were at their "highest level in at least two decades."

The U.S. breakeven yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to just under 3.10 percent on Friday. This estimate is achieved by subtracting the yield on U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities from the nominal yield.

That is, investors believe that the compound rate of inflation over the next ten years will be 3.10 percent.

Check out this chart for this break-even year over the past twenty-some years.

Breakeven yield (Bloomberg)

Mr. Powell's Troubles

Mr. Powell has had a credibility problem.

The lead editorial in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday morning shouts out "Learning to Believe the Fed."

The point?

"Dose Wall Street finally believe the Federal Reserve?"

"Officials have warned for weeks that the central bank would tighten policy faster than many expected to break inflation."

On Thursday, Mr. Powell gave his strongest support for a 50 basis point increase in the Fed's policy rate of interest.

Investors seemed to take his current strong stance seriously.

"Stocks and bonds promptly tumbled...."

Stock market performance (FactSet)

Mr. Powell really seems to be stepping out this time.

We read in the Wall Street Journal that:

"The market moves underscore the credibility challenge the central bank has created for itself."

"Investors were surprised Thursday because they've been conditioned to believe the Fed will always come through with a put to buttress the market."

"And, going back to the Alan Greenspan era, the Fed has acted as if rising asset prices are a measure of its success."

Mr. Greenspan and Mr. Bernanke and Ms. Yellen and Mr. Powell, all chairs of the Board of Governors have always wished to conduct policy so as to avoid any unnecessary downside bumps in the stock market.

They have always been willing to err on the side of monetary ease rather than risk an "embarrassing" downward move that would burden them forever in the history books.

Especially over the past two years, the pandemic years, the Federal Reserve under Mr. Powell has been excessively loose. The banks and the financial markets are flooded with liquidity.

The wealthy have been raking money in at a very rapid pace as asset price inflation has dominated the markets.

But, whoa!

Mr. Powell is talking differently now.

He has even brought up the name of his predecessor, Paul Volcker, who squashed inflation and inflationary expectations in the early 1980s.

So, it looks as if the Fed has really entered the battlefield.

What About The Stock Market?

But, how about stock prices? How about corporate earnings? What about the economy?

As I have mentioned before, the type of situation we are in right now is not a very optimistic situation.

Why?

Well, take a look at this post. The post is supposed to be about the stock market.

Up until right now, the discussion has centered on the Federal Reserve System and what the Federal Reserve System will do.

The focus should not be on the Fed for when the focus is on the Fed, things are way-out-of-whack! Disequilibrium rules the scene. Radical uncertainty dominates.

To me, this is a measure of how badly the Federal Reserve has managed the situation in recent times.

The Federal Reserve is performing at its best when no one talks about it.

But, that is not the case now.

Yes, there are earnings to consider. Yes, there is the economy to consider. Yes, there is the Russian invasion of Ukraine to consider. Yes, there is the pandemic to consider.

But, the Fed dominates.

And, this is going to be the case for some time now.

That is how much pressure is on the Fed.

Stock Market Performance - 2022

Here is how the S&P 500 Stock Index has performed this year, starting from January 3, 2022, when the index closed at a historical high.

Performance of S&P 500 since January 3, 2022 (Federal Reserve)

Note, that the S&P 500 Index trended almost uninterrupted between March 23, 2020, and January 3, 2022, as the Fed pumped billions and billions of dollars into the financial system, adding $120.0 billion to its securities portfolio every month during this time period.

S&P 500 performance since 2020 (Federal Reserve)

No wonder asset prices went up as they did during this time.

Just one further note here. During this time period, the price of bitcoin rose from $6,580 on March 23, 2020, to $67,500 on November 8, 2021. when it peaked out as the talk about the Fed tightening up picked up.

All asset prices experienced tremendous gains during this time period.

Well, Times Have Changed

So, things are different going forward.

Investors seem to believe this.

And, this is reason for the stock market to decline.

How Mr. Powell and the other Federal Reserve officials will respond to a drop in stock prices is, of course, unknown. And, we don't know what other factors might come into play.

The situation in Ukraine could get a lot worse.

China could start some distracting initiatives.

And, so on.

I think we can assume that the Fed will raise its policy rate of interest by 50 basis points in May. Unless something pretty bad hits, I think we can expect at least one if not two more 50 basis point increases this year.

I believe that the Fed will really move to reduce the size of its balance sheet in June and will at the same time reduce the amount of excess reserves that are in the commercial banking system.

The ultimate question: how much of this tightening will it do?

Oh, the stock market. It will continue to decline as long as investors believe that the Fed will continue to remain tight.