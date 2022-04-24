bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

We started Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) with a 'Sell' rating, mostly based on valuation, back in November 2021. Since then shares have underperformed the market almost by a factor of 2x, losing almost 15% of their value. Meanwhile, the company has reported good results and we like the financial guidance for FY22. We now think shares are in 'Buy' territory, even if they are still far from being a bargain.

Johnson Controls reported a very strong fiscal Q1, with sales increasing by 8% organically, EPS going up by 26%, and EBITA margin improving by 30bps. The one disappointment was free cash flow, which came in below the previous year due to increased CapEx and the absence of the prior year Covid benefits. The company also said they are on track to deliver ~$230M in productivity savings in FY22 and reaffirmed its guidance and outlook for the coming financial year. Another interesting piece of news shared was the inclusion of the company in the Corporate Knights 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World.

Johnson Controls Investor Presentation

Financials

Looking at the company's profit margins, we can see that the operating margin has been improving and is now almost 50% above its 5-year average. The productivity savings that management has identified should further help improve the operating margin, as well as operating leverage from increased sales.

Data by YCharts

The company has continued deleveraging. Last time we covered it, debt to EBITDA was at ~2.3x, and it is now closer to 2.1x.

Data by YCharts

The order backlog continues to build and is currently 10% higher year over year, which should help the company continue posting sales growth in the next few quarters.

Johnson Controls Investor Presentation

Competitors

One big concern we had with Johnson Controls was its lower operating margin with respect to competitors, but the company has been closing the gap, and now has a higher operating margin than Carrier Global (CARR), and it is getting closer to Trane Technologies (TT). This significant fundamental improvement is another reason we are changing our opinion on Johnson Controls to 'Buy'.

Data by YCharts

Comparing the valuation multiples of these three companies, we see that the three are trading at similar values, with Trane Technologies commanding a small premium, which we view as reasonable given its superior profitability.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Valuation has markedly improved since the last time we covered the company through a combination of a reduced share price and strong results delivered by the company. We now believe shares are trading slightly below their intrinsic value and therefore we are changing our rating to 'Buy'. Even though we still don't think shares are trading at a bargain price, we think they at least have a good chance of outperforming the market going forward. The current EV/EBITDA multiple for the company is ~13.9x, which is below its 5-year average of ~18.7x. In the last five years, the cheapest it has traded was during the Covid crash when shares were trading at ~11x EV/EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

The price/sales ratio has gone down from ~2.3x last time we covered the company to ~1.8x now, much closer to the 5-year average of 1.6x.

Data by YCharts

Where investors are still likely to be disappointed is with the dividend yield. We hope the company starts raising it soon in a more meaningful way. The last increase was only around 3%. Right now, the dividend yield is still considerably below the 5-year average of 2.4%.

Data by YCharts

We find the current forward price/earnings multiple of ~19x much more reasonable. Looking to later years, the P/E ratio quickly compresses, with shares currently trading at only 14x the estimated earnings for FY24.

Data by YCharts Seeking Alpha

FY 22 Guidance

In general, guidance for fiscal year 2022 was very positive, with organic revenue guided to increase 8-10%, continued EBITA margin improvement of 50-60 bps, and EPS in the range of $3.22-$3.32, which would represent a 22-25% year over year increase. The company is also guiding to ~100% free cash flow conversion from earnings, which will help with the planned $1.4 billion in share repurchases and to finance potential M&A.

Johnson Controls Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Johnson Controls showed more improvement in its operations than what we were expecting, at the same time that shares went down, which is now motivating us to readjust our rating to 'Buy'. This is a quality company that will benefit from secular trends in global urbanization and increased demand for energy-efficient, healthy, and smart building products and solutions.