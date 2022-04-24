Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

On April 26th, before the market opens, the management team at industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE) is due to report financial performance covering the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. As we approach that date, there are a few important details that investors should keep a close eye on. These are items that could have a material impact on the company's prospects moving forward, especially as it moves forward to spin off certain operations and focus on its core businesses. Long term, I believe that General Electric will generate attractive returns for its shareholders. But it's not impossible for data released in any given quarter to change this picture significantly. Because of this, investors should be wise to perform the appropriate due diligence by watching for the most important components of the company that will ultimately determine its long-term trajectory.

Watch GE's debt and cash flow

Two of the biggest problems facing General Electric in recent years have been the company's debt and its cash flow. Struggling operations, caused by a mixture of factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, problems with the Boeing (BA) Max aircrafts, and the company’s Power segment, not to mention other one-off issues like insurance and pension reserves, prevented the kind of cash flow the company needed in order to drastically pay down debt. To address this issue, the company did sell off or spin off certain business units, leaving what we ultimately have today. As of the end of the company's 2021 fiscal year, it had a net leverage ratio of 3.3. However, if you use the credit agency-aligned definition of net leverage, the ratio would have been a bit higher at roughly 5.4.

General Electric

At this point in time, management's goal is to reduce this leverage further, with a net leverage ratio target for the end of the 2022 fiscal year of 2. In order to accomplish this, the company must do well to generate attractive cash flows. For the 2022 fiscal year, management is currently forecasting free cash flow from its industrial operations of between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion. That's up from the $5.1 billion the business reported for its 2021 fiscal year. Not only that, management expects the trend to continue, with a current target for the 2023 fiscal year of free cash flow from industrial operations of $7 billion or more. This should come as the company's core operations strengthen and as cost cutting initiatives pay off.

General Electric

Naturally, this is one area investors who want to pay close attention to. Given the inflationary environment, it's uncertain what might come to pass from a cash flow perspective. And if the company falls short on that, its target for debt reduction could be at stake. But if the business, like so many other companies I have looked at, succeeds in actually benefiting from the inflationary environment, the end result for shareholders could be excellent. At the end of the day, a lot on this front will be determined by the nature of the company's contracts. A significant portion of the company's operations come from backlog that can be booked years in advance. If the terms on this backlog guarantee fixed pricing at a time when the firm might be responsible for paying the market rate on supplies, inflation could come to bite it.

Look to the skies

Today, the core of General Electric is its Aviation segment. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this unit was both the largest and fastest-growing portion of the enterprise. It is also, by far, the most profitable, representing $4.3 billion of the $5.1 billion in industrial level free cash flow the company reported for 2021. At present, management has high expectations for this unit. Their current forecast is for its top line to rise by 20% or more during 2022. Though this may seem unlikely for a large and mature operation, it is also true that air traffic is picking up immensely.

Author - TSA Data

As you can see in the chart above, air traffic enplanements reported by the TSA have recovered significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic. As an example, take the data for April 21st from each of the past few years. This year, the TSA reported 2.28 million enplanements. That compares to the 1.51 million reported one year earlier and is up from the paltry 111,627 reported the same time of 2020. Traffic is still below the 2.53 million reported for the 2019 fiscal year. But the overall trend is positive and, on the whole, robust. This should drive aircraft units in for service and should ultimately drive demand for the engines the company produces. If there is one part to the company that is likely to shine, it is this one.

General Electric - Backlog and separation news

In addition to the aforementioned items, investors would also be wise to look at a couple of other factors. The first would be the company's backlog. Back at the end of the company's 2019 fiscal year, it posted backlog of $245.43 billion. This number plunged in the months after, driven by weakness in the firm’s Power segment and because of broader weakness caused by economic conditions. As of the end of last year, backlog stood at $239.82 billion. That's up 4% year over year compared to the $230.60 billion reading recorded at the end of 2020. How well the company performs from a backlog perspective will be important since it is a leading indicator of how business should be in the ensuing years.

Author - GE

The last thing that investors should be on the lookout for would be news related to the company's spinoff plans. The current objective is to spin off the company’s Healthcare unit sometime in early 2023. At present, management intends to retain a 19.9% ownership in that unit. In addition, the company is going to be spinning off its Renewable Energy, Power, and GE Digital operations into a separate publicly-traded company sometime in early 2024. Any sort of news on the status of these plans could be incredibly important.

Takeaway

At this moment in time, I view General Electric as an attractive turnaround prospect. Certainly, the worst for the company is in the rearview mirror. However, that doesn't mean it's out of the woods entirely. Constantly changing market conditions could result in positive or negative developments for the company, as could changes in management’s decisions. So long as we don't have any nasty negative surprises, I feel like the future for the company will be appealing. But until the news comes out, investors should wait with bated breath.