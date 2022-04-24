Nikola Stojadinovic/E+ via Getty Images

Late last summer I concluded that Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was stepping up as shares had recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and not only the shares but operational performance as well. With the company making a move for a large direct-to-consumer and e-commerce player, amidst reasonable valuations, the set-up looked quite good, but unfortunately it has been difficult times for the stock ever since.

Quick Trip Down Memory Lane

Wolverine is the owner of many (shoe) brands lie Merrell, CAT, its namesake brand, Chaco, Puppies, Harley-Davidson, Spery, and many more. Applications include work, hiking, boat, winter boots, military and sandals, as the company generated $2.3 billion in sales in 2019, ahead of the pandemic. Operating margins were posted at 11% as the resulting earnings power of $2.25 per share resulted in non-demanding valuations with shares trading at $34 ahead of the pandemic, basically a 15 times multiple as net debt of $600 million worked down to a 2 times leverage ratio.

Shares fell to a low around $15 amidst the outbreak of the pandemic, but recovered quickly as the company managed to limit the cash burn, or at least losses, during the toughest times in the pandemic. 2020 sales fell 21% to $1.79 billion as adjusted operating margins of 7.5% were still quite respectable. The company guided for 2021 sales to recover to $2.2 billion as adjusted earnings were seen at $2 per share as shares recovered to $32 in August, in part because net debt was down to just $350 million. The company furthermore hiked the full year guidance to $2.4 billion sales and adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share.

With the company supporting a $3 billion enterprise valuation at the time, Wolverine announced a substantial deal with the $410 million purchase of Sweaty Betty, acquiring a global fitness and lifestyle brand which focuses on women. With $250 million in sales, the deal was valued at 1.6 times sales, a modest premium compared to the valuation of Wolverine. This seems reasonable as the acquired activities have a huge online and direct-to-consumer channels, albeit that a 16 times EBITDA multiples was a bit higher.

With sales seen around $2.5 billion and earnings estimate at $2.30 per share, without factoring in the impact of the deal, the outlook looked pretty decent with shares trading in their mid-thirties.

Amidst all of this I found the valuation not too demanding, yet the company was still facing large secular challenges, with the company still having quite some work to do to complete the transformation. I concluded that shares looked relatively cheap, but more conversion and execution was needed to create a future-proof business and thus real appeal.

Stagnation

Since my take in August, shares have lost quite a bit of value, having retreated to the $30 mark by year's end, with shares now having fallen to just $23 per share. This disappointing share price action is the result of softer operational performance. Alongside the release of the third quarter results, the company cut the 2021 guidance to $2.4 billion in sales and adjusted earnings of $2.05-$2.10 per share, amidst inflationary pressures and factory outages in Vietnam, among others.

In February, the company posted its 2021 results. Full year sales came in at $2.41 billion, as adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.09 per share, with adjusted operating margins reported at 10.6% of sales. GAAP earnings only came in at $0.81 per share with adjustments between both metrics being quite aggressive, as the company made adjustments for the Sweaty Betty deal, yet other items are a bit more disputable: including higher air freight costs, shipping delays and other pandemic related trends.

For 2022, the company guided for sales at a midpoint of just over $2.8 billion, suggesting a roughly $400 million increase in sales, for the majority the result of the purchase of Sweaty Betty. Despite inflationary pressure, the company sees adjusted operating margins at around 11% with adjusted earnings seen between $2.30 and $2.45 per share.

Net debt stood at $806 million by year's end, with adjusted EBITDA coming in around $290 million, making that leverage comes in a bit on the higher side, equal to 2.8 times EBITDA here.

What Now?

While leverage is a bit on the higher side following the latest deal, this is in part the result of some near term cash flow conversion. Hence, the pullback in Wolverine does not come alone as investors fear a combination of inflation, slower demand in Europe and purchasing power deterioration witnessed by consumers across the globe.

Given all of this, leverage comes in a bit higher than expected and the 2022 guidance certainly carries some risk. On the other hand, shares trade at just 10 times adjusted earnings, as the adjustments are quite aggressive by all means, yet the risks appear manageable. But the increase in leverage in this greater period of uncertainty is unfortunately ill-timed.

Weighing it all together, I still think that appeal has increased on a net basis and, while there are few imminent drivers, valuations here look compelling enough to obtain some exposure alongside other players in the sector as well.