Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

For many companies, reliable data can be the difference between success and failure. Information is truly one of the most important resources available in this modern era, and may in fact be the most valuable resource. One company dedicated to providing business decisioning data and analytics is Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB). Recent performance achieved by the company, while not all good, has generally trended to the positive. On top of this, management expects growth at the firm to continue. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company are trading at affordable levels, both on an absolute basis and relative to peers, and I cannot help but to think that this enterprise offers more potential moving forward.

Performance Is Impressive

The last time I wrote an article about Dun & Bradstreet was in September of 2021. At that time, I lauded the company's value creation and said that shares were attractively priced. I called the company a good play on the data economy, believing that it would have upside potential in a world that is becoming ever more focused on data and analytics. Ultimately, my analysis led me to rate the company a ‘buy’ prospect. Since then, things have not gone exactly great. But relative to the market, the company is performing as I would have hoped. While the S&P 500 is down 2.3% as of this writing, shares of Dun & Bradstreet have experienced downside of just 0.5%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When I last wrote about Dun & Bradstreet, the company had fundamental data covering only through the first half of its 2021 fiscal year. Fast forward to today, and we now have the complete picture for last year. According to management, revenue came in at an impressive $2.17 billion. That translates to a 24.6% increase over the $1.74 billion generated one year earlier. It's also 53.2% above the $1.41 billion generated in 2019. A small portion of the revenue increase between 2020 and 2021, approximately $77.7 million in all, was driven by organic growth. The bulk of the increase, however, was driven by multiple acquisitions. During the year, the business acquired Bisnode in a transaction valued at $805.8 million. It also purchased Eyeota and Netwise for a combined $242.1 million. All of these transactions were net of cash acquired in the deal.

When it comes to the company's bottom line, the picture also improved. In 2021, Dun & Bradstreet generated a net loss of $71.7 million. Although this may look bad at first glance, it is a significant improvement over the $175.6 million loss experienced in 2020. It's also much better than the $674 million the company lost in 2019. Other profitability metrics were definitely better. Operating cash flow, for instance, came in at $503.7 million. That compares to the $195.6 million the business generated just one year earlier. Meanwhile, EBITDA totaled $847.1 million. That beats out the $711.4 million the company generated in 2020.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year, management has provided some detailed guidance. Revenue, for instance, should come in at between $2.270 billion and $2.315 billion. At the midpoint, that implies sales of $2.2925 billion. That implies a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. The company also anticipates adjusted earnings per share of between $1.13 and $1.20. Having said that, I don't believe that net income is a very good measure of the company's potential. Instead, I prefer to focus on cash flow. Unfortunately, management does not offer an estimate for operating cash flow. However, they did say that EBITDA should be between $865 million and $905 million for the year. At the midpoint, if we take that growth rate year over year and apply it to operating cash flow, then a good approximation for that metric would be $520.2 million. That's after stripping out non-controlling interests.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using this data, we can effectively value the company. On a price to operating cash flow basis, using the 2022 estimates, the firm is trading at a multiple of 13.9. That's down slightly from the 14.5 reading that we get if we rely on 2021 figures. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company should come in at 12.3. That stacks up against the 12.8 reading we get if we rely on 2021 results. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. As a note, I'm comparing the 2021 results for Dun & Bradstreet to these firms, not the 2022 estimates. I would prefer to be more conservative and be surprised in a positive way than liberal and be surprised in a negative way. On a price to operating cash flow basis, four of the five companies had a positive reading. These firms ranged from a low of 13.4 to a high of 46.3. In this case, only one of the companies was cheaper than Dun & Bradstreet. I then decided to repeat this process using the EV to EBITDA approach. That gave me a range of 13.8 to 46.8. In this case, Dun & Bradstreet was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Dun & Bradstreet 14.5 12.8 KBR Inc. (KBR) 27.7 24.2 CACI International (CACI) 13.4 13.8 Exponent (EXPO) 46.3 46.8 FTI Consulting (FCN) 16.7 15.4 Stantec (STN) N/A 15.2

Takeaway

At this moment, Dun & Bradstreet seems to be doing quite well for itself. Growth recently has been impressive and is look set to continue. To be clear, the vast majority of the company's recent expansion was driven by acquisitions. But irrespective of the cause, the fundamentals look robust and shares are trading at attractive levels. So long as management can continue this upside, I believe that Dun & Bradstreet will offer investors attractive opportunities moving forward.