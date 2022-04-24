Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock has suffered an unprecedented collapse that saw it lose close to 75% of its value from its 2021 highs. It deserved the battering given its growth premium. However, the market seems to have discounted PayPal's profitable business model entirely. As such, the stock last traded pretty close to its 2020 COVID bottom, as PayPal bag-holders were thrashed.

Several headwinds have buffeted the company. The digestion of the pandemic premium, coupled with the e-commerce slowdown, impacted PayPal's recent results. The company had also executed poorly, leading to further de-rating.

Furthermore, the macro headwinds relating to inflation, interest rate hikes, and reopening headwinds added to PayPal's misery. Then, the payments landscape has also gotten even more competitive as Amazon (AMZN) unveiled its "Buy with Prime" service. Amazon has finally unleashed its prime benefits for third-party merchants as it sought to penetrate gross merchandise value (GMV) and gross payment value (GPV) outside its ecosystem.

Furthermore, CFO John Rainey announced his decision recently to leave for Walmart (WMT), as the retail behemoth aims to build up its FinTech product to compete. But, his announcement to depart just before the release of PayPal's Q1 earnings was generally not welcomed by the Street. RBC Capital Markets articulated (edited):

The timing of Rainey's departure is unfortunate, given the material pivot PayPal is undergoing. The fact that management did not use this opportunity to reiterate guidance, in the face of such a material event, does call into question if a reset could be necessary. - Bloomberg

Therefore, we believe the market is attempting to force the COVID bottom (<5% from its last traded price) in PYPL stock, as it heads into its FQ1 earnings card on April 27. However, we think the pessimism in PYPL stock is overdone, as it was caught in a "perfect storm."

Consequently, we think the current price level looks attractive if you have patience and are willing to hold it through the testing of the COVID bottom. As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on PYPL stock.

H1'22 Could be The Inflection Point For PayPal

PayPal consensus estimates % (S&P Capital IQ)

Readers can easily glean the significant moderation in its revenue growth from the updated consensus estimates presented above. Therefore, it's clear that the market was right in deflating PYPL stock growth premium over the past year.

Nevertheless, PayPal has been consistently EBIT and FCF profitable, while notching double-digit gains in revenue pre-COVID. While the FinTech competitive landscape has evolved tremendously, the digital payments market is still seeing strong adoption. Also, according to a Wells Fargo study, it estimates a $1.5T market for FinTech and continues to see increasing adoption of digital payments.

Furthermore, the digital payments market is expected to grow at an 11.7% CAGR through 2024, reaching $205B. PayPal would likely continue to be in the leadership position in leveraging its growth. Therefore, we believe the company remains well-positioned to capture the growing opportunities moving forward, despite facing more competition.

Nevertheless, PayPal is expected to report 6.2% in revenue growth in the upcoming quarter. In addition, its adjusted net margin is also expected to moderate to 16.3%. Notwithstanding, we think PayPal's profitability remains robust, validating the strength of its business model and competitive moat. Notably, the consensus estimates also suggest PayPal's topline growth could recover from H2'22, exiting the year near the 20% YoY range.

However, the worsening macro headwinds in Europe could have impacted PayPal more than expected. Therefore, potentially weaker guidance from management could force another round of selling in PYPL stock post-earnings, before finding its bottom moving forward.

Deutsche Bank recently highlighted that PayPal should consider revising its forward guidance to temper investors' expectations. It accentuated (edited):

We see relatively limited upside again this quarter due to softening e-commerce volumes in March, continued global supply chain issues and inflation impacting consumer discretionary spend, and potential Ukraine/Russia headwinds. We believe it would be prudent for the company to lower the bar on its future revenue growth rate in H2'22 and from FY23E-25E of 20% constant currency to 15% with slight margin expansion. This would be a much easier hurdle to achieve and release the pressure on the stock. - The Fly

Is PYPL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Truist updated recently that it observed more intense competition in the payments space and believes that PayPal could be losing market share. It added: "We think PayPal is approaching share saturation and facing increased competition."

In addition, Amazon also unveiled its Buy with Prime service, which could exacerbate the competitive headwinds against PayPal. While still early, Amazon's newly launched service could compete more effectively against PayPal as it attracts third-party merchants and its customers to leverage its Prime benefits. Therefore, investors must carefully watch Amazon Pay's penetration in this space and observe how PayPal responds to its threat.

PYPL stock NTM FCF yield % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

However, we also observed that PYPL stock last traded markedly below its 5Y valuation averages. Its NTM FCF yield of 6.4% also seems highly attractive. But, its NTM normalized P/E of 18.6x still represented a premium against the market's median P/E of 17.1x. However, PayPal is estimated to emerge from its bottom in 2022 and surpass the market's growth rates moving forward.

Hence, we believe that the market has punished PYPL for its weak guidance and poor execution over the past two quarters. Therefore, the battering was well-deserved. Hence, Management needs to execute confidently again to win back its investors' confidence.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on PYPL stock, as we think its valuation has accounted for the headwinds discussed.