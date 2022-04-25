D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Interest rates are rising... and the market is dipping...

It seems that it's been the same story since the beginning of the year.

After months of volatility, it may seem tempting to throw the towel to watch the madness from the sidelines, but it is during times of volatility that the best bargains are found.

At High Yield Landlord, we have a simple accumulation strategy that consists of making one small addition to our portfolio with each week that passes.

This way, we are assured to profit in the long run, but we don't risk running out of cash early into the dip. In what follows, we highlight two of our latest purchases:

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

One of my favorite investment opportunities in today's market is a small-cap Cannabis REIT called NewLake Capital Partners.

Properties owned by NewLake Capital Partners (NewLake Capital Partners)

Fundamentally, the company is doing very well. It went public in August of 2021 and since then, it has already hiked its dividend very substantially.

It first hiked it by 14% in September, then by another 29% in December, and finally, it recently hiked it by another 6.5%. This means that they have hiked their dividend every quarter since going public, and the CEO explains that they expect this growth to continue in a recent conference call.

NewLake Capital Partners dividend growth (NewLake Capital Partners)

They are confident in their path to growth because they have 15-year leases with built-in growth from unfunded tenant improvements and 2.5% annual rent hikes. Historically, they have not had a single default or deferral because their leases are with the highest-quality cannabis operators in strategically located limited license States.

Moreover, since they still haven't fully deployed their IPO proceeds and have virtually no debt, they are in a great position to keep closing accretive deals to grow FFO per share.

They are able to buy assets at 12.5% cap rates and expect to soon add cheap debt on their balance sheet, resulting in exceptionally large acquisition spreads. The CEO explains that:

"We are actively pursuing with a number of lenders, debt capital to fund additional acquisitions. We have no debt essentially, and we also have a great portfolio. So, it's not that challenging for us to get debt. I think we'd probably end up in mid-single digits."

Now is a good time to double-down on acquisitions because their tenants are looking for alternative sources of capital while their equity is discounted and interest rates are rising:

"We continue to see a steady flow of opportunities, as the industry focuses on raising non-dilutive capital, while equity valuations are depressed, and a rising rate environment makes debt less attractive for many market participants."

The CEO concluded the last call by saying that "we're very confident, as I said in the growth of the business" and given that they combine exceptionally high investment spreads with high capacity to buy new assets and a growing pipeline, we think that the optimism is well-justified.

Despite that, the share price is down by 24% since the company went public:

Data by YCharts

It is not uncommon for a REIT's share price to drop without any good reason, but it is quite rare for a REIT to drop this much even as it keeps posting good news and hiking its dividend.

The divergence between the fundamental performance and the share price performance has become very substantial.

What could explain this?

The CEO gave clues as to why the share price may have been dropping despite the strong results in the last conference call:

Finally, I'd like to address certain dynamics relating to trading in cannabis-related stocks. It has become more challenging for investors to trade in these stocks, as certain banks have restricted secondary trading of cannabis-related stocks that do not trade on either the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. We believe that this has created a less than optimal trading volume and liquidity in all OTC traded cannabis-related stocks, including ours. We have been evaluating alternatives to up list to a major exchange such as NASDAQ. We are currently engaged with NASDAQ regarding a potential approach for an up list, but there is no certainty that we will ultimately receive approval. It is premature for us to say much more, other than we understand that this is an important issue for our company and our shareholders, and we are very focused on working through this issue.

This explanation makes sense. If you have ever tried to buy NLCP, you will know that it is quite illiquid and difficult to buy even in small volumes. Please make sure to use limit orders.

But it is encouraging to hear him say this because it adds further evidence that the company's share price is currently detached from its fundamentals, offering a compelling opportunity for active investors.

Right now, the shares are priced at ~14x FFO and a 5.8% dividend yield, which is very attractive for a REIT that's growing at this pace. For reference, NLCP's larger peer, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), is currently priced at 20x FFO, a 4.5% yield, and has worse growth prospects and riskier properties.

I think that NLCP could rapidly rerate at a materially higher level if it could resolve the liquidity issue of its shares. A listing on the NASDAQ would be ideal, but it remains very uncertain whether they can get that. Even if they fail, I would expect the liquidity of the shares to improve over time as they continue to grow, and in the meantime, we are able to accumulate more shares at an attractive valuation.

With a path to double-digit growth and a near 6% yield, we think that NLCP is likely to deliver 15%+ annual returns in the coming years without any multiple expansion.

It goes without saying that the cannabis space is speculative and you cannot expect to earn such returns without accepting some risks, but we like its risk-to-reward as one position among many others in our diversified portfolio.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Finally, MPW has again dipped below $20 per share after being hit by another negative article posted by the WSJ.

We continue to think that these articles miss the forest for the trees, highlighting a few specific problems/risks, but ignoring the bigger picture which is that MPW's investment strategy has been hugely successful overall.

You need to take risks to earn returns, and when you take risks, you occasionally suffer setbacks which are inevitable. But overall, MPW's portfolio of hospitals is performing very well, it is enjoying strong growth, and this growth will only accelerate in 2022 because most of its leases enjoy CPI adjustments.

Hospital property (Medical Properties Trust)

Those hit pieces also make it seem as if MPW is poorly managed and conflicted when in reality, it has been one of the most successful REITs since its inception, nearly doubling the returns of the largest REIT ETF (VNQ):

MPW vs. VNQ (YCharts)

We are currently working on an update that will go over all the points made in the recent hit-pieces and expect to publish it in the coming weeks.

Priced at a 6.2% dividend yield and offering a clear path to 5-8% annual growth, we think that MPW is a no-brainer for total return-seeking investors who are also interested in earning high dividends.

Bottom Line

The best time to buy is when others are fearful.

Today, there is a lot of fear in the market (SPY), and the REIT sector specifically (VNQ).

REITs are avoided due to the false perception that they do poorly during times of rising interest rates when in reality, they have historically been strong outperformers:

REITs outperform during times of rising interest rates (Cohen & Steers)

Beyond that, some individual REITs like NLCP and MPW are even more discounted due to company-specific risks that are misunderstood by the market.

We think that by investing in mispriced companies in an undervalued sector, we are setting our portfolio for significant gains in the coming years, and while we wait, we also earn a ~6% dividend yield.