If you’ve been following Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock recently, you may have noticed that it has been strongly correlated with Netflix (NFLX). After NFLX reported a net user decline of 200,000 for the first quarter, it crashed 36% in a single day, with Meta crashing right along with it. While Meta’s crash was much less pronounced that Netflix’s, it was significant. On April 20, Meta stock fell 8%, despite no material news about the company being released on that date.

You might be wondering why Meta fell in tandem with Netflix. Their businesses have nothing in common: one is a paid subscription service, the other an ad platform that also sells a VR headset. It’s possible that investors sold Meta because Q4–when both Netflix and Meta put out bad numbers and promptly sold off–was still fresh in their minds.

But there’s another, more material factor that could be at play:

User counts.

While FB and NFLX have completely different business models, they are similar in that both of them report user counts, including global user counts, in their releases. In the past, this was a great metric to highlight because it could show some kind of growth in periods when financials missed expectations. But in 2022 it’s becoming a liability. This year, services like Netflix, Facebook and Instagram lost all of their Russian users with the stroke of a pen. The U.S. government asked them to limit some features to comply with sanctions, then the Russian government banned them outright. The ban hit Netflix hard in the first quarter, taking 700,000 users right out from under its nose. Meta will have Russian losses in the picture in its own first quarter release, and in fact, the raw number of them will likely be higher than Netflix's.

I have always been a big bull on FB stock, and I remain bullish on the business itself. However, I sold my shares recently as I believe I can buy my position back for much cheaper than the levels it was trading at last week. In this article I will outline a neutral thesis on Meta (at today’s prices) and explain why I’m excited about initiating a position after a post-earnings dip.

Meta Platforms: Competitive Position

In a recent article, I wrote that I would fall in love with Meta stock at $150. I actually held the stock then; today I’m out, and am waiting for prices below $180 before I buy in again. Why am I holding out for better prices? Largely because of the company’s competitive position, which has weakened somewhat over the last few years. Meta’s extraordinary free cash flow yield is hard to pass up, but the company has more competitors now than ever before, and that justifies a somewhat lower stock price.

Before going any further, I should say that Meta’s competitive position right now IS good. It is second place in the online advertising industry after Alphabet (GOOG), and it is far ahead of the third place firm, Amazon (AMZN).

Reviewing the past year, we would conclude that Meta has a very high market share, indicating a solid competitive position. However, there are two developments that may change that fact going forward.

Apple’s (AAPL) app tracking transparency (“ATT”) changes.

The rise of TikTok.

ATT is a long term headwind that is projected to take a $10 billion bite out of FB’s revenue this year. It’s a big part of why CFO David Wehner projected first quarter revenue to grow at just 3%-11%. Apple’s ATT policy forces FB to ask iPhone users whether they want their data tracked. That includes data on things like web browsing and physical location. Such data is crucial to FB’s ad targeting operation. Without it, FB can’t show users ads based on websites they read or locations they visited.

Unfortunately, not many people are opting into tracking. According to Flurry, only 25% of FB users on the iPhone are agreeing to be tracked. That’s higher than the opt-in rate when ATT was first launched (11%) but it’s still not great. Not only do these changes make FB ads less appealing, they also send advertisers to platforms that don’t require this kind of data as much, like Google Search.

The rise of TikTok is another long term headwind for Meta. TikTok is a short form video app that is very similar to Instagram. It is currently #2 in the app store, which is higher than any of Meta’s apps. It’s hard to say exactly how much advertising revenue Meta is losing to TikTok. The app is similar to Instagram but not identical; it’s more focused on video, Instagram on still images. Still, the two apps cater to a younger, image-conscious audience, which means they are in competition for eyeballs.

How much money ATT and TikTok will cost Meta is an open question. ATT has been pegged at $10 billion, TikTok is harder to quantify. It’s reasonable enough to assume that it is costing Meta some revenue, though, as its audience is quite similar to Instagram’s.

Financials

Related to Meta’s competitive position is its financial position. Meta’s most recent quarter was a slight miss, but it triggered a selloff due to poor guidance for the upcoming quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Meta delivered:

$33.67 billion in revenue, up 20%.

$12.85 billion in operating income, down 1%.

$10.28 billion in net income, down 8%.

$3.67 in diluted EPS, down 5%.

It wasn’t a poor showing overall. Revenue beat expectations and earnings declined only slightly. Additionally, the net margin was very healthy, at 30%. However, the miss on earnings combined with guidance of only 3% to 11% for Q1 sent Meta’s stock tumbling 26% in a single trading day.

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether FB can return to positive earnings growth with ATT and TikTok in the picture. Given the huge increase in Metaverse spending, 11% revenue growth for Q1 would imply a decline in net income. Unless Zuck reins in said spending, FB’s earnings will likely decline again.

Of course, FB’s balance sheet is the stuff of legend. With $48 billion in liquidity and no long term debt, the company can afford to ride out a few bad quarters. Its long term debt-to-equity ratio is literally zero!

But in this environment of high interest rates, investors are scrutinizing earnings releases like never before, and the fact is that Meta’s first quarter earnings are at risk of being poor. So, short term downside in reaction to the Q1 release is a very real possibility.

Why Meta Is At Risk Of Getting The Netflix Treatment

So far, I have outlined some reasons why Meta’s first quarter earnings could be slightly disappointing. Its metaverse spending is up, its competitive position is down, and Apple is taking a $10 billion bite out of revenue. It’s a recipe for downside.

But, my thesis is not that Meta is at risk of “some downside.” It’s that Meta is at risk of being treated like Netflix–i.e. subjected to a “this company is going out of business” type of selloff. My prediction of a “so so” earnings release does not explain that outcome.

What does explain it?

The one quality that Meta and Netflix do share in common, despite their totally unrelated business models:

User count reporting.

Netflix and Meta are similar in that they both report user counts prominently in their earnings releases. Until recently, that was a positive, but this earnings season, it may be a liability.

When Netflix released its earnings, it reported a vast beat on EPS and only a slight miss on revenue. The EPS growth was negative, but only slightly so. On the whole, it was not that bad of a release.

What got investors nervous?

Most likely, the user growth. In the first quarter, Netflix lost users for the first time in its entire history. It lost 700,000 users in Russia, where it shut down its operations, resulting in a 200,000 net loss. As Thomas Chua of Steady Compounding points out, it would have gained 500,000 subscribers had it not been for the impact of Russia.

It is quite likely that NFLX’s subscriber counts, not its financials, drove its stock price collapse in the day after earnings. As I mentioned earlier, earnings beat (albeit with slightly negative year-over-year growth), and revenue just slightly missed. That does not explain a 36% selloff. A selloff of that magnitude would normally occur after something unprecedented happened, and the first net loss of users in a company’s history would fit the definition of “unprecedented.” Not only did NFLX lose 200,000 users in Q1, it guided for a loss of 2 million in Q2. Those are some scary numbers, and they'll stay scary for as long as Russia is out of the picture.

Which brings us back to Meta.

Meta, like Netflix, reports user counts in its releases. Daily active users (“DAU”) is among the company’s most watched metrics, attracting outsized media coverage. Normally, Meta reports very strong user growth, particularly internationally. But in the upcoming release, Meta, like Netflix, has to contend with the Russia factor. In response to the West’s sanctions over Ukraine, Russia shut down Facebook and Instagram within its borders. Russia was 1.4% of Meta’s global userbase before the ban. Thanks to the shutdown, Meta will probably have to report a decline in global users in its next release. If investors react to that the same way they did to Netflix’s user decline, the stock could lose value rapidly.

Exactly how rapidly I can’t say. Meta’s stock fell quite a bit in the immediate aftermath of Netflix’s release, so it could be that the potential global user loss is already priced in. I wouldn’t count out another round of selling though. In this increasingly fragile economy, investors are feeling nervous, and you never know when even a “so-so” earnings release will trigger a massive selloff.

The Bottom Line

By now, you can probably tell that I am not optimistic about Meta’s upcoming release. I do not think that it will be terrible, but I do think that global user growth will be the worst in the company’s history. I expect the stock to sell off after its earnings come out. Nevertheless, I plan on buying back the stock after any post-earnings dip.

Why is that?

Because the selloff I am expecting would not be a rational one. As we saw with Netflix, investors will sell stocks due to declining user counts, even if earnings themselves are good. In this value-hungry market, investors are seemingly looking for any excuse they can find to ditch tech for energy, or shipping, or whatever the current in-vogue value sector is.

What they seem to be missing is the fact that this year’s tech selloff has created value opportunities IN the tech space. At today’s prices, Meta trades at just 13.3 times earnings and 8.7 times operating cash flow. It also has $16 billion in cash, a figure that swells to $47 billion if you include short term securities. Its gross margin is an astonishing 80%, and its return on equity is one of the highest of all big tech firms. Meta is, put simply, a highly liquid, financially stable company that has enough cash in the war chest to ride out any crisis. If the dip I’m expecting comes, I’ll buy it. And I’ll do it with a smile on my face.