Published on the Value Lab 23/4/22

Since we follow Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF), which also has its Falcon private jet business, we became aware of a risk to private jet manufacturers, which is that sanctioned Russians love to use them. Dassault did not want to disclose how affected its business would be by the sanctions, and maybe it's not too bad for the Falcon, but for General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) gulfstream, a premier brand, it could be a bigger issue. Since this segment is an important profit contributor, we just don't think that GD deserves the same run-up in price that Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) have had. While the current geopolitical situation presents a net-positive situation, there are unambiguously better ways to play the current situation than with GD, so we pass.

Private Jet Business

Much like the Falcon for Dassault, the high net worth clientele allows for Gulfstream's business to generate strong margins. Aerospace which is dominated by the Gulfstream business accounts for about 35% of the company's operating earnings. Before we talk about Russia, it's worth pointing out the several positives for this segment.

The first is that COVID has grown the base of private jets on the market as wealthy people invest in the security and convenience that private jets provide, as well as private jet chartering businesses that are capitalizing on a very profitable moment in the industry. The FBOs are having to CAPEX to expand their presence for private jets on the field, and the semi-private segment of air travel keeps on growing taking share from business travel of commercial airlines.

So what about Russia? GD's CEO has talked about the potential effects. Firstly 5% of the backlog is from Russian customers, which is not an irrelevant portion of future revenue for the segment especially since backlogs have been growing for private jets lately. Of course, with backlogs generally growing anyway, this is more of a force that stops backlog development rather than eliminate growth, which will ultimately be determined by deliveries.

The bigger issue is on the service side. While there might not be that big of a class of emerging rich people entering the market in Russia, there is certainly and incumbent class that is more meaningfully represented in the Gulfstream aircraft in operation. Service revenue is probably the more profitable element of the Aerospace segment, and it alone almost represents 5% of revenue. These MRO operations occur at marquis airports like in Switzerland and other hubs, and with Russians not able to land and use their aircraft at these airports lest they be seized, this service revenue component is going to be affected more meaningfully. It could be that about 5% of the 3000 Gulfstream aircraft in operation are Russian.

GD Backlog Development (Q4 2021 Pres GD)

Conclusions

The point here isn't that GD is going to decline, even in the private jet business. The total operating profit at risk might only be a couple of percent and will still grow on balance, but when the most major segment is being somewhat harangued where in the broader defense world every segment is being supported by government will to support on military, GD is put at a disadvantage. A 3rd of the Aerospace segment might see a bit of a decline or at least no growth, and backlog for G jets will be a little affected. Yet the stock has run up similarly since the invasion 12-15% as LMT, which is already getting headlines for F-35 sales to Europe, and Northrop. But perhaps the key issue is that you can compare GD to Dassault, which also has an important private jet exposure, but it trades at a 30% discount to fair value with an impeccable balance sheet, and at a much lower multiple to GD at around 10x vs 14x. The other defense businesses aren't completely unbattered either, with technologies being slowed down by the chip shortage and other segments delivering modest growth in comparison to the mid-teens multiple. The Russia factor distinguishes GD in a negative way compared to various comps, so we'd look at other things for the time being.