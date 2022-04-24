adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

"Wise men are not pacifists; they are merely less likely to jump up and retaliate against their antagonizers. They know that needless antagonizers are virtually already insecure enough." ― Criss Jami

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a mid-cap tech concern. Like so many in the SaaS space in recent months, the shares have had a substantial sell-off. The company is seeing significant revenue growth and buying from a beneficial owner. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is a Carpinteria, California based provider of cloud-based construction management software, connecting owners, architects, engineers, general contractors, etc. on a single platform. As of December 31, 2021, the company boasted 12,193 customers to its subscription service, encompassing over two million users in more than 125 countries. Procore was formed in 2002 and went public in May 2021, raising net proceeds of $665.1 million at $67 per share. The stock trades just over $51.00, translating to a market cap slightly over $6.8 billion.

Construction Industry

Procore is the only company solely focused on the needs of the construction industry, which according to McKinsey & Company is the second least digitized industry in the world, surpassing only agriculture. The industry appears in need of a massive efficiency upgrade based on the same consulting firm estimating that a typical large non-residential construction project runs 80% over budget and 20 months behind schedule. Construction industry labor productivity has grown at a CAGR of 1% over the past two decades as compared to a cross-industry average of 3%. With the market for labor extremely tight, the need to increase productivity is self-evident.

And with construction spending estimated at $14 trillion by 2025, the opportunity for Procore is substantial. Based on software application spend by construction companies, the company puts its addressable market at over $17 billion in 2025. To date, management believes it has only achieved single-digit penetration of its targeted logos. As such, it is using IPO capital and a gross profits to rapidly expand its customer base, building on its head start versus other would-be competition. With that said, many of the management tools offered by third-party vendors (e.g. scheduling software by Oracle (ORCL)) - over 250 in total - are already integrated on Procore's platform.

Business Model

The company provides 14 products covering five categories: project, resource, and financial management, as well as preconstruction and analytics. These offerings are designed to unseat enterprise resource planning applications, spreadsheets, and bolted-on project management tools that have characterized the under-digitized vertical. Procore's subscription fees are not per-seat or per-user dependent, but are fixed fees that are function of the number and mix of products as well as the annual construction volume conducted on its platform. Subscription terms are either annual or multi-year. At the time of the company's IPO, 43% of its customers subscribed to four or more products.

Use of IPO Proceeds

To strengthen its product and customer portfolios, Procore has acquired eight companies since 2018, the most substantial of which was its post-IPO (November 2021) purchase of lien rights management solution provider Levelset. For a total consideration of $484.1 million ($426.1 million cash), Procore not only augmented its fintech but added over 3,000 customers - not part the of the count provided in the opening paragraph. The company also purchased labor solutions provider LaborChart in October 2021. For technology that facilitates scheduling, office-to-field communications, certification tracking, management, and analytics, the company paid $76.2 million.

Growth Trajectory

Although many projects were considered 'essential' during the pandemic, the construction industry was impacted significantly, with 78% of domestic general contractors reporting a project disrupted or delayed in 2020. Despite this headwind contributing to a 9% decline in U.S. construction starts, Procore was able to grow its customer base 20% to 10,166 in 2020, although this improvement was down from 40% in 2019. To a certain extent the company was aided by the pandemic as it demonstrated the utility of its platform in a highly uncertain working environment.

In addition to signing new logos to its platform, Procore grows its top line by expanding the number of offerings current customers use. As of December 31, 2021, 71% of the company's revenue was generated by customers employing four or more products. Moreover, with only 15% of its revenues generated internationally, Procore is advancing geographically, recently announcing a move into France (with Germany targeted later in 2022) to further develop its opportunity in Europe.

Share Price Performance

Perceived as a winner with business returning to some semblance of normal coming out of the pandemic, the market bid up Procore's stock from the outset, with its opening trade transpiring at a $17 premium to its IPO price. The stock crossed the $100 a share threshold several times - most recently in October 2021 - but with inflation driving investor preferences toward companies with a sturdy bottom line, multiple compression hit fast growers at the top of the income statement, and SaaS providers were not spared. As a result, shares of PCOR briefly dipped below $50 a share in mid-March 2022, and trade barely above that level now.

4Q'21 Results And 2022 Outlook

Procore itself has not stumbled operationally since entering the public markets, beating Street consensus on both its top and bottom lines in 2Q and 3Q21. On February 22, 2022, the company reported a 4Q21 loss of $0.15 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue $146.1 million versus a loss of $0.94 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $109.5 million in FY20, representing a 33% increase (30% organic) and a $7.9 million beat versus expectations at its top line. Earnings were in line with consensus.

Its marketing efforts resulted in the onboarding of 588 new accounts in the quarter while achieving a 95% gross revenue retention rate in 2021. Accounts generating more than $100,000 of annual recurring revenue or ARR increased 32% to 1,111, while those responsible for more than $1 million of ARR increased 50% to 30.

For FY21, Procore lost $32.6 million versus $42.0 million in FY20, while revenue jumped 29% to $514.8 million. Non-GAAP gross margin improved 1% to 84% while non-GAAP operating margin was negative 6%.

Management forecasted 1Q22 revenue of $150 million and FY22 revenue of $663.5 million (both based on range midpoints), besting Street estimates of $142.8 million and $631.7 million (respectively) with Levelset representing ~$25 million of its FY22 projection. As the company continues to aggressively expand its customer base, it forecasted non-GAAP operating margin in a range of negative 15% to 16% for both the quarter and the year, with Levelset accounting for a 400 basis point headwind.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

Having employed approximately three-quarters of its IPO proceeds for acquisitions, Procore held cash and equivalents of $589.2 million plus an additional $75.0 million of liquidity provided by an untapped credit facility as of December 31, 2022. With $36.7 million of cash provided from operating activities in FY21 and $602.6 million of remaining performance obligations (70% to be realized in the next twelve months), the company is in excellent financial position to advance its business.

Street analysts are sanguine on Procore, featuring five buy and five outperform ratings against only one hold with a twelve-month median price objective of nearly $90 a share. Consensus estimates call for a non-GAAP loss of $0.75 a share on revenue of $663.8 million in FY22, followed by a loss of $0.58 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $822.5 million in FY23. The latter forecast represents a 24% improvement at the top line over FY22.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners, represented on the company's board by William Griffith, used the mid-March weakness to acquire over 1.17 million shares, bringing its total ownership interest to north of 45 million, or 33% of the company. It should be noted that several executives used the post-lockup period as a selling opportunity.

Verdict:

In October 2021, shares of PCOR were trading at a price-to-FY22E sales ratio over 20. With inflation rearing its head and the risk-off trade en vogue, that ratio has 'cheapened' to just over 10, which makes the 19x FY22E revenue the company paid for Levelset to bolster its fintech offerings aggressive to borderline head scratching. That said, Procore's long-term prospects are outstanding, as it is developing a somewhat monopolistic ecosystem in an extremely large, under-digitized, and underserved vertical. And it is a sound strategy to spend now in an attempt to own a space to which no other tech concern is paying anywhere near as much attention. The question is whether 29% top-line growth this year and 24% in FY23 - while losing money at the bottom line - justify a price-to-sales metric over 10, even with mid-80s gross margin. In other words, will the margin compression in the SaaS space continue?

The bet here is that it does, but with good premium in the options, a fall to the mid $40s in this busted IPO would be a solid covered call entry point. Until then, we are staying on the sidelines given the dismal current market environment.

"Vengeance is a monster of appetite, forever bloodthirsty and never filled." ― Richelle E. Goodrich

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum