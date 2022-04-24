onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF) (AAV:TSX) had originally announced an oil discovery that would have been material because this company was a known dry gas producer. Then came a huge advance in initial flow rates that tilted the profitability back towards dry gas production. Now oil prices have risen to the point that there is a production strategy adjustment once again. Management completed natural gas wells in the first quarter to enable the initially high production to get the winter natural gas prices. That generally will significantly raise the rates of return on wells. Then the emphasis will seasonally turn to oil and gas wells (rich gas wells) to maximize returns for shareholder. This management is handling the quickly changing industry conditions very well.

" In anticipation of gas supply shortages and elevated pricing, Advantage accelerated C$10 million of spending from January into December. As a result, January production was approximately 57,000 boe/d, with the Glacier Gas Plant periodically exceeding 375 mmcf/d (gross raw)"

The quote above from the fourth quarter 2021, earnings press release notes that management made sure that extra natural gas was available at prevailing prices to earn extra cash flow during the important winter season.

Those wells will pay back faster than the management presentation would indicate because the actual prices received are likely considerably higher than the presentation assumptions. The other thing to note is that production for the fiscal year is likely to be "front end loaded" because the first quarter usually features the best natural gas prices of the year.

A lot of natural gas companies tend to bring natural gas wells online beginning in the fourth quarter to gain that extra profit on the initially high production of unconventional wells. This benefits the first quarter of the next fiscal year the most because it is the first quarter to get a full quarter of new well production.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Advantage Energy Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Summary (Advantage Energy Fourth Quarter 2021, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Management also reported a slight shift in the production mix to condensate and natural gas liquids while moving away from oil. Investors will need to see if that shift becomes permanent because condensate usually sells for a premium to oil (while natural gas liquids are less profitable). The eventual mix of production could become more profitable in the long run depending upon the results of future liquids rich wells.

Transportation expense will vary depending upon where the production is sold. However, higher transportation costs are normally more than compensated for by a higher net selling price.

Oil, natural gas liquids, and condensate will have some different costs. Generally, management tries to keep the dry gas costs to the extent possible while reaping the benefits of higher selling prices for the various liquids sold. It would appear from the figures above that management is generally successful in that endeavor.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Advantage Energy Improving Well And Operational Performance (Advantage Energy April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Now the largest improvement in well production came rather recently as the chart above shows. It was significant enough to materially increase the profitability of dry gas. Left unsaid was the ability to experiment with the improvement shown above in other areas. Shareholders will likely hear about the success as management "nails down" data to share.

Interestingly enough, management reported that sizable initial production increase shown above while decreasing well costs. Therefore, when commodity prices began to rice, the results got a "double bump" from both better pricing and improved well profitability. If that is then combined with the earlier noted anticipated natural gas shortages and great spot prices, then shareholders can likely expect a very strong first quarter with better news to come throughout the year as long as decent commodity prices last.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Advantage Energy Well Payback and Profitability Economics (Advantage Energy January 2022, Investor Presentation)

What causes the constant strategy shift is a combination of technology improvements as well as a shift in the various pricing relationships. Note that the chart above assumes a 20:1 relationship between oil and natural gas prices. The real world has considerable variances from that relationship that will cause a shift in management production strategy.

Notice in the next graph that things changed slightly as the prices rose.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Advantage Energy Payback Periods Of Various Acreage Holdings (Advantage Acreage April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Note that the payback periods have shifted to be close to each other. Energy is a constantly changing industry. Therefore, acreage that cannot compete for capital currently may compete later under different circumstances. Not all acreage is clearly second tier (or second tier all the time). Profitability constantly shifts and sometimes causes a priority rearrangement of the acreage.

Management does have the ability to produce more liquids or more dry gas depending upon the profitability. The above payback periods are really a guide. Each well will be different as management seeks to high grade the possible drilling sites. There will also be some exploration wells that may be disappointing as well as some that exceed expectations.

Management wisely maintained a presence in the liquids rich portion of the play when the dry natural gas wells became more profitable. Now the stronger commodity prices appear to indicate a further refining of the strategy. So, management shifted again.

At current commodity prices, management is guiding to a large cash flow jump. Shareholders can likely count on this management to constantly refine the guidance and hedge from time to time to increase cash flow ahead of production.

This is a company that is guiding to a production increase. Shareholder returns will likely take the form of stock repurchases. The reason for this is management has a carbon capture subsidiary that is moving from the development stage to a commercial going concern. So far, the market has not valued this much. But as the subsidiary business develops, it may need cash from the main owner entities that include this company. That possibility likely makes a dividend payment unwise at the current time.

Overall, the company offers shareholders long-term production growth, some return of profits through share repurchases, and likely one time gain from a potentially successful subsidiary that will focus on carbon capture. The story on this company is considerably different from many competitors. The increasing cash flow, a share repurchase program, and the growth appear to be relatively straightforward goals that are likely to be achieved.

The carbon capture subsidiary on the other hand, is a bit more speculative. If it succeeds as a company, the returns to the major owners like Advantage could be substantial. On the other hand, a failure would likely result in a write-off.

Advantage has a strong balance sheet, so any disappointment with the new venture would be a temporary setback. Furthermore, the current stock price does not appear to have any success priced into the new venture despite the fact that carbon capture is the latest "hot industry topic". Advantage appears to have a superior strategy in that Advantage will enable to the subsidiary to deal with industry carbon capture concerns from the viewpoint of an upstream company. Overall, the future both from the solid and the speculative prospects appears to be superior to many in the industry.