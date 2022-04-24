Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

For a second quarter in a row, our Netflix Inc. (NFLX) owning dog pictured above, was surprised with the stock drop.

When we last covered The Walt Disney Company Inc. (NYSE:DIS) we were less than impressed by the huge jump in Disney+ subscribers. We outlined the primary reason that we thought the jump was an anomaly and got ready for a looming negative surprise in the next quarter's results. Of course while we waited for that, NFLX created quite a negative environment for the streaming bulls.

DIS is now down 22.27% since the last article.

Returns Since Last Article (The Only Chart You Need To See)

We wish we could take credit for that, but as you can see we had a neutral rating unlike our red dots (sell ratings) earlier in the year. The question today though is whether DIS has fallen enough to become a buy.

Valuations

When we first made the bear case for DIS in 2021, we stressed that no one had ever made money on DIS from price to sales ratios over 4.0X. The falling price and improving sales have fixed that.

Disney Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Forward price to sales ratios look very reasonable at this point. That is unfortunately not a trough valuation. Historically you could get sub 1.5X on the price to sales ratio quite often.

So at a minimum we want to see a sub 2.0X number in real time before we start drooling over the opportunity. Now, it might not take a lot of price movement to get there. But it might take time. For example, a 15% price drop from here by September 2023 would get us firmly in good territory as sales perk up.

Earnings offer a similar perspective. At 21X forward earnings, you really cannot get too excited about this.

Disney Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Incidentally when we presented our bear arguments a year back the most frequent counterargument was and we kid you not, "Have you seen the multiple on NFLX?" Our response was that one should never justify buying at outlandish valuations because one can find even poorer investments. The ultimate irony here is that NFLX is now trading lower than DIS on a P/E multiple basis.

Overall, despite the drop, we don't see much to get excited about in terms of valuation.

Outlook

We have maintained for quite some time that the dollars going into streaming will not earn returns that investors expect. This is a hyper saturated market and the amount of content dwarfs the ability to consume. As we get more to normalization and office work hours increase, we see this as only increasing the pains for the streaming companies. This nasty mix has been made worse with a really bad inflationary environment which was forced consumers to cut back. It has also escalated costs for producing shows. We call this a perfect storm and we dare say that we would likely found the old DIS, without the streaming, more attractive today.

If DIS does continue along this road though, and that seems very likely, it would help them to find a partner. A combination/consolidation of assets along with sharing of expenses can be extremely fruitful here. Both Amazon Inc. (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are powerful companies that have serious financial capabilities. A consolidated version could increase user value and use the existing ecosystems better. This will require first an admission that the all-out plan to pursue revenues at the expense of profits was incorrect and boards are generally slow to do that. We still think the NFLX disaster is a warning about how quickly the market is becoming saturated and remain hopeful for a pivot from management.

Verdict

NFLX provided a great example of how things change over time when they stated that they needed to start addressing password sharing.

Netflix Tweet 2017 (Twitter)

Of course 2017 seems so long ago now and one can be forgiven for forgetting what was said. But today the mantra is that renting the rights to "Love Actually" is actually very expensive. Prices are going up and subscriber growth is done.

DIS has just started its own journey but will hit this subscriber wall very quickly. Even if the average subscriber decides to rotate to 3 services every month out of 4, the damage will be colossal. The valuation has improved on DIS but is far from enticing for the challenges ahead. We remain neutral here and will look to revisit if DIS finds a partner or the stock moves significantly lower.

