When it comes to complex activities in the construction and other industrial spaces, many companies will not hesitate to recruit a specialist with experience in the field. This has numerous benefits with only the cost as a drawback. One company dedicated to serving as a specialty contractor focused on electrical construction and facilities services, mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, industrial services, etc., is EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). Although the company experienced some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, fundamental performance since then has been encouraging. Revenue has surged higher, and management expects that to continue. Add on to this the attractive earnings and cash flows of the enterprise, and it should make for an interesting prospect for value-oriented investors who like a little bit of growth. Even relative to similar firms, EMCOR Group seems to be trading on the cheap.

Times are good for EMCOR Group

The last time I wrote an article about EMCOR Group was in December of 2021. At that time, I applauded the continued improvements that management was demonstrating. I said, at that time, that shares of the company were not cheap. Though, I also said they weren't pricey. Ultimately, I felt as though the good outweighed the bad, leading me to rate the company a ‘buy’ prospect. Since then, the market has experienced quite a tumble. As of this writing, the S&P 500 has experienced a drop in value of 10.8%. This is not materially different than the 10.6% decline seen by investors in EMCOR Group. Although it's never great to see your portfolio drop, this kind of decline relative to the broader market should not be viewed horribly either.

If you were to guess the fundamental performance achieved by EMCOR Group based on the company's recent share price changes, you might think that conditions at the enterprise were worsening. But that couldn't be further from the truth. The last time I wrote about the company, we only had data covering through the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. Now, we have data covering the rest of 2021. What the data illustrates is that the business continues to grow at a rapid pace. You see, between 2016 and 2019, revenue for the business grew from $7.55 billion to $9.18 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed revenue down to roughly $8.80 billion. For 2021, however, sales came in at an impressive $9.90 billion. That translates to a 12.6% increase over what the business generated in 2020. It's also 7.9% higher than with the business generated a year before that. Some of this growth, about $196.3 million in all, was attributable to acquisitions management completed. However, the company also saw increases as a result of a return to project activity within major metropolitan areas that had previously postponed projects because of the pandemic.

Just as revenue increased, so too did profitability. According to the data available, net income for the 2021 fiscal year was an impressive $383.5 million. That's nearly triple the $132.9 million in profits generated one year earlier. It's also comfortably above the $325.1 million in income the company generated during 2019. Of course, there are other profitability metrics to pay attention to. One of these is operating cash flow. Interestingly, this metric actually worsened from 2020 to 2021, dropping from $806.4 million to just $318.8 million. In fact, the reading given for 2021 was the worst the company recorded since 2018. Having said that, if we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture looks markedly different. Operating cash flow would be $527.2 million. That compares to the $451.8 million seen one year earlier and is the highest on record for the business. Meanwhile, we also have EBITDA. It has also increased year after year, eventually hitting $654.3 million in 2021. That compares to the $609.6 million seen for 2020 and the $563.5 million generated just one year before that.

When it comes to the company's 2022 fiscal year, management has provided some guidance. They currently anticipate revenue coming in at between $10.4 billion and $10.7 billion. At the midpoint, this would translate to a year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. Earnings per share should be between $7.15 and $7.85. At the midpoint, this translates to net income of about $395 million. Operating cash flow should be $328.4 million, with the adjusted reading totaling $543 million. And EBITDA should be around $673.9 million. Both operating cash flow and EBITDA were estimated by myself by taking the year-over-year growth rate and profitability and applying that to these two metrics.

With this data, we can easily price the company. On a price-to-earnings basis, using the company's 2022 estimates, the firm is trading at a multiple of 15.5. This compares to the 15.9 reading we get if we rely on 2021 figures. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should be 11.3. That's down from the 11.6 reading that we get if we rely on 2021 figures. And finally, we have the EV to EBITDA multiple. That's an impressive 8.2. That compares to the 8.5 we get if we rely on 2021 results. The reason why this multiple is so much lower than the others is because, in part, the company benefits from having cash in excess of debt of $388.2 million.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. Four of these five companies had a positive price-to-earnings multiple that they were trading at. The range for them was from 11.5 to 38.8. One of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, giving me a range for the five businesses of between 4.8 and 149.2. In this scenario, two of the five companies were cheaper than EMCOR Group. And lastly, we have the EV to EBITDA approach. This gives us a range of 8 to 88.7. In this case, only one of the companies is cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA EMCOR Group 15.9 11.6 8.5 Fluor Corp (FLR) N/A 149.2 88.7 Sterling Construction (STRL) 11.5 4.8 8.0 Comfort Systems USA (FIX) 22.0 17.5 13.4 NV5 Global (NVEE) 38.8 17.8 17.7 Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) 23.3 7.5 11.7

Takeaway

At this point in time, EMCOR Group seems to be doing quite well for itself. Whether this will continue to be the case is something that investors will have to judge for themselves based on a continued assessment of the business. But irrespective of market conditions, we can see that management has consistently focused on growing the enterprise. I still maintain that shares are not in the bargain bin. However, they do look to be on the cheap side and are even cheaper than when I last wrote about it. Because of this, as well as the quality operation management has done so well to cultivate, I maintain my ‘buy’ rating on the business.