Today, we take our first in-depth look at a small cap concern called VTEX (NYSE:VTEX). The company came public in the huge IPO wave last summer and like so many that did so from that vintage, the shares have rapidly found themselves in 'Busted IPO' territory. Is the stock now in the 'bargain basement' or a 'falling knife' investors should continue to avoid? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview:

VTEX (VTEX) is based in London and primarily focused on clients in South America at the present times. This SaaS concern provides a platform whereby its customers can execute their e-commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Currently 84% of the company's annual recurring revenue or ARR comes from enterprise customers and the vast majority of overall revenue is subscription based. The stock currently trades around $5.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion.

Fourth Quarter Results:

On February 24th, the company posted fourth quarter numbers. VTEX had a GAAP loss of six cents a share as revenues rose 27.5% on a year-over-year basis to just over $37 million. Some of the other key performance metrics for the quarter are provided below.

Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (in millions of US$, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GMV 2,905.6 2,533.9 9,665.8 7,488.8 GMV growth year-over-year FXN (1) 16.1% 130.2% 31.1% 134.9% Revenue 37.1 29.1 125.8 98.7 Revenue growth year-over-year FXN (1) 29.5% 78.1% 29.8% 95.3% Non-GAAP Subscription gross profit (2)(4) 24.1 17.9 80.8 65.7 Non-GAAP Subscription gross profit margin (3)(4) 69.9% 64.6% 68.2% 70.3% Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations (4) (10.9) 0.1 (43.1) 10.6 Total number of employees 1,727 1,032 1,727 1,032

Leadership provided guidance of FX neutral year-over-year revenue growth of 29% to 31% in FY2022, implying a range of $158 million to $162 million for this fiscal year.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

Analyst views on VTEX are mixed so far in 2022. JP Morgan ($9 price target) and Credit Suisse ($10 price target) have Neutral ratings on the stock. Goldman Sachs ($16 price target), Piper Sandler ($13 price target) and KeyBanc ($10 price target) all have Buy ratings on VTEX.

The company ended FY2021 with nearly $300 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after having a negative operational cash flow of just north of $21 million during the fourth quarter. Approximately five percent of the stock's outstanding float is currently short.

Verdict:

The analyst consensus has VTEX losing roughly 15 cents to 30 cents a share as revenues rise some 28% on a year-over-year basis to just over $160 million (roughly in the midpoint of the most recent company guidance). The company is making a big bet on Latin America, one of the fastest growing markets for E-commerce.

As part of this effort, the VTEX increased headcount by two thirds in FY2021. This is one reason expenses rose faster than revenues in FY2021 and the company also continues to add new capabilities for its clients to its platform.

VTEX is now valued in the market at approximately seven times forward revenues, which reduces to five times if you equate for the net cash on the company's balance sheet. That is cheap compared to the over 25 times revenues VTEX came public at last summer. A good indication of how overvalued the IPO market was back three quarters ago and why so many of these names are now 'Busted IPOs'. The company does have a diversified client base and the stock is probably a decent proxy investment on the long term growth of ecommerce growth in Latin America.

I do worry about the current dismal market environment as well as the deteriorating global economy (the IMF recently cut its global growth forecast from 4.4% to 3.6% for this year). If I had a more optimistic view on the market in the near term, VTEX would probably merit a small 'watch item' holding for now. This is still probably the right call for patient, long term investors. However, until investor confidence improves, unprofitable small cap concerns could well continue to be pummeled in the market. Therefore, I am staying on the sidelines on this name for the present time.

