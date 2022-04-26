maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Being a shareholder of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has become worse than being a diehard fan of a losing sports franchise. No matter what they do, they're miles away from victory. The difference between BABA and a horrible sports team is that BABA is the premier e-commerce company in China. Since the fall of 2020, BABA's accomplishments haven't moved the needle, and negative sentiment has controlled the narrative and BABA's fate. No matter when you purchased shares of BABA, every bit of capital appreciation has been erased. BABA was a pillar of capital appreciation as shares climbed by $220.14 (252.54%) from its closing price of $87.17 on 9/23/14 when BABA went public to $307.31 on 10/16/20. Many investors, including myself, used the China thesis about their growing population and increased economic standing as reasons to get behind BABA.

BABA's downward decline had eradicated every last cent of capital appreciation for shareholders, regardless of when you invested. From peak to troth, shares have declined by -71.86% since 10/16/20. Over the past year, shares of BABA have declined by -62.29%, while over the previous 5 years, shares have been in the red by -24.70%. Shares of BABA are now lower than the close on 9/23/14, erasing any capital appreciation long-term holders over the past 7 ½ years have grasped onto. Many have felt this is absolutely crazy, while others sit back and get to claim I told you never invest in China. I have been wrong on BABA, and I am in the red by around -45% on my position.

At the end of the day, there is only 1 reason to buy a stock and countless reasons to sell. You invest in a company because you believe its stock will generate capital appreciation, and you could sell a stock for a number of reasons, including you no longer believe in management; you no longer believe it's a good investment, there is another stock you believe you could generate more capital appreciation in, tax-loss harvesting, etc. Nobody has a crystal ball, and the tug of war could keep pulling shares of BABA lower. I reevaluated my position in BABA, and I keep coming up with the same conclusion, shares are too low. The capital I allocated to BABA can sit in this position for a decade or more as I happen to have all the time in the world. I think long-term investors will have their time in the sun; it just may not be anytime soon.

Seeking Alpha

The news cycles tug of war continues to impact Alibaba's stock and investor sentiment

The never-ending news cycle continues to fuel the debate between the bulls and bears. Here are some of the more notable headlines in 2022:

Almost every week in 2022, some type of news hits the wire that fuels either the bulls or bears. Investors found some solace in their BABA investment at the beginning of 2022 as Charlie Munger boosted his position and purchased an additional 300,000 shares, only to witness Mr. Munger cut his stake in half 3 months later. Many used Mr. Munger's advocacy as a reason to trust the numbers BABA has been reporting, while others disregarded his investment. BABA also got caught between the two most powerful nations as part of an economic jousting match. Many feared that the SEC would force BABA to be delisted as there was little belief that regulators in China would play ball with audits. Some were surprised that Beijing put its support behind listings in the U.S and confirmed plans to change its audit rules for overseas listings such as BABA.

Short sellers aren't attacking BABA as the short interest amounts to 1.92%. BABA is a victim of negative investor sentiment. Bulls and bears are constantly provided with a continuous volley of headlines to fuel their viewpoints. One of the most significant bear theses is that Charlie Munger sold half his position in BABA. I go back to my statement about why people buy and sell stocks. If Mr. Munger thought this was dead money, why didn't he sell his entire position? If he no longer believed in the investment thesis he derived at, why is he still a shareholder? Until he discloses why he sold, it's just speculation, and I am not going to fuel that discussion with possible reasons. He didn't sell the entire position, so he must still believe in BABA. Another significant aspect of the bear thesis was delisting as news leaned toward the inevitability of this scenario until Beijing publicly stated they would play ball.

One of the overbearing headlines is the risks of being delisted, but the headlines don't detail what that means. If you're a shareholder or interested in being a shareholder, call your brokerage house, whether it's Fidelity, Schwab, or Ameritrade, and ask what happens if you are invested in BABA and shares get delisted? I called my brokerage firm, and my understanding is that if BABA gets delisted, I will get the BABA shares on the Hong Kong exchange. The biggest concern if this occurs will be how quickly you have access to your capital if you want to sell. With the current structure, when you hit sell, the funds are ready to move into another security instantly or need a few days to clear if you intend to pull the money out of your account. If BABA is on the Hong Kong exchange, it could take 3-5 weeks to get your money. If you believe in the actual company and don't need access to the capital at a moment's notice, what does it matter what exchange your shares of BABA sit on? Once again, make the phone call and speak to the institution that holds your shares and find out what it actually means. The delisting headlines don't phase me because holding BABA on the Hong Kong exchange, while not ideal, isn't a breaking point for me.

BABA's financials have drastically increased while its stock price is now lower than it was 7½ years ago

Seeking Alpha / Steven Fiorillo

BABA's share price is lower than the close on its first day of trading on the NYSE. I am using all of the numbers provided by Seeking Alpha on the financials tab for BABA instead of going through BABA's reports and converting everything from RMB to USD. Roughly 7 ½ years after the close of the 2014 fiscal year, BABA has increased its revenue by $123.17 billion or 1,458.39%. Look at the revenue portion of the chart I created above. This isn't a company growing its revenue from $100,000 to $1.4 million or $100 million, taking its revenue to $1.4 billion, even though those are fantastic accomplishments in their own respect. BABA has taken its revenue from $8.45 billion to $131.61 billion in 7 ½ years. This type of growth is the quintessential definition of exponential, and maybe a handful of companies can match this accomplishment. The market is giving BABA a 1.78 price to sales multiple. The market has shifted from a grow-or-die mentality as the emphasis placed on revenue growth in 2020 has shifted to earnings and profits. Be that as it may, a 1.78 P/S ratio is ludicrous for BABA when tech companies such as Snowflake (SNOW) haven't made a single dollar in profit, yet its P/S ratio is 42.80.

BABA isn't just generating large amounts of revenue growth; it's growing its gross profit, net income, and FCF. BABA has a 34.77% gross profit margin and generates billions in pure profit and FCF every year after its operating expenses. Over the same period, BABA has increased its gross profit by $42.82 billion or 1,991.23%. Profits fluctuate due to numerous reasons, and in 2021, BABA has a record year of generating $22.98 billion in net income. In the TTM, BABA has generated $10.34 billion in net income. Since the close of 2014, BABA has produced $99.06 billion in net income. This is the perplexing part of BABA; this is a company that, in the last 8 fiscal years, has produced just under $100 billion in pure profit on the bottom line, grown its revenue and gross profit YoY drastically, and the stock is trading less than it was in 2014. This is the absolute definition of a broken stock, not a broken company. In the TTM, BABA has produced over $20 billion in FCF and, since 2014, has generated $127.91 billion in FCF. Today BABA is trading at 11.52x its FCF, which is unheard of in the big tech space. This is a value investor's dream metric as many want to pay under 20x FCF.

Everyone, including myself, generates an opinion based on our information. The problem is that most of the investor sentiment is derived from headlines, not the actual numbers. Saying BABA is a bad investment because China is uninvestable is nothing more than an opinion based on headlines, but with enough people posing this suggestion, it helps shape the public perception of BABA. There is no question that Chinese investments have an elevated risk level due to the uncertainty around diplomatic engagements, but the numbers are finite and don't change. BABA's share price doesn't make sense based on the numbers. There is nothing wrong with saying BABA isn't for me due to the elevated risks, but the numbers and growth pattern is undeniable, and sentiment should account more for what a company is actually doing than the possibility of political fallout.

When you invest in a company, you're paying the present value of the stock for its future cash flow. Every company is in the business of turning a profit. When you compare BABA to Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (FB), its price to FCF looks completely undervalued. AMZN generated negative FCF in 2021, so I left the number as zero. Big Tech generates the largest amount of FCF in the market, and at these levels, BABA is cheaper than all of the large-cap big tech companies on a price to FCF methodology.

Price to Free Cash Flow Ticker Market Cap Total Free Cash Flow Price to Free Cash Flow Multiple AAPL $2,653,173,067,200.00 $101,853,000,000.00 26.04904193 MSFT $2,094,969,479,777.00 $60,693,000,000.00 34.51748109 AMZN $1,524,606,800,600.00 $0.00 #DIV/0! GOOGL $1,623,626,462,155.00 $67,012,000,000.00 24.22889128 FB $532,590,648,115.00 $39,116,000,000.00 13.61567257 BABA $243,263,065,341.00 $20,854,800,000.00 11.66460792

Seeking Alpha / Steven Fiorillo

From a revenue perspective, you're also paying the cheapest P/S ratio at 1.78x. The market is steeply discounting BABA's financial metrics and accomplishments, causing it to trade at a steep discount in my opinion.

Price to Sales Ticker Market Value Per Share Revenue Per Share P/S Ratio AAPL $161.79 $22.84 7.08 MSFT $274.03 $24.58 11.15 AMZN $2,887.00 $928.50 3.11 GOOGL $2,392.71 $385.89 6.20 FB $184.11 $41.89 4.40 BABA $86.49 $48.70 1.78

Seeking Alpha / Steven Fiorillo

The risk factors are real, and BABA has been a horrible investment

Every investment carries risk, but the risk level is elevated with BABA. Make no mistake; shares could continue to decline. The market has disregarded all the positives and crushed BABA's share price without short sellers piling in. Investor sentiment is horrible, and many feel BABA is an uninvestable asset. Even producing outstanding growth and profits hasn't overshadowed the uncertainty around being delisted, even though being delisted doesn't impact BABA's financials. If investing were only predicated on numbers, it would be easy, but it's not, and many external factors impact the direction a company's stock travels.

BABA has also had its share of run-ins with the CCP. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) suspended a partnership with Alibaba Cloud over cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The partnership was halted because BABA didn't inform the MIIT about vulnerabilities it found in an open-source logging framework called Apache Log4j2. Earlier in 2021, BABA was handed a $2.75 billion fine for anti-monopoly violations. The Ant Group IPO was taken off the table, and Jack Ma, who is BABA's CEO, disappeared for several months. BABA could have further run-ins with the CCP, creating more negative headlines and fueling further negative investor sentiment.

Conclusion

What was once a pillar of capital appreciation has become one of the worst investments in the market. Currently, I believe investor sentiment and the market's perception of risk have taken control of BABA's share price. BABA has increased its share buyback program and should continue to grow as China's economy expands. Ultimately, I have been incorrect on BABA and am significantly in the red. For me, now isn't the time to sell, and I plan on buying more. I don't believe this is how BABA's story ends, and eventually, shares will recover. It may take longer than I initially thought, but the waiting game doesn't scare me as I have a long-time horizon. Until BABA stops growing and its profits disappear, I won't get concerned. China needs companies like BABA to facilitate their economic growth, and I believe common ground will be met, and eventually, the tides will turn.