designer491/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Recently I published an article entitled BGX: Why A Fund's Name Requires Looking Deeper. Its name, the Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)would give an investor the impression they are both Long and Short a set of securities. From any report I could find, none showed BGX being Short any asset; even in a time when shorting long-dated bonds would have made sense.

In researching another Convertible CEF (CCD), the Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) stood out as a Fixed Income oriented fund to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over the last five years. Just by ACV's name, when I looked inside, I found a large allocation to low/no-yielding big-name Technology stocks that also dominated SPY's own holdings. For investors looking for more than a pure Convertible CEF and are okay with a large Tech exposure, I would give ACV a Buy rating.

Understanding the Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund, managed by Allianz Global Investors and Allianz Global Investors. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. ACV started on May 27, 2015.The investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund has a blended capital structure combining long-term fixed rates and short-term variable rates which enable the Fund to seek to enhance the returns and yields on its investments. Benchmark: S&P 500 TR USD.

Source: seekingalpha.com ACV

ACV has $252m in assets and shows an 8.9% yield going forward. I could not find a fee breakdown, but ACV's expense ratio is 2.55%, with a net expense ratio currently at 1.85%, which reflects a contractual limit in effect until 02/01/2023.

The first clue ACV wasn't a pure Convertible/Income fund is the benchmark they measure themselves against; the S&P 500 Index. Employing leverage, currently around 28%, can help meet that benchmark, but that adds to the CEF's expenses.

ACV's homepage provides investors with an overview of the fund's strategy:

The Fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to mitigate the risk of capital loss.

Strives to dynamically allocate across convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles, and has the latitude to write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion.

Attempts to dampen volatility, relative to an equity-only portfolio, due to the asymmetric risk/return features historically exhibited by convertible securities.

Managed by an experienced investment team that has a long track record in closed-end fund management.

Source: virtus.com ACV

ACV has another policy statement that investors should be aware of: 15-year term which expires in 2030, but may be extended by one year, based on market conditions.

ACV Holdings review

virtus.com ACV Allocation

One part of the fund's name is accurate, "Diversified": 24% of the portfolio is in common stocks, not Convertibles (58%) or income assets like High-Yield bonds (13.5%). As we will see, the stocks were not picked to generate income, but growth to help ACV meet/beat its benchmark, which it has over the last five years.

virtus.com ACV Ratings

Another 73% are not rated, which would encompass most, if at all, the Convertibles held. Less than 7% are rated as Investment-grade debt. Default rates jump for the CCC and below debt. Based on the fact no asset is rated above "A", here I would take it that only fixed-income assets were included, despite the heading, but that is only my assumption.

virtus.com ACV Sectors

The sector weights favor those that typically have lower yields than the lightly-held sectors in ACV's allocation. Based on the description, these weightings would include all assets, not just the common stocks held.

virtus.com ACV Holdings

Technology-dependent stocks and bonds make up the whole list of Top 10 holdings. As of 3/31/22, ACV held 348 assets. Of the assets that have a maturity date, almost 60% mature within five years; another 17% within seven. As a reflection of the high convertible percent, the average coupon is only 2.35%.

ACV Distribution review

seekingalpha.com ACV DVDs

While the designations can change before the 1099s are mailed out, ACV classified the prior fiscal year payouts like this:

virtus.com ACV DVD 19-a

ACV Price and NAV review

Data by YCharts

As the next chart shows better, ACV has at time sold at a wider discount than recent times show.

CEFConnect.com ACV

The current discount is 4.49%. I looked or news on why the premium spike that started at the end of 2021 and lasted for about one month.

Data by YCharts

This chart does show it was more related to price movement, though NAV did not fare well during this time period either.

Portfolio Strategy

For this, I will turn to more expert views than what I can provide. The first chart shows how convertibles did versus other bonds and stocks in the early 80s, a time when inflation matched what we are seeing now.

calamos.com

Blue Bay Asset Management's view is positive:

While sitting in the fixed income universe, convertible bonds don't typically behave like their peers, except in one respect: their volatility is broadly in line with other parts of the fixed income market. When markets become more volatile or correct abruptly, the fixed income component of the convertible bond has the potential to provide protection for investors. Having an equity component within the bond structure means that as stock markets continue to rise - albeit with a change in leadership due to reflation - convertible bonds should also appreciate over the medium-to-long term. Our research has found that convertible bonds may even outperform equities during volatile periods.

Source: bluebay.com/globalassets

After a poor 3rd quarter in 2021, Putnam also had a positive view going forward:

Our view of the convertibles market is also positive. The delta, or equity sensitivity, of the U.S. convertibles market has declined recently due to the active new-issue market. Lower-delta new issues are entering the market as higher-delta securities are converted into common stock. Furthermore, if economic growth continues to be robust and interest rates rise, history indicates that convertibles could perform well given the constructive backdrop for equities and the naturally low duration of the asset class. [Convertible securities tend to have lower duration, or price sensitivity, to rising rates than other fixed-income assets.] Ultimately, we believe U.S. convertibles offer a balanced vehicle for exposure to a variety of growth and value companies along with an attractive yield.

Source: putnam.com

With ACV being more than Convertibles, an investor's opinion on whether the Fed can tame inflation without plunging the US into a recession is critical, as that would not support the HY bonds, nor Growth stock components. Any convertible trading more like the underlying stock than a bond could also be hurt until rates had peaked.

Final Thought

For investors looking for more than a pure Convertible CEF and are okay with a large Tech exposure, I would give ACV a Buy rating. For another, purer Convertible that beat SPY since 2017, read my article on the Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund.