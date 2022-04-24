Bastar/E+ via Getty Images

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is up 65% since my initial Seeking Alpha coverage began in August of 2020 (see Jabil: No Short Circuit Here). Given the market's recent rediscovery of "value" and its move away from technology companies, investors might think that it is time to take profits in Jabil and move on. Some obviously have (the stock is down 18.5% YTD). However, that would be a mistake in my opinion because Jabil - with a forward P/E of only 7.9x - is the epitome of value. I say that because - despite all the recent macro related headwinds - the most recent EPS report demonstrated what Jabil has been delivering for quite some time: growing revenue, growing margins, and growing free-cash-flow. Today, I'll update investors on the company's performance and what to expect going forward.

Investment Thesis

As most of you know, Jabil operates two segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services ("DMS") and Electronics Manufacturing Services ("EMS"). Due to management's efforts to diversify the company's revenue base, and to prioritize high-margin contracts as opposed to revenue growth simply for the sake of "growth", the company now has a roughly 50/50 revenue split between the two segments:

JBL

As I have pointed out in my previous Seeking Alpha articles on JBL, this is important because it has enabled the company to expand into fast-growing areas such as healthcare and Eco-packaging while being able to be more selective in its historical EMS business - focusing only on higher-margin products.

Meantime, the overall secular bull-market in all things electronics is nowhere near over in my opinion. High-speed networking, IoT, cloud-computing, data-centers, 5G infrastructure, autos & EVs, hardware specific accelerators to run AI/ML algorithms on mega-data - all of these tech sub-sectors are still in "full-bloom" in my opinion. In addition, Apple (AAPL), Jabil's largest customer, is still benefiting from a very strong 5G smartphone upgrade cycle.

So let's take a closer look at Jabil to see how it has been performing of late.

Earnings

The company released its Q2 FY22 EPS report on March 16th and it was more of what investors have come to expect from Jabil. Highlights included:

Revenue of $7.55 billion was up 10.6% YOY.

Net income of $222 million was up a whopping 46% YOY.

EPS of $1.55/share was up 52% YOY.

Adjusted free-cash-flow (backing out acquisitions & dispositions) was $200 million.

Quarter-end shares outstanding were 146.4 million, down 4.2% YOY.

Note the quarter was driven by a 19% increase in EMS revenue while delivering a 4% margin. And this is what I have been reporting on: while it is rather obvious that EMS and DMS is a relatively low-margin business, Jabil is a story about increasing margin. And this is the primary reason why Jabil's free-cash-flow has been growing:

Jabil

Note that Jabil has been able to grow DMS segment margin from 3.7% in FY20 to 5.0% YTD, or +35%. In the EMS Segment, margins have grown from 2.7% in FY20 to 4.0% YTD, or +48%. Meantime, total revenue has grown by an estimated 19% over that time period. So, what you have here is growing revenue and growing margins, and that leads to higher earnings and more free-cash-flow for shareholders.

Yet the market still appears unconvinced that this performance will continue. I say that because the stock has dropped from a high of over $71 back at the turn of the year to close Friday at $57.46, and down 18.5% YTD. The stock now trades at a pitifully low 7.9x forward EPS estimates.

Going Forward

Due to the contract nature of Jabil's business, management typically has excellent visibility into forward performance. It's current guidance for full-year FY2022 is shown below:

Jabil

Considering JBL has already posted results for the first two quarters of FY22, I would say this guidance will be pretty close to actual results. So let's compare these expectations with FY2021's results:

FY2021 Results FY2022 Guidance Estimated Change Revenue $29.285 Billion $32.6 Billion +11.3% Core Operating Margin 4.2% 4.6% +9.5% Core EPS $5.61/share $7.25/share +29.2% Adjusted FCF $640 million $700 million +9.4%

So, in Jabil we have a company that is growing revenue at a double-digit pace, growing margin, and is delivering even stronger growth in EPS and FCF. Yet the company is trading at a forward P/E = 7.9x... note that compares to an S&P500 P/E of 21.6x.

Led by Jabil's growing EV business, the Auto & Transportation component of DMS is expected to grow revenue ~50% yoy (see earlier graphic above). The 5G Wireless & Cloud and Industrial & Semi-Cap continue to grow well in the EMS Segment. Going forward, expect Jabil to continue scaling back on low-margin businesses and to improve its overall product mix. That strategy has worked well over the past few years and I think it has more room to run at least through this year and likely into the first half of calendar 2023 as well. Jabil has the potential to raise overall core-operating margin to at least 5% by the middle of 2023.

Risks

All the current macro environment risks apply to Jabil: the global pandemic's potential impact on factory closures & supply-chain disruption, high inflation eating away at consumer's discretionary spending, higher interest rates, and Putin's horrific war-of-choice in Ukraine which has resulted in sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and its free Democratic NATO allies as well as numerous countries in Asia. Any of these factors could cause slower economic growth, and all-together they could cause a global recession (or worse).

According to the FY21 Annual Report, Apple accounted for 22% of Jabil's annual revenue - and it is now the only customer representing more than 10%. However, considering Apple's continued strong results amidst the current 5G upgrade cycle, I actually consider the rather large dependence on Apple to be a net positive as opposed to a negative. That said, losing a big slice of Apple revenue would obviously hit the stock price.

Summary And Conclusions

Jabil's management team has done an excellent job navigating the global pandemic and resulting supply-chain disruptions. There is still strong secular demand for many of the end-markets that Jabil serves: 5G, healthcare, EVs and autos, mobility, and industrial & semi-caps, just to name a few. That being the case, Jabil continues to grow revenue and margins, and that has led to out-sized gains on the bottom line and in the generation of excellent growth in free-cash-flow (an estimated $4.78/share for FY22).

The company's current forward P/E of only 7.9x, even in the face of a clear line-of-sight in FY2022 results, indicates Jabil stock is still the epitome of "value" despite its excellent growth profile. Jabil is a BUY, and investors should take advantage of market volatility (like Friday's meltdown...) to accumulate shares.

