spooh/E+ via Getty Images

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is a natural gas-focused midstream company that owns and operates one of the largest natural gas pipeline networks in the United States. Overall, the natural gas space is a very good place to be as the demand for that particular fossil fuel is growing at a very rapid pace. This growth in demand is likely to continue for quite some time and The Williams Companies is moving to take advantage of the opportunities that are being presented to it. This is something that every investor should be able to appreciate since not every midstream company has such strong growth potential. Unfortunately, The Williams Companies currently only has a 4.84% yield, which is nowhere near as attractive as that of some of its peers. The company's strong balance sheet, stable cash flows, and growth potential may still make the company a reasonably attractive investment today, however.

About The Williams Companies

As stated in the introduction, The Williams Companies is one of the largest natural gas midstream companies in the United States, boasting one of the largest natural gas pipeline networks in the country. In fact, The Williams Companies handles approximately 30% of all the natural gas consumed in the United States:

The Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The company's flagship pipeline system is the Transco pipeline, which is one of the major suppliers of natural gas to the highly populated Northeast. The system consists primarily of a 10,000-mile pipeline that is capable of carrying an enormous 17.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The system also naturally includes a great deal of storage capacity that is used to meet seasonal demand spikes, such as the increased demand that we see every winter. It is this system that also provides The Williams Companies with its largest growth opportunities. As I pointed out in a previous article, one of the prevailing trends in the energy industry is the retirement of coal-fired power plants. This is mostly due to climate change concerns. These power plants are mostly being replaced with renewables and natural gas turbines since renewables alone are not reliable enough to fully support a modern electric grid. The U.S. Energy Information Administration states that the nation's electric utilities have already announced the retirement of 29 gigawatts of coal generation capacity by 2026, which would increase natural gas consumption by eighteen billion cubic feet per day were it all to be replaced with natural gas generation. Naturally, not all of the new capacity will be located in The Williams Companies' service area nor will all of it be natural gas but we can still see how natural gas will probably see growing demand across the East Coast over the next few years.

The Williams Companies has embarked on a $1.4 billion capital spending program in order to expand the capacity of the Transco pipeline system to satisfy this demand. When this program is complete, the system's capacity will be increased by an impressive 1.6 billion cubic feet per day. The nice thing about all of these growth projects is that the company has already secured contracts with its customers for the use of this new capacity. We, therefore, know that The Williams Companies is not spending a great deal of money to construct new infrastructure that nobody wants to use. The company also knows exactly how profitable these projects will be so it knows that it will earn a sufficient return to justify the investment. In this case, The Williams Companies expects to be able to recoup its capital investments in about six years. This is reasonable for a midstream project, although it is not quite as good as the four years that Kinder Morgan (KMI) and a few other peers frequently achieve on their projects.

The Williams Companies also boasts some growth opportunities outside of supplying natural gas to electric utilities. One of the most significant of these opportunities is transporting natural gas to those companies that are producing liquefied natural gas and thus comprising the fast-growing export market. As I discussed in a previous article, the various markets of Asia are expected to drastically increase their imports of liquefied natural gas over the next few years in an attempt to reduce their smog and pollution problems. Additionally, the energy crisis in Europe and the tensions with Russia have caused that continent to seek to increase its imports of the substance. There are some liquefied natural gas facilities being constructed along the East Coast, which puts them in the footprint of The Williams Companies' Transco network. The company currently has nine projects under construction that are meant to expand the Transco network to supply natural gas to these new facilities. These projects are all scheduled to come online between 2024 and 2027 so we should see The Williams Companies produce some growth over that period as these projects come online.

The Williams Companies may have further opportunities to supply natural gas to liquefied natural gas plants as time goes on. According to Wood Mackenzie, the demand for natural gas for the production of liquefied natural gas will double in the states served by the Transco pipeline by 2030:

The Williams Companies/Data from Wood Mackenzie

This demand growth is only due to the plants that have already been announced and are currently in various stages of construction. As we can see from the chart above, some of them are not scheduled to come online for a few years so they may not even have the contracts in place for the supply of natural gas that will be needed to provide feedstock to these plants. This could provide The Williams Companies with further growth opportunities in the latter half of this decade given the company's dominant position in supplying natural gas to projects along the East Coast. This is because the operators of each of these plants will need to secure their supply of natural gas and The Williams Companies would be a logical supplier.

One of the most attractive characteristics of The Williams Companies is that its transported volumes of natural gas are remarkably stable regardless of energy prices or anything else going on in the broader economy. We can see this here:

The Williams Companies Investor Presentation

This is one of the reasons why the company's cash flows are not particularly affected by the economy. In fact, as we can see here, the company's adjusted EBITDA (a proxy for pre-tax cash flow) has either increased or remained steady every year since 2018, with no year-over-year declines:

The Williams Companies Investor Presentation

This overall stability is the kind of thing that should appeal to any income-focused risk-averse investor because of the support that it provides to the dividend. Admittedly though, the stock price has been much more volatile over the same period:

Seeking Alpha

The overall volatility that we can see in the stock price may prove to be a bit of a turn-off but we can clearly see that the volatility was unjustified. Overall, the company has proven to be very rewarding for a long-term investor, particularly one that has been reinvesting dividends. It is likely to continue to be so.

As stated earlier, The Williams Companies boasts a very strong balance sheet, which furthers the company's ability to weather any problems in the broader economy. We can see this by looking at the company's leverage ratio (defined as net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA), which basically tells us how many years it will take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of December 31, 2021, that ratio stood at 3.90x based on the company's trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA. This is a very reasonable ratio that is a substantial improvement over the company's debt level in past years:

The Williams Companies Investor Relations

Analysts generally consider anything under 5.0x to be acceptable but I usually like to see this ratio under 4.0x in order to add a margin of safety to the investment. It is therefore quite nice to see that The Williams Companies has now managed to get itself down under that level. The reason that a low ratio is nice to see is that a lower ratio improves the company's ability to carry its debt if some event causes its cash flow to decline. Admittedly, the company's overall stability means that this is probably not a huge concern, but a low-risk investment is generally still more attractive than a high-risk one.

Long-Term Macroeconomic Fundamentals

We have already seen that the fundamentals for natural gas and by extension The Williams Companies are quite positive over the next few years. However, the strength extends well beyond that. Indeed, according to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

This is being driven by the same factors that are driving demand growth in the United States. In particular, many countries around the world are trying to move away from coal as a source of electricity generation for environmental reasons. The United States is one of the few regions of the world that has sufficient reserves of natural gas to feed this demand, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the American liquefied natural gas export industry. As this trend continues, we may very easily see more liquefied natural gas plants being constructed well beyond 2030. The Williams Companies could very easily take advantage of this to generate further growth just as it is already doing with the projects that are currently under construction. Overall, we can see how this can be a very good thing for the company going forward.

Dividend Analysis

One of the major reasons that we invest in midstream companies like The Williams Companies is that these firms tend to have higher yields than many other things in the market. Indeed, The Williams Companies currently yields 4.84%, which is substantially higher than the 1.36% yield of the S&P 500 index (SPY). Perhaps more appealing though is that The Williams Companies has a track record of growing its dividend over time, including in 2020 when several of its peers cut their payouts:

Seeking Alpha

This growing dividend is likely to be very appealing today given the inflationary environment that the economy is currently mired in. This is because inflation decreases the purchasing power of the dividend that we receive from the company. However, the fact that the company is giving us more money each and every year helps to ensure that we can still purchase the same goods and services with the dividend over time. As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford its dividend. After all, we do not want it to be forced to cut it since that will reduce our incomes and probably cause the share price to decline.

One metric that we can look at to analyze the company's ability to pay its dividend is its available funds from operations. This is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that is generated by the company's ordinary operations and is actually available to be distributed to the common stockholders. In the fourth quarter of 2021 (the most recent quarter for which the company has reported), The Williams Companies reported available funds from operations of $1.024 billion but only paid out $498 million in dividends. This gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 2.10x. If we look at the company's full-year numbers, we likewise get a very reasonable 2.04x coverage ratio. As analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to represent a reasonable and sustainable dividend payout, we can clearly see that The Williams Companies should have no trouble sustaining its dividend and providing a source of income to its investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Williams Companies currently looks to have a great deal of appeal to any income-seeking investor today. The company's focus on natural gas gives it significant growth opportunities because the demand for this fossil fuel is quite rapidly growing and will likely continue to do so for a while. The company also boasts a very strong balance sheet and stable cash flows that should allow it to weather any economic environment. When we combine this with its 4.84% dividend yield, we have the makings of a very attractive investment. The only downside is that the company's dividend yield is not as high as many of its peers but when we consider the growth potential, there still appears to be much to like here.