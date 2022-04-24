Tero Vesalainen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The problem with any reporting is that sometimes the reporting is just not relevant unless there is something way out of line. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is in that situation because the financials have changed so much since the end of the first quarter that not much about it will be relevant. The financials do need to be reviewed and checked by any investor. But the main emphasis will be on the structure of the company now that the merger has completed. That is found elsewhere.

Warner Bros. Subscribers

The subscription business as reported by AT&T appears to be adding subscribers at a healthy rate.

" At the end of the quarter, there were 44.2 million domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers, up from 41.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers increased more than 11 million year over year, driven by HBO Max retail subscriber growth. Domestic ARPU was $11.72."

The subscriptions growth has not suffered from the arriving competition in the marketplace yet. This is in sharp comparison to Netflix (NFLX) which recently reported a net loss of subscribers for the most recent quarter. Netflix management claims market penetration superior to most competitors is the key. But they also admitted to some competitive headwinds in the conference call.

The difference here is that Warner Bros. waited for the market to develop and is willing to report streaming financial losses for several years in an attempt to develop a viable business in the streaming business. The benefits part of this may be a bit murky to shareholders because the accounting is not as clear cut as it is when reporting one line of business.

It is possible for a diversified company to launch a new business that shows a loss yet the net effect is to increase profits for the company overall. The reason that this happens is that the new line (in this case streaming) is allocated costs that were previously paid for by the remaining legacy business.

Therefore, the allocation of those existing costs may enable the new line to lose money while the legacy businesses show increased profits from the lower shared costs. Another additional benefit is that the new business can be viewed as marketing because it attracts enough customers to more than offset any expenditures to again result in increased profits that are "worth the effort". The key to all of this is sufficient overall profitability which can be a very slippery slope for a complacent management.

The entrance of companies like Warner Bros. Discovery is changing the streaming model for the industry. These new competitors have more than one way to make money from a new business like streaming. That puts pioneers like Netflix at a competitive disadvantage because Netflix relies heavily on the streaming business while only recently entering other related markets.

The weakness of the current Netflix company emphasis model is now readily apparent because standalone streaming does not appear to be as highly valued as streaming as part of a diversified parent. The fact that competitors are willing to lose money to gain subscribers highlights a very big risk factor to a company like Netflix. It is possible that a company like Warner Bros. Discovery puts off the timeline for showing a profit in streaming again and again. Netflix currently does not have that option as the main business and source of cash flow is streaming.

Therefore, investors will need to listen closely to the management presentation for clues about the future course of the business. The Warner Bros. Discovery Stock dropped on the news to shut down CNN+. The supposed reason is that the launch was not well-thought-out which resulted in low subscription levels. But like any diversified company, there is the other HBO lines of business that are doing well.

A company like Warner Bros. Discovery is likely to enter a market like streaming with more than one focused streaming entry. The reason is that a focused entry will appeal to target audiences that make growth easier to manage. The Discovery part of the business already had several "niche" entries to begin with that really had less competition. There may therefore be a pathway to a streaming business that services the "niche" areas already built by the company.

Entertainment in general lacks a large competitive moat because people constantly change their minds about what entertains them. Therefore attracting a long-term audience that solely uses the company products is not realistic. Instead, there is a need for constant new product that satisfies the need of long-term subscribers. There is always the risk that a niche that was successful in the past (like the History Channel) becomes outdated in the future.

Debt Reduction

Management provided the following debt guidance. That guidance really has not changed much from the original presentation.

Warner Bros. Discovery Financial Leverage Presentation And Deleveraging Guidance

The overall diversification appears to make the debt reduction shown above as a good bet. While individual divisions may have fluctuating cash flow or volatility, the overall parent company revenues and cash flow appear to be predictable thanks to the diversification.

Leverage is not as much of a concern because these businesses tend to generate a lot of free cash flow when well run. The risk of course is in the continuing "well run" assumption. This management has a good long term track record in the business. That track record also helps to reduce the risk of future debt reduction guidance.

Summary

The quarterly results of the first quarter are close to meaningless because they represent the results of a company configuration that no longer exists. Investors still need to review the results for material lingering challenges that may affect the newly combined company. Generally, such a find is a rare thing.

Far more important is the current configuration of the company and the resulting management guidance of the new company. There could easily be several quarters of "housecleaning" and business optimization before the financial results represent a true reflection of the state of the business. Management guidance in this area will be important.

The new company has been mentioned many times for its entrance into the streaming business. But that streaming business is going to be (and will likely remain) a small part of the overall company results (at least for the near future). The company has more than one way to benefit and make a profit from streaming. That will likely be a competitive advantage.

But the real key for the performance of the company stock will be the performance of the main parts of the company business after the combination. Therefore, the direction management takes the company in the future will be very important for investors to evaluate risks and potential returns. In that sense the upcoming quarterly conference call will be unusual.