**This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on February 21st, but has been updated where necessary. I continue to believe this story is in early innings with compelling pathway to value creation throughout the next few years.

Shares of endocrinology-focused biotech Crinetics (NASDAQ:CRNX) have fallen by 15% since my August 2019 recommendation. Year to date so far, shares have fallen by 26%.

This one qualifies under the list of names that I've been keeping tabs on, briefly checking in from time to time to see how the story was progressing. I find it fascinating how this area of drug development appears much more derisked, as biomarkers used in phase 1 healthy volunteer studies are almost perfect surrogates for disease modification. It's also well-known that I'm increasingly being drawn to stories where newcomers with convenient oral drugs are entering markets currently dominated by injectables (as is the case with SST2 agonists, where Novartis' Sandostatin did $1.4 billion in 2020 sales).

With enterprise value of Crinetics currently around $800M and pivotal phase 3 results for lead candidate paltusotine expected in 2023, I look forward to bringing this one to the attention of readers while small cap, clinical stage biotech companies remain out of favor.

Figure 1: CRNX weekly chart

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares have topped out multiple times in the mid to high twenties range only to fall back to mid teens. I attribute this pullback to a potential catalyst desert (coupled with poor sector sentiment) as opposed to anything related to fundamentals of the story here. Data set after data set have been promising across pipeline assets, so my initial take would be that current weakness represents a buying opportunity for patient investors with a multi year time frame.

Overview

In my February 2019 update, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

Endocrine diseases the company seeks to address are well understood (established biology), as CEO Scott Struthers shared his intention to build a vertically integrated company to address a wide range of rare diseases. The problem for this therapeutic area was rather unique in that biology for such indications was well established, but the drugs simply aren't there. He noted that opportunities they are targeting involve studies that are feasible for a smaller company to run (fewer patients are required and again biomarkers allow for establishing proof of concept early on). I liked that the pipeline was being advanced in an efficient manner with all assets proceeding in parallel, with global rights & IP retained (first composition of matter patents expiring in 2037).

Lead program paltusotine, a somatostatin agonist, appeared to possess significant advantages over currently approved treatments (Novartis' Sandostatin and Ipsen's Somatuline both were blockbuster drugs, selling around $2.7 billion annually). However, the current generation of drugs certainly left room to be improved upon (once monthly intramuscular, deep subcutaneous injections in which many cases efficacy wanes toward the end of the month and symptoms return). Initial indication of acromegaly is caused by benign tumors of the pituitary gland (which trigger excess IGF-1). While first line therapy is neurosurgery where possible (can be difficult to reach these tumors), there are 10k to 15k patients in the US on medical therapy. Management originally called paltusotine CRN00808, as the first 807 molecules were not good enough (a testament to their scientific rigor). The drug is orally available (would allow patients to get rid of injections) and once daily profile provided for consistent therapy (nice half life of about 2 days). I also noted that Sandostatin causes receptor desensitization (Crinetics engineered that out of the molecule) which explains why currently in the field there are only about 50% control rates in acromegaly population (as paltusotine is more selective and more potent it could translate into better responder rates).

While there was another drug candidate (CRN01941) for neuroendocrine tumors or NETs, the company ultimately chose to go with paltusotine for this indication as well (1941 was a backup molecule to mitigate risks, which fortunately did not come to pass). NETs are a common GI malignancy with over 171,000 patients in the US (same type of tumors that killed Steve Jobs). Somatostatins are the standard of care for these patients, and again the same advantages are attractive here (switching from injections to oral drug, potentially improved efficacy).

As for the hyperinsulinism program, this condition occurs in 1 in 30,000 to 1 in 50,000 people. The goal of treatment here is to get patients off of the "backpacks" they require 24/7, avoid pancreatectomy, avoid developmental and cognitive problems and essentially give them a more normal life. Multiple indications could be addressed with this drug candidate as well (still in preclinical at the time). Unfortunately, obstacles were encountered in toxicology results and delay occurred as new molecule was chosen (CRNO477).

As for the company's ACTH antagonist for Cushing's and related diseases caused by ACTH excess, management seemed quite excited despite the early-stage nature of the program. The company is the only one with a good ACTH antagonist according to Struther and IND enabling studies were not far off.

Figure 2: Pipeline

Let's look at select recent events to determine how the bullish thesis is progressing.

Select Recent Developments

In August the company announced promising early data from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the first in human phase 1 study of ACTH antagonist CRN0489. The drug is being developed for the treatment of conditions of ACTH excess, such as Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Management notes that ACTH is the central hormone of the endocrine stress response and its significance has been known for over 100 years. Thus, these results represent a significant milestone (also provides further validation of in-house discovery efforts). As for data specifics, rapid and dose dependent reduction of cortisol of 25% to 56% was observed in healthy volunteers who received doses of 10mg up to 80mg of CRN0489. After challenge of supra-pathophysiologic dose of ACTH (250 mcg), CRN04894 suppressed cortisol (measured by AUC) up to 41%. After challenge with disease-relevant dose of ACTH (1 mcg), drug candidate showed reduction in cortisol AUC of 48%. All adverse events were considered mild.

Figure 3: Utility of ACTH antagonist in treating diseases of ACTH excess

A month later, the company announced positive preliminary results from SAD cohorts of first-in-human study of SST5 agonist CRN04777, again demonstrating pharmacologic proof-of-concept and thus significantly derisking the program. The drug is being developed as a potential treatment for the rare condition known as congenital hyperinsulinism, where patients (and their families) live in constant fear of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Management is quite excited about the potential for this oral treatment to impact the lives of these patients, essentially being able to normalize glucose levels in any child born with congenital HI regardless of their specific genetic mutation. Moving onto data specifics, in 80 healthy volunteers treated with doses of 0.5 mg up to 120mg (or placebo), rapid-dose dependent suppression of insulin secretion was observed in response to IV bolus of glucose in intravenous glucose tolerance test or IVGTT. In a second method, 0477 rapidly eliminated the need for IV glucose support in individuals who were given a sulfonylurea (class of drugs that induces insulin secretion similar to the most common genetic defect in congenital HI patients, quite ingenious). Again, these results reflect positively on management's competence and internal drug discovery efforts (0477 binds and activates to pancreatic β-cell SST5 to inhibit insulin secretion as designed). Importantly, all adverse events were considered mild to moderate.

Figure 4: CRN0477 reversed sulfonylurea-Induced Hyperinsulinism in pharmacologic model of congenital HI

Also in September, the company announced plans to develop a nonpeptide oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of hypercalcemia associated with primary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) and other diseases of PTH receptor type 1 (PTHR1) over-activation. This is quite significant news- for the sake of reference, consider that Ascendis Pharma's TransCon PTH (if data is positive and drug approved) has the potential of doing up to $4 billion or more in peak sales (administered via subcutaneous injection). Here, too, Crinetics will use its proven model of achieving pharmacologic proof-of-concept in phase 1 healthy volunteer study to derisk, followed by trials in patients.

In October, Crinetics announced formation of independently operated new company Radionetics Oncology. Platform uses nonpeptides as targeting agents designed to deliver radiopharmaceuticals to tumors expressing unique peptide receptors (again, the productivity of this team is quite impressive). Radionetics initial pipeline consists of 10 radiopharmaceutical candidates discovered at Crinetics, and while the company is independent, the two will work together to identify additional novel targets. Crinetics still has a 22% stake in Radionetics and is eligible to receive over $1 billion in milestones and single digit royalties on net sales. Giving further validation to Radionetics, the company was launched via $30 million private financing with 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners as the sole investors. Additionally, Crinetics co-founders are serving as Chief Research Officer and Vice President of Biology. Zachary Hornby, who prior was Chief Operating Officer at Ignyta (bought out by Roche for $1.7 billion), is joining the company's scientific advisory board.

In November Crinetics released new open label extension data for paltusotine in patients with acromegaly from the ACROBATE Edge and Evolve phase 2 studies. Treatment with the drug candidate resulted in median IFG-1 levels that were lower than those observed in washout (untreated) period in parent studies and were then stably maintained at levels achieved on prior SRL therapy for up to 51 weeks. Importantly, this was true for patients with controlled or uncontrolled IGF-1 at baseline while treated with injected SRLs. Drug candidate continued to be well tolerated as well. Management is quite enthusiastic about paltusotine's potential to replace injected peptide depots (again, new oral entrant taking on established injectable competitors similar to the Biocryst story in HAE).

In March, the company announced positive topline results from the MAD cohorts of healthy volunteer phase 1 study of CRN04777. Results showed a rapid and sustained reduction of insulin secretion, including in a pharmacologic model of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI). Data lined up quite well with prior SAD findings, showing that administration of study drug once daily over 10 days inhibited insulin secretion and eliminated the need for glucose support in a model of hyperinsulinism. The premise here is to be able to treat ALL hyperinsulinism patients, regardless of underlying genetic mutation.

About a week ago, management wisely took advantage of positive trial data to raise $125 million in secondary offering (5.6 million shares sold at $22.22 per share).

Other Information

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported cash and equivalents of $333.7 million, comparing favorably to quarterly net loss of just $30.8 million. R&D expenses rose significantly to $24.6 million, while G&A came in at $7.4 million. Add in proceeds of $125 million from April offering, and the company likely has a lot of breathing room in regard to burn rate (runway through end of 2024 at least).

As for needle moving catalysts, I look forward to topline data from PATHFNDR-1 and PATHFNDR-2 studies for lead indication of acromegaly next year, as well as phase 2 data in carcinoid syndrome and phase 1 proof of concept data for their PTHR1 antagonist in healthy volunteers.

From their presentation at JPMorgan to start the year, I found management's approach to drug development quite interesting. Essentially, they try to find out what's needed by the field and then brainstorm how they can help (ask large group of endocrinologists what they need, what conditions they can't manage well and what could potentially be done about it).

The paltusotine KOL call from November last year is a good listen. Here are a few takeaways for me:

Paltusotine is a non peptide drug. It easily diffuses through membranes which in turn results in high oral bioavailability (70%). Long half life (2 days) is consistent with once a day dosing. The drug is stable at ambient temperatures and supply chain is simple (low cost of goods). It is highly potent at the SST2 receptor and highly selective (potent for GH and IGF-1 suppression at low doses without the risk of hyperglycemia). Paltusotine can be administered at home without painful injections at relatively low dose. The long half life gives consistent exposure throughout the month with forgiveness of a missed dose. There are very few if any drug-drug interactions (none they know of, makes it easier to prescribe and distribute).

First KOL (Dr. Peter Trainer, now joined as VP of Clinical Endocrinology) at prior workplace was seeing 150 new neuroendocrine tumors per year, looking after 200 acromegaly patients and other related conditions. Acromegaly is a rare disease, 3 to 4 new cases per million each year with prevalence of 60 to 70 per million. It's equally balanced between men and women, with an average age of death in the 40s. Delayed diagnosis is a challenge as it causes irreversible damage to joints. Pituitary tumor secretes growth hormone, which acts on growth hormone receptors (most circulating IGF-1 generated from liver, responsible for phenotypic changes such as large tongue, blocks airways, overgrowth of lower jaw, soft tissue thickening in fingers and toes, gigantism when occurs at younger age). Acromegaly causes decreased life expectancy because patients are more prone to cerebrovascular events (particularly cardiomyopathy). Patients are also more prone to getting respiratory infections. Risk of colon cancer is increased in these patients and they also suffer from more fractures.

Growth hormone is produced by the pituitary hormone. A normal adult will have 5 to 6 pulses of growth hormone in a day and in between times hormones go down to undetectable levels. Most growth hormone secretion occurs at night, when you fast and have less insulin. After a meal, insulin levels are high and growth hormone levels are low. Acromegalic profile has similar peaks, but has lack of trough (growth hormone levels never fall back to undetectable levels, is continually being produced). The big problem is someone actually thinking of the diagnosis (it's easy to confirm biochemically).

As for treatment of acromegaly, the best therapy if possible is surgery (prospect of curing in the best hands 30% to 90% of patients with small tumors). The bigger the tumors are, the more wrapped around the carotid arteries they are and the poorer the cure rate. Radiotherapy is an option (patients still require medical therapy). There are 3 categories of medical therapies (dopamine agonists, somatostatin analogues, GH receptor antagonist). Somatostatin receptor ligand (SRL) drugs primarily bind to SST2, are gold standard of medical therapy (20 years on market now, once monthly intramuscular or subcutaneous injection).

2nd KOL notes that SRLs are first line medical therapy for the vast majority of acromegaly patients. 30% of patients are controlled with these medications (GH less than 1 and normal IGF-1). 59% of patients have partial response (GH and IGF-1 decrease by more than 20% compared to baseline without normalization). For this latter group of patients the drugs are good, but not enough (have to add other medications or change for another monotherapy). In almost 90% of patients, these drugs (i.e., octreotide) provide a benefit in terms of biochemical response. These medications are efficacious and safety is very good. Drawbacks include that these medications are of parenteral use (deep intramuscular injection by trained health professional, patient loses independence because of lifelong injection). Even the subcutaneous needle is deeper and longer than normal. 2020 patient reported outcome data treated with injectable SRLs showed that 83% of patients reported pain at the injection site, 68% of them reported pain several hours after injection, 49% several days after injection, roughly 45% to 47% with bruising or swelling after injection, etc. As for symptom occurance (i.e., headache, fatigue, joint pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, vision problems, etc), 52% to 83% of patients experience these symptoms toward the end of their treatment cycle. There is a need for new formulations that better control symptoms.

For the EDGE study of paltusotine, it enrolled patients who were not controlled on octreotide or lanreotide monotherapy. Primary endpoint was change in IGF-1 at Week 13 versus baseline. During washout period, magnitude of paltusotine effect was also evaluated. Group 1 population was chosen because it represents a huge number of patients in clinical trials (those uncontrolled on injectable SRLs). 88% of patients in Group 1 completed the study. Most of these patients were titrated up to the higher dose of 40mg (started on 10mg). IGF-1 levels were maintained after switching to paltusotine from injectable SRLs, then increased during the wash out period. Primary endpoint of the study was met. 20 out of 23 patients (87%) who completed dosing period achieved IGF-1 levels that were 20% of baseline or lower (only 3 patients were above). Additionally, at end of washout phase 18 of 20 patients showed meaningful increase from baseline in IGF-1 4 weeks after drug withdrawal.

ACROBAT Evolve study was discontinued in April to be available for regulatory interaction. The trial enrolled patients who were well controlled on injectable SRLs. Here as well, similar results were observed as evidence of dose response despite the small number of patients.

There were no discontinuations due to adverse events. No patients required rescue treatment.

Figure 5: Paltusotine lowered IGF-1 levels and maintained them at levels previously achieved with injectable SRLs in OLE study

As one can imagine, all patients preferred the oral therapy over injectable drugs. As reminds me of the Biocryst story, here too patient feedback indicated they felt the oral drug to be more convenient.

Regarding the combined market opportunity, consider that Novartis' Sandostatin did over $1.4 billion in 2020 sales. Amryt Pharma's Mycapssa is actually the first oral SSA to market and the company pegs the global acromegaly market opportunity at $800 million (see slides) and global NET opportunity at $1.9 billion. However, Nstr10 shared some devil's advocate points in Chat noting that pivotal data for Mycappsa showed 42% of patients did not maintain a response (this number improved significantly in the open label extension portion). Also, a high % of patients (25%) needed rescue therapy with approved injectables. Additionally, Mycappsa has some food effect challenges (cannot be taken less than 1 hour before eating or less than 2 hours after eating). Another challenge is multiple drug-drug interactions revealed in clinical studies (see label).

As for market opportunities being targeted by Crinetics, I already noted that even using conservative numbers paltusotine is likely a blockbuster drug in and of itself (across the indications of acromegaly, carcinoid syndrome and NETs). Contrast that to current EV of around $500M and risk/reward looks quite favorable.

On top of that, the company's ACTH antagonist and SST5 agonist between them have blockbuster potential in addressing other rare diseases (Cushing's disease, CAH, congenital & syndromic hyperinsulinism). Lastly, consider the productivity of their discovery efforts as the team keeps churning out high value early stage candidates that achieve significant derisking in healthy volunteer studies (next up, PTH antagonist in hyperparathyroidism with over 100k cases of HPT alone in the US each year).

As for institutional investors of note, Orbimed has been adding to its position and owns nearly 7% of the company. EcoR1 opened a new position and Perceptive Advisors owns over 5 million shares.

Regarding management team, I remind readers that Co-Founder and CEO Scott Struthers prior served as head of endocrinology at Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) where he developed orally active nonpeptide GnRH antagonists including elagolix ($2B+ in peak sales estimates). Chief Medical Officer Alan Krasner is an endocrinologist and served prior as Global Development Lead for Natpara at Shire (Natpara was the first recombinant human intact parathyroid hormone treatment approved for hypoparathyroidism). A number of leadership team in fact hail from Neurocrine, including Founder & Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz. I get the impression that management bench & expertise runs quite deep here, which is comforting. Additionally, on the board of directors we find Camille Bedrosian (EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals).

As for other nuggets, I remind readers that keeping an eye on Amryt Pharma's numbers & commentary on Mycappsa launch in acromegaly indication is a good idea in terms of gauging demand there (despite the less than optimal profile of the drug).

As for devil's advocate, despite Mycappsa displaying a subpar drug profile between patients needing rescue therapy, drug-drug interactions, food effect, etc, I imagine as the first approved oral drug it could see good uptake as patients could be eager to try alternatives. Data from the first 48 weeks of open label extension showed that all patients who completed the phase 3 portion finished the OLE, with 93% of those subjects maintaining similar response on the drug. I remind readers that Biocryst's Orladeyo launch in HAE was given little to no credit by analysts, competition or skeptics who believed that the drug's profile would either lead to poor uptake or low retention of patients on drug (neither of which came to pass).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I'm very comfortable with the risk/reward profile of Crinetics given elements in our favor such as low to reasonable valuation, experienced management team that is clearly executing on stated goals, multi-faceted pipeline addressing areas of high unmet need across early to late stage trials and focus on endocrinology where substantial derisking takes place in phase 1 healthy volunteer studies.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, CRNX is a Buy and I suggest taking advantage of dips this year to accumulate a position ahead of a data rich 2023.

Risks include disappointing results/flunking one or both phase 3 studies (unlikely but always possible), unexpected adverse events or tolerability concerns, delays in the clinic and competition in certain spaces targeted (i.e., Mycappsa in acromegaly, firmly entrenched injectables backed by big pharma muscle). Rani Therapeutics is also using its RaniPill capsule to develop an oral form of octreotide which has shown high bioavailability similar to subcutaneous injection (40% to 78% range, finished healthy volunteer study).