As most of you know, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a large (market cap $392 billion), well-diversified, and global consumer staples company that has an excellent long-term track record of delivering dividend-growth (66 straight years of dividend increases). P&G owns such popular and well-known global brands as Tide, Luvs, Bounty, Oral-B, and Gain - among many others. Last week, the company released its Q3 EPS report and it was a beat on both the top- and bottom-lines. Meantime, as the graphic below indicates, PG stock has been outperforming both the S&P500 and the broad consumer staples sector as measured by the Select SPDR ETF (XLP) over the past year. That being the case, nervous Nellie's after Friday's market meltdown might want to consider PG for, as Bob Dylan put it, "Shelter From the Storm" of high inflation, a rising interest rate environment, and an increasingly volatile market. Today, I'll take a closer look at P&G and see if it might make sense for a holding in your well-diversified portfolio.

Investment Thesis

As mentioned above, P&G is a dividend aristocrat that has 66-year track record of increasing its dividend. That includes a 10% increase last April, and a 5% increase this year. The stock currently pays an annual dividend of $3.653/share and yields 2.27%. While that yield is not overly impressive, note that - despite recent rate increases - it still is relatively attractive considering the 10-year Treasury yield is currently only 2.9%.

In addition, the consumer staples sector is generally known for being a defensive play in times of broad market turbulence. After all, people still need daily-use personal grooming and healthcare products like paper towels, deodorant, dish-washing detergent, dental floss, and tooth brushes - no matter what the stock market or overall economy is doing. The performance graphic above proves that point - with the consumer staples XLP outperforming the S&P 500 by 13%+ over the past year, while P&G did even better.

Over the past few years, P&G has arguably proven that its management team is top-rate. The company continues to innovate in both products and packaging, and its large global supply-chain enables it to optimize costs, gain market share, and leverage its pricing power. Last year, P&G achieved strong double-digit organic growth in Home Care and Oral Care, and solid growth throughout most of its other product lines:

So let's take a look at P&G's recent earnings report and see how the company is performing through the first three quarters of its FY2022.

Earnings

As mentioned earlier, the Q3 FY22 EPS report was released last week and it was considered a beat. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33/share was $0.04 higher than consensus estimates, while revenue of $19.4 billion came in $710 million higher than expected. Organic sales were up 10%, while higher prices contributed a 5% uplift. Core EPS was up 6%. Net earnings in the HealthCare Segment were hot: +29% (34% on a constant currency basis). The Grooming Segment saw net earnings grow 13% (24% on a cc basis) while the Fabric/Home and Baby segments lagged and were relatively flat.

Free-cash-flow generation was strong: $2.5 billion (roughly $1/share).

On the Q3 conference call, CFO Andre Schulten reported that P&G continues to gain market share:

Our superiority strategy continues to drive strong market growth and in turn, share growth for P&G. All channel market value in the US categories in which we compete grew nearly 9% this quarter. P&G value share continued to grow, up 1 point versus same quarter last year. Importantly, this share growth is broad-based. Nine out of 10 product categories grew share over the past three, six and 12-month period in the US and globally. Consumers continue to prefer P&G brands, recognizing the superior performance and value.

Going Forward

Despite the headwind of rising costs, the P&G management team was confident enough to raise guidance and increase the share repurchase plan for FY22 to $10 billion, with dividend payments expected to total ~$8 billion.

With only one quarter left in FY22, the company likely has a relatively clear line-of-sight into full-year results and is guiding for:

Organic sales growth of 6-7%

Overall sales growth of 4-5%

EPS growth of 6-9%

Risks

Rising inflation and interest rates are a risk, as is the global pandemic and its potential impact on global supply-chains and factory shutdowns. In addition, there are massive geopolitical risks as a result of Putin's horrific invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions placed on Russia by the United States, its free Democratic NATO allies, and a host of countries in Asia. Any of these factors could individually lead to a slowing global economy, and all of them combined could lead to a global recession (or worse).

That said, it appears P&G appears very lightly exposed to Russia and Ukraine. I say that because during the Q3 conference call, Schulten also said:

Within the EPS results, we estimate Ukraine, Russia was a negative impact of about $0.01 per share.

However, rising grocery store prices, high gasoline prices, and higher interest rates could eventually lead consumers to trade-down and away from premium P&G brands to lower-priced alternatives.

The balance sheet is strong: P&G ended Q3 with $8.5 billion in cash and long-term debt of $23.8 billion. Notably, in April, P&G completed a $1.85 billion, two-part bond offering that achieved investment grade ratings by both S&P Global Ratings (AA-) and Moody's (Aa3).

Summary & Conclusions

P&G's strategy to focus on organic growth is paying dividends (literally). Part of that strategy is to increase adoption of daily-use products in the Healthcare & Grooming segments, both of which continue to show excellent growth and are taking market share. The mid-range of EPS growth this year is 7.5%, which - while not spectacular - is impressive given the cost headwinds the company is currently facing. In my opinion, this means that PG's organic growth and supply-chain management are winning out over cost pressure headwinds.

P&G currently trades relatively in line with the broad S&P500 with a P/E = 27.6x. Given the amount of macro uncertainty, I would say shares don't offer an overly compelling value at Friday's close of $161.25 (-0.84%). That said, note P&G's decline in Friday's meltdown was considerably less than those of the broad market averages (-2.82% for the DJIA, -2.77% for the S&P500, and -2.55% for the Nasdaq). That being the case, P&G continues to offer "Shelter From The Storm".

I rate the shares a HOLD, but would try to take advantage of the increased volatility of the market to pick up shares on down days. I'd be a buyer of PG if shares dip below $150, as they did during the March sell-off.

The other option for those that want to have exposure to the consumer staples sector, but don't necessarily want to take single-stock risks or to follow the sector closely (like myself), is to simply establish a position in the XLP consumer staples ETF. It is one of the sector-specific ETFs I hold in my own personal portfolio as a kind of anchor during times of increased market volatility, while still delivering a decent total return (XLP has an average annual return of 11.25% over the past 10-years).

I'll end with a 10-year price chart of P&G stock: