gece33/E+ via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares stumbled following quarterly earnings last week. This is an exceptionally common occurrence for LMT, which has struggled for years with issues regarding defects and production ramping for its most advanced fighter, its F-35. I believe any further weakness into the low $400s would be a strong long-term opportunity to acquire a premium defense asset at fair value.

Last Tuesday, Lockheed Martin reported Q1 earnings. The company's total quarterly revenues were about half a billion below expectations, with the company largely blaming supply chain issues for the miss. Most of LMT's revenue comes in as milestones are reached, or once deliveries are made, so the miss is more of a backlog issue than truly lost sales.

Revenue declined by about eight percent to $14.96 billion. Free cash flow came in at $1.1 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in Q1 2021. Lockheed's Q1 net income fell to $1.73 billion, or $6.44 per share, from $1.84 billion, or $6.56 per share, in Q1 of 2021. Lockheed Martin reaffirmed its full year 2022 guidance for earnings per share to come in at around $26.70 on total corporate revenues of about $66 billion.

Sales by segment actually indicate this quarter may have seen greater issues in non-aeronautic segments, with Rotary and Mission Systems revenue declining by about 14% to $3.55 billion, Space down around 15% to $2.56B, and Missiles and Fire Control down about 11% to $2.45B. Aeronautics revenue was actually flat to slightly up year over year, at around $6.4 billion in Q1.

LMT Q1 sales comparison (Lockheed Martin)

Similarly, the greatest decline in operating profit during Q1 was seen by Rotary and Mission Systems, which saw a decline of around 20% to $348 million. This accounted for the vast majority of the miss, as well as the reduced cash flow.

Lockheed Martin primarily sells its products to the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as related federal agencies. The U.S. government makes up about 70% of Lockheed's sales, with the bulk of the remainder coming from wealthy allied nations. Recent global conflict raises the possibility of increased purchasing from NATO nations, among others.

Lockheed Martin is primarily known for its advanced fighter aircraft, and especially the F-35. Lockheed also sells helicopters, missiles, fire control systems, and space systems. The significance of these businesses makes companies like Lockheed systemically important.

Lockheed Martin had to slow down its F-35 production due to Covid-19-related changes to operations, as well as due to supply chain disruptions. There have been some other system issues as well, including some design defects. For example, some models may degrade their stealth coating by flying at supersonic speeds. Despite all this, the F-35 remains the most advanced fighter aircraft available, so demand for it continues to be strong.

Lockheed's older F-16 fighter program also continues to be a good source of revenue. These aircraft are mostly bought and upgraded internationally. Nations such as Greece, Slovakia, and Bahrain are within the F-16 program. Existing and growing fleets of F-35s and F-16s generate revenue from maintenance and major upgrading programs over time.

LMT stock - Strong dividend and low valuation

Lockheed's dividend payout is generally set to about 40% of its annualized earnings. This is fairly well covered and should allow the company to continue incremental dividend increases in proportion to earnings growth. Lockheed's current yield is about 2.5 percent.

Lockheed also has a history of repurchasing shares, and last quarter repurchased around $2 billion in shares. It is unclear whether the company would have maintained this state of repurchasing in the current quarter, where average share price has been reasonably higher.

LMT Q1 cash returned (Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin's dividend is usually a little less than half its current free cash flow, and the dividend plus the repurchase plan generally equals about two-thirds of free cash flow.

Lockheed's space business is huge

Lockheed Martin has the strong potential to benefit from growth within space systems. Space exploration and tourism have become investment themes, and Lockheed is likely to be a strong market participant in these developing industries.

Space is now a serious portion of Lockheed's business. In 2022, LMT's space guidance is for over $11 billion in revenue, and over $1 billion in annual profit. Lockheed Martin appears to be one of the better ways to invest in long-term space exploration in a manner that is currently profitable, and also likely to grow.

Further, LMT's trusted status by the pentagon and NASA are likely to keep it as one of several preferred contractors for the foreseeable future. Lockheed is currently the prime contractor building NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is designed for long-duration, human deep space exploration.

Lockheed also built the aeroshell that protected the 2020 Mars spacecraft and rover during their deep space cruise to Mars and final descent through the planet’s atmosphere.

LMT Mars exploration (Lockheed Martin Corp.)

Lockheed Martin is likely one of the best situated companies to capitalize upon outer space development over the next several decades, but also in the near term. Their business is not only related to deep shots to Mars, but also less distant launching of satellites, as well as battle management systems for avoiding space debris.

Lockheed's deep defense and NASA connections are likely to provide it several opportunities to collaborate within space exploration and protection. Several of the markets have the potential to become larger businesses than terrestrial aerospace and defense.

Existing security clearance is likely to make it a preferred contractor by decision makers at the Pentagon and NASA. Moreover, they are likely to gain access to advancements and information, as well as bidding opportunities for enormous defense contracts.

Lockheed Martin is already the prime contractor building NASA's Orion, which intends to take humans into deep space exploration. The Orion craft is also the command and control deck for Mars Base Camp. The concept is to "transport astronauts from Earth, via the Moon, to a Mars-orbiting science laboratory where they can perform real-time scientific exploration, analyze Martian rock and soil samples, and confirm the ideal place to land humans on the surface in the 2030s."

Mars base camp (Lockheed Martin Corp.)

Unlimited Power

Lockheed Martin has many engineering projects in the works, and some of them have the potential to make it. Few have more potential than R&D of compact fusion. The energy created using compact fusion reactors could drive turbine generators and replace the combustion chambers with simple heat exchangers.

Lockheed Martin's potential success in such a project would also allow for considerably faster space travel. Initial applications should likely include oceanic vessels, such as battleships and submarines. Lockheed's future success does not require such a project work out, but the probability of a considerably more successful future grows with the ability to profitably expand, while simultaneously researching next generation technology.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin's recent poor performance provides a strong opportunity to acquire shares at a reasonable value. Lockheed Martin's business appears likely to benefit from the recent increase in global conflict. Lockheed has a strong dividend that is well covered and which is likely to continue growing annually. Lockheed has also been an aggressive repurchaser of shares.

Lockheed's exposure to space related revenue, including Mars exploration, is not appreciated by the market. Similarly, Lockheed Martin's nearly guaranteed sales to the government over the next decade is a meaningful attribute.

I believe Lockheed Martin did get slightly overvalued, but that situation appears to have mostly come off of the shares over the past week. It is possible that shares will continue to decline along with the broader market up through the next few weeks, but such weakness should likely prove to be a buying opportunity. I believe LMT shares are likely to be a good long-term acquisition in the low to mid-$400s, with apparent support around $420.