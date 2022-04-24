onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After their distributions were halved during 2020 due to the severe Covid-19 inspired downturn, by late 2021 it appeared that higher distributions in 2022 were coming for DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP), despite oddly remaining risky due to their very high leverage and weak liquidity, as my previous article highlighted. A follow-up analysis is provided within this article reviewing their subsequently released results for the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as their updated outlook for 2022, which despite seeing better than expected performance, disappointingly, leaves their units still not worth buying at their current prices that have pushed their distribution yield down to only a moderate 4.40%.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Following a weak start to 2021 due to the Texas Winter Storm, thankfully the strength later in the year saw overall solid cash flow performance, despite what their surface-level operating cash flow would otherwise indicate with their result of $646m, down a significant 41.22% year-on-year versus their previous result of $1.099b during 2020. Although if removing the temporary impacts of working capital movements, which during 2021 amounted to a relatively very large build of $369m versus a draw of $128m during 2020, their underlying operating cash flow was $1.015b during the former versus $971m during the latter, thereby representing a decent increase of 4.53% year-on-year. If looking ahead into 2022, their guidance points towards an even better year with higher growth, likely due to their sensitivities to commodity prices that are benefitting from these currently very strong oil and gas prices, as the tables included below display.

DCP Midstream March 2022 Mizuho Energy Summit Presentation

It can be seen that management forecasts achieving an adjusted EBITDA of $1.425b at the midpoint for 2022, which represents a solid increase of 10.38% year-on-year over their result of $1.291b during 2021, as per their fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. Since their underlying operating cash flow should see a positive correlation, it should also increase by circa 10% year-on-year for 2022, which leaves their estimated operating cash flow at circa $1.12b. Following their relatively low capital expenditure during 2020 of $267m and subsequently even lower levels during 2021 of only a mere $113m, it seems quite surprising to see guidance for another solid earnings increase. Although their ability to capture upside from these very strong oil and gas prices is likely the reason for their better than expected performance during 2021 following their soft start and continued higher guidance for 2022, it could act as a double-edged sword in future years if prices revert lower.

Regardless of the direction that oil and gas prices sway their results in future years, thankfully their capital expenditure guidance for 2022 allows for plenty of free cash flow with a sustaining portion of $120m at the midpoint, commonly referred to as maintenance and a further growth portion of $125m at the midpoint. Once both are subtracted from their estimated operating cash flow it leaves circa $875m, which sees estimated free cash flow of circa $800m after subtracting their $59m per annum of preferred distributions and various other relatively minor miscellaneous cash expenses, as listed beneath the graph included above. Following this positive outlook for ample free cash flow, it seems that higher distributions are impending, as per the commentary from management included below.

“We ended up the year with a goal of finishing 2021 at 4x leverage, and I'm extremely pleased to report that we exited the year with leverage at 3.8x. This trajectory as is on accelerated base to reach a 3.5x target and allows us to advance our strategy towards returning additional capital to our unitholders this year.” “In order to deliver immediate value, we believe in meaningful distribution raise is an important first step and we should be able to execute this raise as soon as the middle of this year. Following this raise are strong excess free cash flow will afford us the optionality to consider additional capital allocation options, such as distribution increases, opportunistic repurchases, or executed low multiple and capital efficient investments…”

-DCP Midstream Q4 2021 Conference Call.

It remains to be seen exactly what qualifies as “meaningful” but in my eyes, this should at least be a 10% increase, which would see their quarterly distributions lifted to $0.43 per unit, thereby now costing $358.4m per annum given their latest outstanding unit count of 208,378,739. Since this easily falls well below their estimated free cash flow of circa $800m, their coverage would remain very strong at over 200% but unless their very high leverage has been resolved, their ability to safely fund growth in future years would nevertheless be capped.

Author

Despite their cash flow performance throughout 2021 being weighed down by their working capital build, their minimal capital expenditure still resulted in their net debt decreasing modestly to end the year at $5.432b versus its slightly higher level of $5.572b at the end of 2020. Although if not for their $369m working capital build, this would have been significantly lower, which bodes well for 2022 since this relatively very large build should at least partly reverse, thereby boosting their already positive outlook for their free cash flow but at the same time, the extent their net debt decreases will depend upon exactly how high they push their unitholder returns.

Author

Despite their slightly lower net debt and decent underlying operating cash flow during 2021, their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.96 actually saw a tiny 0.06 increase versus the end of 2020, although thankfully this is immaterial and simply stems from the usual earnings fluctuations across years. Meanwhile, the leverage ratio as utilized by management decreased to 3.80 versus its previous result of 3.90 at the end of 2020, which they expect to reach their target of 3.50 during 2022, as per their previously linked fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. The reason for the sizeable difference versus my net debt-to-EBITDA primarily stems from their leverage ratio excluding a portion of their debt relating to their junior subordinated notes, as discussed in detail within my earlier article for any new readers who are interested.

Regardless of how an investor wishes to view these sometimes complicated accrual-based leverage ratios, their cash-based net debt-to-operating cash flow would still be 5.35 even if removing their previously discussed working capital build, thereby easily sitting above the threshold for the very high territory of 5.01. This means that despite their very strong distribution coverage, they still cannot necessarily safely return the entirety of their free cash flow, thereby capping the outlook for distribution growth within the medium-term after providing their impending “meaningful” increase during 2022. Whilst their forecast earnings growth during 2022 should lower their leverage, since this appears likely to be inflated by the currently very strong oil and gas prices, it remains to be seen if this benefit is sufficient in the medium to long-term.

Author

Whilst their leverage is higher than would have been preferable, their liquidity has improved and thus is now adequate. Even though their current ratio of 0.87 at the end of 2021 is effectively unchanged versus their previous result of 0.88 when conducting the previous analysis following the third quarter, they have refinanced and thus reduced their wave of upcoming debt maturities significantly, as the table included below displays.

DCP Midstream 2021 10-K

They were previously facing a relatively large $700m of maturities during 2022, although this has now been shaved in half and given their recently renewed and amended $1.4b credit facility with its maturity being extended from 2024 to 2027, it indicates that debt markets are open and supportive for more refinancing. Furthermore, since they ended 2021 with a relatively very high $1.383b left available under this now renewed credit facility, they have scope to handle their 2022 and 2023 debt maturities by drawing upon this facility if required.

Conclusion

Following their now adequate liquidity as well as their better than expected financial performance and resulting outlook for continued growth during 2022, thankfully their distributions now appear safe and thus no longer risky, despite their very high leverage. Until this point, the tone of my analysis sounds more bullish than bearish and realistically, their better than expected performance warrants kudos but I still nevertheless believe that maintaining my sell rating is appropriate, due to their unit price. When estimating their intrinsic value back last year within my other article, even under a bullish scenario whereby their distributions increase 10% per annum for seven consecutive years, it still only produced a result of circa $28 and thus well below their current circa $35 unit price. Despite their better than expected performance, in my view, nothing has changed significantly enough to justify a materially higher intrinsic value.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from DCP Midstream’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.