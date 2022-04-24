Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robbe Geeraerts as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Ever wondered what innovation at an attractive price looks like? Then look no further than Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ:NNDM). There is a multitude of reasons that make it worth a buy rating for me: its exponential revenue growth, the fact that it is well funded and has an immense balance sheet of over US$1.35BN in cash and bank deposits, combined with an innovative technology that is poised to disrupt an entire industry and more.

Read on to find out who the company is, what its fundamentals look like, what the opportunities and risks are, and what the future stock price could look like.

Nano Dimension - Overview

Nano Dimension is an Israel-based company specializing in additive manufacturing electronics (AME). Last year, the company expanded its business into Additive Manufacturing (AM) after acquiring the privately held company NanoFabrica, which provides companies with solutions to manufacture parts on a large scale and with nanoprecision. Nano Dimension's main new flagship product, the Dragonfly 4, is primarily used for 3D printing circuit boards (PCBs) and other high-end electronic devices.

You may be wondering what a PCB is and what it does? PCBs can be explained quite easily in layman's terms. They are the green circuit boards found in almost every device with electronics. PCB's consist of 2 main components: a conductive component and a dielectric component. They are usually shaped like a lasagna, consisting of several layers.

Unlike traditional PCB fabrication, Nano Dimension's PCBs contain no layers as both materials, conductive and dielectric, are deposited together creating a more fluid structure and allowing for greater flexibility and different shapes.

Nano Dimension IR

Nano Dimension has raised $1.5 billion through the public equity markets via direct offerings and plans to revolutionize the manufacturing industry by being able to print whatever you want, wherever you want, whenever you want. This company, which is dedicated to solving supply chain problems and shortening the production cycle, may be worth a closer look.

What’s the Status Quo?

Nano Dimension's shares are currently trading at US$2.93, reflecting a market capitalization of approximately US$754M. Since January 2021, the shares have fallen more than 80% from a high of $18.15, despite having a strong balance sheet with US$1.34BN in equity and showing exponential revenue growth of 460% set in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021.

According to the latest 13F filings, Nano Dimension has strong institutional ownership with more than 180 institutions holding shares, including BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and Ark Invest, via Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). The stock came to light last year when Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood accumulated more than 18 million shares, split between her "Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF" (ARKQ), "Next Generation Internet ETF" (ARKW) and "3D Printing ETF" (PRNT).

Fintel

Nano Dimension aims to reduce production time and targets a high-mix, low-yield market segment. Typically, companies in this segment had to outsource their IP to manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region, which go through a laborious and long process, and pay a hefty premium for prototyping their PCBs.

With Nano Dimension's technology, companies can produce or prototype PCBs and other electronics quickly, cheaply and in small volumes, without being susceptible to IP theft. They are also building a cloud, where files can be sent to machines anywhere in the world within seconds, to print electronic components directly on demand.

Latest Developments & Financials

Nano Dimension has cash and deposits of approximately US$1.35BN as of December 31, 2021, based on their latest SEC report. The company has total assets of about US$1.39BN, and relatively no liabilities (approx. US$46M). With a market capitalization of US$754M, we can conclude a price-to-book value of merely 0.56, which consists mainly of cash and bank deposits.

The company reported revenues of US$7.5M for Q4 2021, good for an increase of 280% YoY. Revenue for the full-year 2021 was US$10.5M, good for a 209% increase over the full-year 2020. This revenue does not include their latest acquisition of Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), which is expected to generate an additional US$10M in annual revenue. I expect Nano Dimension's revenue to hover between US$35M and US$45M in 2022, representing a 10x increase in revenue between 2020 and 2022.

TIKR Terminal

Arguably the most important element currently scaring investors away is the large increase in operating expenses, drastically increasing their operating cash burn to a total of nearly US$83M for the full-year 2021. Although, they have a huge runway before they even have to think about insufficient cash reserves. In the Q3 earnings call, Chairman and CEO Yoav Stern assumed that the cash burn for 2022 would total around US$70M. With the current burn rate of US$83M in net operating losses, Nano Dimension has almost 7 years of cash burn before it can even trade at cash value again.

On the contrary, these expenses are mainly due to the fact that Nano Dimension has hired more employees and expanded its R&D processes. As the CEO, Yoav Stern, said in an earlier earnings call, this capital is being used for new machines that are still under development and should be considered one-time start-up costs. Once these state-of-the-art machines are actually operational, much of that burn is expected to decrease, while revenues are expected to increase.

Nano Dimension's is Planning to Almost Triple Human Capital (Nano Dimension IR)

Speaking of the CEO and Chairman, he's not for the faint of heart either. In his earnings calls, you can characterize him as the opposite of most Silicon Valley CEO's. He is very intense, doesn't mind getting his hands dirty, comes straight to the point and has a long-term vision for the company. It's no surprise that he used to serve in the Israeli Air Force as an F-15 pilot and D. Squadron Commander.

Acquisitions & Timeline

As mentioned earlier, Nano Dimension has been on an acquisition spree for the last 2 years after raising over US$1.5BN in capital through direct offerings. Their plan is to spend the capital on R&D, both by expanding R&D activities and by acquiring companies of strategic importance to the company.

So far, they have acquired 4 new companies: DeepCube, NanoFabrica, Essemtec and Global Inkjet Systems. All companies were privately owned prior to acquisition.

Nano Dimension IR

DeepCube : an Israeli AI/ Deep Learning/ Machine Learning company - acquired in April 2021 - that focuses on software to improve speed, accuracy and efficiency.

: an Israeli AI/ Deep Learning/ Machine Learning company - acquired in April 2021 - that focuses on software to improve speed, accuracy and efficiency. NanoFabrica : an Israeli group that enables the manufacturing of micromechanical devices, acquired in April 2021 to expand its product line into additive manufacturing.

: an Israeli group that enables the manufacturing of micromechanical devices, acquired in April 2021 to expand its product line into additive manufacturing. Global Inkjet Systems: a materials company, based in the United Kingdom. Acquired in January 2022 to accelerate R&D in ink & materials.

a materials company, based in the United Kingdom. Acquired in January 2022 to accelerate R&D in ink & materials. Essemtec: enables vertical integration and provides the ability to pick and place components on PCBs, in-house. Swiss company acquired in November 2021.

Market Size & Outlook

According to market research, the Additive Manufacturing Electronics market is expected to grow to about US$2.4BN by 2025, compared to about US$35BN for Additive Manufacturing by 2026. Both industries are expected to exhibit exceptional growth at an estimated CAGR of 21%.

The global PCB market is only expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2021 and 2026, and the industry is poised for disruption.

HUBS Additive Manufacturing Trend Report, 2021

NNDM Valuation

Since Nano Dimension operates on a razor-razorblade business model, it is expected that they will increasingly generate passive revenue after the hurdle of acquiring the first customers. Right now, they are laying the groundwork, teaching companies about AME and its benefits, and building a broad base of connections and customers.

Their latest Dragonfly 4 machine is also going into production with a stunning gross profit margin of 50-60%, which will arguably only get better with economies of scale and Wright's Law coming into play.

Market Opportunities

The market opportunity for Nano Dimension in the PCB fabrication industry is in the thousands of machines, with an expected market size of US$75.7BN by 2026. While the market opportunity for research and institutes is likely in the hundreds of machines, according to an interview with Yoav Stern on eToro, this estimate does not include machines that could be sold to the general Additive Manufacturing industry.

However, the biggest opportunities lie in Industry 4.0, which is expected to grow from US$64.9BN in 2021 to US$165.5BN in 2026, and in the overall market for the production of electronic services, which is estimated to grow to a global size of US$660BN.

I project that Nano Dimension has the ability to capitalize on all industries; including but not limited to additive manufacturing, AI/ Deep Learning, additive manufacturing electronics, 5G and IoT. Since Nano Dimension's deep expansion into these verticals has yet to be seen, I prefer a top-down research approach.

In this approach, I expect Nano Dimension to gain market share mainly in the PCB industry along with the additive manufacturing industry, as most of its products are operational in both markets. However, licensing AI, Deep Learning and Machine Learning technology could play an important role in their future business and drive Industry 4.0 after the acquisition of DeepCube.

This revenue mix should consist of 15-20% in recurring revenue per machine per annum from materials and services, accompanied with machine sales worth approximately US$500K. For example, 2000 operational machines without additional sales is expected to bring in US$150M-US$200M in passive annual revenue.

Nano Dimension's Current Revenue Streams (Nano Dimension IR)

The combination of the two markets, PCB Manufacturing and Additive Manufacturing, is expected to grow to a market size of approx. US$110BN. Given Nano Dimension's revenue growth of 280% year-over-year, and the large commitment of cash and reserves, they are poised for growth. At a more conservative revenue growth rate of 120%, they would capture a reasonable 0.85% of the total market or capture US$937M in annual revenue.

This is also in line with the amount of capital that management likes to spend on companies, during mergers and acquisitions. In November 2021, management paid between US$15.1M and US$24.8M for the acquisition of Essemtec, which had gross annual sales of US$17.2M. As stated several times by the CEO Yoav Stern during Earnings Calls and Presentations, they refuse to overpay for acquisitions and are happy to pay 7-9 times EBITDA.

Management's Pick on M&A Prices (Nano Dimension IR)

If they were successful in capturing this market share, given the 50-60% gross profit margin Nano Dimension has on its machines/services/materials, along with the expected decrease in operating costs in the future due to product maturity, they should be able to translate this revenue into between US$300M and US$400M in annual EBITDA.

This includes a conservative $150M-$250M in annual operating expenses. At 20x EBITDA, the share price could theoretically be between $23.31 and $31.07.

Of course, this example of a bottom-up approach is still very uncertain and should be taken with a grain of salt, hence Nano Dimension remains a speculative play, with confidence in the company depending on the actions of management, to which I will return later.

Market Circumstances & Price Action

The current decline in Nano Dimension's valuation may be due to a multitude of different factors: a changing macroeconomic outlook, an increasing negative cash flow, and lack of confidence in management's ability to achieve its goals or other impacting external factors.

Investors may choose to hedge against their value-oriented benchmarks such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) during risk-off periods, provided they have a concentration of stocks with high market capitalization, relatively low beta and high FCF.

Nano Dimension is also included in the funds of Ark Invest, which have been subject to short selling recently because they have elevated fundamental ratios and are benchmark-agnostic. The markets are currently seriously considering companies that do not yet have strong free cash flows, or in the case of Nano Dimension, negative cash flows.

NNDM's Short Volume. Blue Line Represents Short Volume (Stockgrid.io)

What About Risk?

The success of Nano Dimension will also depend on how quickly competitors can scale up their operations and take market share away from Nano Dimension. The pace of market adoption and implementation is also still a risk factor, as the PCB industry is a relatively old and saturated market. Currently, Nano Dimension claims in its annual report that it is not aware of any other company that offers an in-house 3D printer capable of printing multilayer electronics.

However, some very small companies are beginning to emerge that are worth keeping an eye on. Some examples are Optomec, Zortrax and Ceradrop. At the time of writing, all 3 companies are privately held. Since Nano Dimension has such a large cash reserve, it could try to buy out competitors that could pose a threat or have unique IP that could be applied with Nano Dimension's own core technologies and/or machines.

Nano Dimension's Go-To-Market Strategy (Nano Dimension IR)

In the Additive Manufacturing market, Nano Dimension has serious competition from players such as Markforged (MKFG), Desktop Metal (DM), 3D Systems (DDD), Stratasys (SSYS) and others vying for a projected US$35BN AM market by 2026, as mentioned earlier. The most comparable competitors in terms of Corporate Finance are Markforged and Desktop Metal, characterized by the intense revenue growth at Markforged and the aggressive acquisition path of Desktop Metal.

Another risk factor could be that management/board of directors has almost obsolete power over the company, with Yoav Stern as both chairman of the board and chief executive officer. Other insiders in the c-suite, such as President Zivi Nedivi and chief operating officer Ziki Peled, have also worked with Yoav Stern, among other ventures.

Nano Dimension's Core Management (Nano Dimension IR)

Where is Nano Dimension headed?

Stock prices do not necessarily reflect what is actually happening in the company itself, as there is sometimes a disconnect between what "Wall Street" sees and what is actually happening on "Main Street."

Since Nano Dimension is trading well below cash value and remains a highly speculative stock due to its limited revenue, I prefer to allocate only a small percentage of my portfolio to the company. Another factor that gives me confidence, in addition to the innovation going on at the company, is the downside risk protection provided by the US$1.35BN in cash and deposits.

However, I wouldn't expect the stock price to reflect exponential results overnight, given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation of 8.5% over the past 12 months. The deteriorating economic outlook with risks of slowing GDP growth, along with a flattening/inverting 2-10-year Treasury yield curve have also not helped the prospects of these growth stocks.

But with some patience, looking ahead of the macroeconomic turmoil, Nano Dimension could certainly be on to something.