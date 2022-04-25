KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 22nd, 2022.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) has been falling along with most of the market in 2022. That hasn't kept investors from bidding up this fund for its juicy yield. As a reminder, RIV has a managed distribution policy of 12.5%. This is reset annually, so whether the fund puts up solid performance or falls shy determines where the payout will go for the next year.

I continue to watch this fund as it is certainly one that piques my interest for a higher-yielding portion of my CEF portfolio. Unfortunately, other investors seem also to take note of that fact and bid it up to prices that continue to keep me on the sidelines.

Since our previous update, the fund has issued a 6% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock. This is quite interesting to note because while RIV might be too expensive - the 6% preferred sounds like it could be an interesting holding in the meantime.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RIV) (the “Fund”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 3,400,000 shares of 6.00% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Fund of approximately $81,877,500 after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Fund. In addition, the Fund has granted the underwriters a 30- day option to purchase up to an additional 510,000 shares of Preferred Stock to cover overallotments, if any.

This posting was announced on April 12th, 2022. At that time, they had also noted that they applied to list on the NYSE under "RIVPRA." For Seeking Alpha, that means it will probably be listed as "RIV.PA" to be brought to the page.

Additionally, they had noted that they expected this offering to close on April 20th, 2022. They have included a new section on their website that shows us the preferred issue information. It doesn't become callable until May 15th, 2027. The first quarterly dividend is expected to be paid next month.

For even greater details on this preferred, you can check out the Prospectus.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.18

Premium: 7.04%

Distribution Yield: 13.15%

Expense Ratio: 1.67% (including interest expenses)

Leverage: 10.64% (leverage discussed deeper below)

Managed Assets: $282 million (discussed more below)

Structure: Perpetual

RIV has an investment objective of "total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income."

To achieve the objective, RIV "employs a tactical asset allocation strategy primarily comprised of both closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. RiverNorth implements an opportunistic investment strategy designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies in the closed-end fund space while simultaneously providing diversified exposure to several asset classes."

One important thing to note is that the leverage and the managed assets will now be higher. The 9.25% leverage was based on borrowings that they had. As of their latest Semi-Annual Report, it was $30 million. That was for the six months ended January 31st, 2022. Now that they have issued the preferred that raised nearly $82 million, the amount of assets will jump quite materially, as will the leverage.

So total managed assets should be around $364 million now, with leverage going to climb to 30.78% if they haven't reduced their borrowings. The switch to the preferred as leverage rather than borrowings changes a couple of things.

First, the leverage expense is going to climb quite materially. Not only because they have raised leverage meaningfully higher but also because the dividend on the preferred is 6%. That is compared with the 1.1% plus overnight bank funding rate.

However, the second part of this is that it is now a fixed cost rather than a variable interest rate expense. As interest rates are rising, it at least means that the expenses going forward should be more predictable. This will be more predictable if they get rid of their margin financing altogether.

On top of this, another benefit of preferred leverage is greater flexibility. They are generally more flexible during times of market sell-offs as they won't have to deleverage. On the other hand, their leverage was never significant in the first place, so it wasn't too much of a concern.

I think the third biggest factor to note of this preferred relates to how the fund is composed anyway. They hold a meaningful allocation to other closed-end funds. These CEFs utilize leverage as well. Now that RIV has raised its leverage significantly on top of this leverage, we are looking at leverage on leverage.

RIV Investment Vehicles (RiverNorth)

In fact, most companies have debt, so the CEFs hold companies (or hold their debt) that are leveraged, that then those CEFs leverage themselves, that are now leveraged by RIV (hopefully, this isn't too confusing!) In the end, it means that the fund has become quite a bit riskier. That isn't a bad thing, but something to consider before investing.

Performance - Premium Pushes Higher

I think discussing the preferred and the implications on the fund was the more important part of this update. Additionally, the fund isn't looking too attractive to purchase at this time. We will just take a quick look at how the fund is performing YTD. Then touch on why this fund isn't worth buying right now, but keep on the watchlist.

As we can see, on a total NAV return, the fund has fallen this year quite substantially. This isn't overly alarming since that's been consistent with the broader markets - especially the fixed income market where RIV has over 32% exposure.

YCharts

At the same time, the fund's total return on a share price basis has been essentially flat. That's exactly what has provided us with the push to a higher premium from our last update.

This valuation puts it well above its average discount and closer to its all-time higher premium touched in 2018. In other words, not an attractive time to buy RIV.

YCharts

Distribution - 13%+ Yield

Of course, one thing keeping investors attracted to this fund is the distribution yield. They have a managed 12.5% distribution based on the average NAV per share for the final five trading days of the previous calendar year. For 2022, that translated into the same rate as 2021 for the fund.

RIV Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Based on the 14.08% distribution rate on the NAV, it isn't looking too optimistic for next year. However, we have a lot of 2022 trading left, and I think anything could happen. If the distribution was adjusted on the latest closing NAV, the payout would be dropped to around $0.15.

Taking a look at the distribution coverage for this fund isn't too important. Just tracking the NAV is since they will pay their 12.5% come whatever may.

RIV Annual Report (RiverNorth)

What is interesting here is how much the net investment income jumped, though. This was for the last six months compared to the entire fiscal 2021.

I would also note that the fund regularly pulls rights offerings, so the number of shares continually rises. Over the last six months, the share count increased by nearly 42.3%.

Their rights offerings are typically shareholder-friendly though. They put a floor in that doesn't allow for too much NAV dilution. As we discussed in the previous article about the RO, the floor then was a 2.5% discount to NAV.

While it is more shareholder-friendly, please make no mistake that it is still dilutive to shareholders.

RIV Annual Report (RiverNorth (highlights from author)

For 2021, the tax treatment of the distributions put it almost entirely as ordinary income. That would suggest this is not a fund that would want to be held in a taxable account. At the same time, in years such as 2022, we would anticipate quite a bit of return of capital. Which can be beneficial as a way to defer tax obligations.

RIV Annual Report (RiverNorth)

If we look at all the prior years, we can see that in 2019 and 2020, a substantial portion was listed as return of capital.

RIV Distribution Tax Letter (RiverNorth)

RIV's Portfolio

In the last six months, the turnover rate was 68%. As we can see in the financial highlights above, where we highlighted the dilutive effects of the rights offerings, their turnover is generally quite elevated. Meaning that a lot of their positions could be changing. Yet, the overall asset allocations don't move too dramatically.

At the end of March 2022, they had listed that their largest exposure was to the SPACs category. This was followed by fixed-income and then equity positions. Overall, they carry quite a diverse basket of rather unique holdings. A similar fund is the Special Opportunities Fund (SPE), run by the activist BullDog Investors.

RIV Asset Allocation (RiverNorth)

We saw some similar weightings at the end of November, but they had since increased their SPAC, fixed-income and equity exposure by reducing their fairly substantial cash position. The amount of cash in the portfolio should have risen quite dramatically with the latest cash injection from the preferred. So that will be quite interesting to see where things go with the next update.

From there, we can take a look at how the fixed-income allocation is broken down.

RIV Fixed-Income Allocation (RiverNorth)

The bulk of the category is classified as not rated. Then a fairly even split between high yield and investment grade. In a rising rate environment, the investment-grade sleeve will be impacted more adversely. Still, I think the appeal of this fund is that it just holds a bit of everything. The upside here is that if we end up going into a recession, as some investors believe over the next year or two, the investment-grade sleeve should help negate some of the risks of defaults.

They list their top ten in their Q4 Fact Sheet update.

RIV Top Ten 12/31/2021 (RiverNorth)

However, we have their Semi-Annual Report that ended January 31st, 2022. That gives us a bit more recent data.

RIV Top Ten 01/31/2022 (RiverNorth)

From that short period, we can see that there wasn't too much in the way of changes in the top ten. When compared to our last update that looked at the top ten at the end of September 2021, we see a couple of changes. Given the higher turnover rate, it would make sense that at least some of the positions would be changed up.

In that update, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities (BRW) was the largest holding. That position has now fallen to the third-largest holding. It is coming behind BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) and Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF).

BCAT is a particularly attractive name at this time, given the deep discount of the fund. This is one that I've recently had an update on.

PSHZF is quite an interesting holding. It is traded OTC, so that can add some risks with liquidity due to low trading volume. This is a Bill Ackman closed-end fund. It isn't something that I'd probably invest in, but exposure through RIV makes it interesting.

Conclusion

RIV remains an interesting fund. However, it also remains expensive trading at the current premium. The latest premium has pushed the fund closer to its all-time high valuation and further away from its average discount. The preferred that the fund launched could be quite interesting for some investors as a place to park some cash.