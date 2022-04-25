Cloudflare: Macro Headwinds Significantly Impeded Its Momentum
Summary
- Cloudflare is an expensive but high-growth Cloud SaaS stock. The company has also executed well consistently.
- However, given the macro headwinds, we think NET stock's significant growth premium has hampered its momentum recently.
- We discuss why we retain our Buy rating on NET stock, heading into its Q1 card on May 5.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) stock has continued to consolidate within a considerable range as dip buyers remained tentative over its significant growth premium. NET stock is also the most expensive Cloud SaaS stock in our coverage. It displaced Snowflake (SNOW) as the market digested SNOW's growth premium.
Although Cloudflare has consistently executed well, its stock was also impacted by the intensifying macro headwinds. Recent commentary by the Fed had affected investors' confidence, as they became worried over a more hawkish rate hike cadence. Therefore, we believe the market has been trying to price in potential 75 bps rate hikes, further impacting the momentum for high multiple stocks like Cloudflare.
As a result, we believe that the macro headwinds could continue to hold NET stock back in the near term. However, investors should also note that the company remains well-positioned to leverage growth in cloud computing and cloud security. In addition, its leadership position with telcos networks, hyperscalers, enterprises, and SD-WAN vendors has strengthened its ability to expand its TAM.
CEO Matthew Prince & Team is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings on May 5. In addition, management also highlighted an Investor Day follow-up on May 12. Cloudflare's previous Investor Day presentations have consistently introduced new market opportunities, further expanding its TAM. Hence, despite the recent headwinds, we think long-term investors can consider adding NET stock on weakness.
Nevertheless, we must caution investors to space out their purchases, given its high growth premium. Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating as we head into its Q1 card.
NET Stock Growth Premium Hampered Its Momentum
As mentioned earlier, NET stock is the most expensive Cloud SaaS stock (NTM revenue multiple: 32.7x) in our coverage. However, given its robust execution, the market has consistently rated NET stock highly despite its premium. Nonetheless, we believe its growth premium has also led to its underperformance against its peers over the past two months.
For instance, NET and Zscaler (ZS) have much higher NTM revenue multiples over CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto (PANW), as seen above. Notably, NET and ZS underperformed against CRWD and PANW over the past two months. The cybersecurity leaders have been re-rated, given the increased focus by enterprises and governments on cyberwarfare moving forward. It was also the most critical spending category of CTOs in a recent Bloomberg survey.
Furthermore, a Gartner report released in April corroborated the secular growth in cloud spending, including security. Gartner estimates that global public cloud spending would increase by 20.4% to $495B in 2022E, after 2021's 20.4% increase. Furthermore, it expects spending to reach $600B by 2023E, implying a further 21.2% increase from 2022E's estimates. Therefore, we are confident that Cloudflare and its peers remain well-positioned to capture the continued digitization despite the recent macro headwinds. These are multi-year secular growth drivers that near-term headwinds should not impact markedly.
Cloudflare's Continued Gains In Operating Leverage Are Critical
Readers can observe Cloudflare's remarkable consistency in the growth of its remaining purchase obligations (RPO), undergirded by strong deferred revenue growth. For instance, Cloudflare's RPO increased by 62.7% in FQ4, surpassing FQ3's 59.5%. The company also recognized deferred revenue of $116.55M in FQ4, suggesting a massive backlog of $507.4M.
Cloudflare's implied annualized recurring revenue (ARR) growth remained impressive at 54% in FQ4, above FQ3's 51%. Therefore, we think that's one of the critical factors why the market has been willing to ascribe a significant growth premium to Cloudflare. The company has continued to execute consistently well with no marked reopening drop-off in growth. Given the continued increase in cloud spending, we believe Cloudflare's well-diversified cloud portfolio should benefit tremendously.
In addition, the company is also expected to reach and maintain its FCF profitability over the next two years, as seen above (part 2). However, investors should note that Cloudflare remains unprofitable on a GAAP net income basis.
Therefore, Cloudflare must demonstrate significant growth in operating leverage to justify its premium moving forward. Consensus estimates suggest that Cloudflare's adjusted net income could increase by 164.5% in FY22 and 200.8% in FY23. Hence, we think it's critical for Prince & Team to surpass these estimates to maintain its growth premium.
Is NET Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?
NET stock is one of our core cloud SaaS holdings. We think it's uniquely positioned to leverage several growth drivers across cloud computing, storage, cloud security, and CDN infrastructure. But, management must continue to execute well.
We concur that the recent macro headwinds could further impede its recovering momentum and re-rating. Nevertheless, NET stock last traded near its most conservative price targets (PTs), as seen above. These PTs have also proved to be solid support zones over the past year.
Still, we encourage investors to consider adding in phases as NET is a highly volatile stock.
We reiterate our Buy rating on NET stock as we head into its Q1 card.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET, CRWD, ZS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.