Caziopeia/E+ via Getty Images

Buying into a company that produces and sells appliances and select commercial products may not sound like an exciting prospect. However, there are some firms in the space that are trading at low levels and that have a history of attractive cash flows. One such business to consider is Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB). Despite some volatility on both its top and bottom lines in recent years, the overall picture for the business has been positive. Even though the broader economy is being hit by inflation, management believes that overall fundamental conditions for the enterprise remain strong. Altogether, this leads to an attractive, value-oriented prospect that investors should pay close attention to.

A small play on appliances

According to the management team at Hamilton Beach Brands, the Company acts as a producer and seller of small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. On top of this, it also sells commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. Examples of these products include coffee pots, toasters, blenders, ovens, juicers, and so much more. In addition to owning its own brands, the company also licenses brands from other players. One great example is Clorox (CLX). For this line in particular, the company sells air purifiers. It also sells purifiers under the TrueAir brand name and it sells a wide variety of branded personal care products under Brightline. These are just some of the many different brand lines the business has. Another important thing to note it's just how concentrated the company's sales are. Its largest customer, during its 2021 fiscal year, was Walmart (WMT). It made up 28% of the firm's sales that year. A close second was Amazon (AMZN), which accounted for 22% of sales. In all, the company's five largest customers accounted for 61% of revenue last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past five years, Hamilton Beach Brands has experienced some volatility on its top line. For instance, from 2017 to 2018, revenue rose from $612.2 million to $629.7 million. Over the ensuing two years, sales dropped, falling eventually to $603.7 million. The good news for investors, however, is that 2021 saw a nice rebound, with revenue coming in at $658.4 million. Of the sales increase experienced from 2020 to 2021, $37.1 million was attributed to unit volume and product mix. The company benefited to the tune of $4.8 million because of foreign currency fluctuations. Meanwhile, average sales price increases added a further $12.8 million to its top line. For the 2022 fiscal year, management did not provide detailed guidance. However, they do expect ‘modest’ revenue growth compared to 2021. This should come in spite of sales weakness in the first half of 2022 compared to with the company experienced the same time last year.

When it comes to its bottom line, the picture has also been volatile. After seeing that income rise from $17.9 million in 2017 to $21.8 million in 2018, the business then generated a net loss of $13.5 million in 2019. This was short-lived, however, with profits totaling $46.3 million in 2020 and then declining to $21.3 million in 2021. Similarly volatile has been operating cash flow. In the past five years, this metric ranged from a low point of negative $27.9 million to a higher point of $28.3 million. It is worth noting that from 2017 through 2020, operating cash flow worsened year after year. Then, last year, it came in positive to the tune of $17.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the situation was far more consistent. Cash flow ranged from a low point of $24 million in 2019 to a high point of $41.1 million one year earlier. In 2021, this metric came in at $32.6 million. That matches what the business generated in 2020. And finally, we have EBITDA. Like adjusted operating cash flow, EBITDA moved in a fairly narrow range of between $33.6 million and $46.1 million over the past five years. Last year was the high point, with the company generating EBITDA of $37.5 million. Management has refrained from giving specific guidance for 2022. But they did say that they anticipate slightly higher operating profit than what the company saw last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given the data we have now, it's not difficult to price the company. Using the price to earnings approach, for instance, and relying on data for the company's 2021 fiscal year, we can calculate that it is trading at a multiple of 6.9. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 4.5. And finally, the EV to EBITDA multiple comes in at 6.5. On an absolute basis, all of these figures are low. So low, in fact, that Hamilton Beach Brands should be considered a highly desirable prospect if its fundamental situation continues. Now, as part of my analysis, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.4 to a high of 46.9. On a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis, the range was from 15.6 to 86, with one of the five companies not having a positive reading. Holding that statement true for the EV to EBITDA approach, the range for the companies that did have a positive reading was from 12 to 34.1. In all three scenarios, Hamilton Beach Brands was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Hamilton Beach Brands 6.9 4.5 6.5 Viomi Technology (VIOT) 8.4 N/A N/A iRobot (IRBT) 46.9 43.4 34.1 Cricut (CRCT) 19.9 84.9 12.2 Helen Of Troy (HELE) 24.7 86.0 19.2 National Presto Industries (NPK) 21.1 15.6 12.0

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Hamilton Beach Brands is an incredibly cheap company that is capable of generating attractive cash flows over a period of time. Admittedly, the company's fundamentals are volatile from year to year. But the overall picture is attractive. Add in the aforementioned cheapness of its stock and investors would be wise to consider the company before passing on it.