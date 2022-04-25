Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) or "VOXX" won't report Q4/FY2022 results for at least another couple of weeks, I would expect the company's rather stable operating performance to have continued in the final quarter of fiscal 2022.

Not surprisingly, VOXX has experienced some margin pressure from increases in material and shipping costs but management has acted swiftly to implement price increases and pursue alternative sourcing strategies with some progress already visible in the company's Q3 consolidated gross margin of 26.9%, the highest number achieved over the past 12 months.

Company SEC Filings

Further margin improvement is expected for Q4 which should benefit the company's bottom line and cash flow.

But late last year, VOXX suffered a major setback after previously undisclosed arbitration proceedings resulted in a $39.4 million award to a former supplier:

In March 2007, the Company entered into a contract with Seaguard Electronics, LLC (“Seaguard”) relating to the Company’s purchase from Seaguard of a stolen vehicle recovery product and back-end services. In August 2018, Seaguard filed a demand for arbitration against the Company with the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) alleging claims for breach of contract and patent infringement. Seaguard originally sought damages of approximately $10,000 and on the seventh day of an eight-day fact witness portion of the arbitration in June 2021, amended its damages demand to $40,000, which was effected by the service of Claimant’s notice dated July 14, 2021. On November 29, 2021, the Arbitrator issued an interim award (the “Interim Award”) with Seaguard prevailing on its breach of contract claim. The Company’s affirmative defenses relating to those claims, however, were denied in their entirety. Seaguard was awarded damages in the amount of $39,444 against the Company. Seaguard is seeking reimbursement of its attorneys’ fees and expenses. The Arbitrator has deferred scheduling, until late February 2022, the balance of the bifurcated arbitration which principally relates to patent infringement claims against the Company; however, the Company has an indemnification from its supplier with respect to the alleged infringing products. A schedule has not been established for the issuance of a final arbitration award. The Company is reviewing its legal options, and has moved in the arbitration proceeding to modify the interim award and if unsuccessful, the Company will seek to have a court vacate, modify, or correct the interim award.

On the Q3 conference call, management provided additional color on the issue:

Just about every law firm we spoke to afterwards concurred with our initial assessment and believe the arbitrator’s ruling was egregious as to the calculation of damages, it was inequitable and that she overstepped her authority as an arbitrator. We hired a new California-based national law firm to represent us to vacate or modify the award, one specializing in these types of situations. Currently, we have three options: seek a modification, a reconsideration of the interim award; seek to have the court vacate, modify or correct the interim award or negotiate. We are aware of the challenges in having an award overturned, challenging but attainable and are confident we will get the case heard. We have been advised there is precedent for modification given the facts of the case, how this process unfolded and the legal basis of the ruling. Our balance sheet is strong and we have cash and substantial availability on our credit facility. And again, we are not paying out cash at this time. And should the ruling be overturned or modified and result in a lesser amount, we will reverse the charge accordingly, resulting in a potential positive pickup in net income. The process could take up to a year or more until it’s resolved, and we are going to exhaust all options.

On March 3, the arbitrator issued a partial final award confirming the $39.4 million in compensatory damages and awarding an additional $0.8 million in attorneys' fees and costs to Seaguard:

Jus Mundi

Please keep in mind that Seaguard might be awarded additional damages related to potential patent infringements by VOXX. On the conference call, management stated its belief that any potential patent infringement award would not be material to the company.

At this point, I do not expect the award to be modified or vacated in court.

While management's negligent handling of the case is highly disappointing, VOXX should be able to absorb the $40.2 million payment to Seaguard.

At the end of Q3 the company had cash and cash equivalents of $21.1 million and $128.5 million available under its revolving credit facility. In addition, I would estimate VOXX to have generated up to $40 million in operating cash flow in Q4.

Bottom Line

Despite shares trading near 52-week lows, I am hesitant to keep my "buy" rating on the stock as the company has not yet disclosed the final arbitration award to shareholders and the potential for Seaguard also prevailing in its patent infringement claims.

While a $40 million hit out of left field is certainly disappointing, the company's liquidity appears to be more than sufficient to deal with the upcoming payment to Seaguard.

I will revisit VOXX International after the company's fourth-quarter results next month.