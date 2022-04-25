E23BMY/iStock via Getty Images

So far, 2022 has been pretty sweet for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), which started the year with great momentum, and the value characteristics into which investors are rotating. While I believe that Bristol Myers Squibb is likely to continue to outperform over the longer term, I also suspect that this earnings season is going to continue to be brutal, and that BMY may give back some of its recent gains around its Q1 2022 earnings call, on April 29, as well as its annual shareholder meeting on May 3. For these reasons, I believe it is reasonable to reduce or hedge one's exposure to BMY or consider selling covered calls.

BMY's strength to start 2022 was at least partially fueled by the December declaration of a $0.54 per share quarterly dividend, which was a 10.2% increase from the prior quarterly payout of $0.49. The company also announced that the board authorized the repurchase of an additional $15 billion of common stock.

BMY's CEO, Giovanni Caforio, added:

With significant free cash flow of $45 billion to $50 billion expected between 2021 and 2023, investment in business development continues to be a key priority for the company in driving innovation and sustained growth as we return capital to shareholders through the dividend increase and expanded share repurchase authorization. We remain committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating and reducing our debt. - Giovanni Caforio, BMY's board chair and CEO.

Current market volatility makes it likely that companies may be a little gun-shy on deploying capital towards repurchasing shares here. Debt reduction could also become a priority.

Bristol Myers Squibb has been focused on oncology and immuno-oncology therapies ("I-O") for a while. Opdivo and Yervoy are both successful immuno-oncology medications in Bristol-Myers' portfolio. The company also has numerous other drugs in the pipeline, and it is funding various combination studies.

Bristol Myers Squibb also acquired a large pipeline with Celgene, with multiple clinical trials. For example, Revlimid was a blockbuster when Celgene was acquired, and it has only continued to increase its sales. Revlimid is used to treat multiple myeloma and certain types of lymphoma, among other conditions. Revlimid is also approved as a chemotherapy-free combination treatment with rituximab to treat adult patients who were previously treated for follicular lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma.

Opdivo and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda are the two most successful I-O medications. Merck reports on April 28, so that report could be influential to BMY's performance. Both Opdivo and Keytruda are monoclonal antibodies that address the PD-1 biomarker. Keytruda is a more commercially successful drug, but BMY had an arguably superior patent claim. Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb settled their patent litigation over PD-1 monoclonal antibodies with an agreement that provides a royalty to Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) (OTCPK:OPHLY), where Merck must pay:

on global sales of Keytruda of 6.5% from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2023, and 2.5% from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2026. Under the agreement, the companies have also granted certain rights to each other under their respective patent portfolios pertaining to PD-1. The royalties will be shared between Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively. (Source: June 20, 2017, BMY press release)

Bristol Myers Squibb also generates strong revenue from Sprycel, which is not an I-O medication, but a more traditional chemotherapy for leukemia.

Outside of I-O and oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb has had tremendous success with Eliquis, an anticoagulant. Eliquis is prescribed to prevent clotting and possible strokes within people with atrial fibrillation. Eliquis is rapidly becoming the standard of care, and it appears likely to rival Revlimid for being Bristol-Myers' largest source of quarterly revenue in the near term.

Possible new range test

Bristol Myers Squibb had been range bound for several years and it may have finally entered a new range, but it may be time for a test of support. Bristol Myers was in the mid $70s back in 2016 and had not returned to the $70s until recently. The mid $60s were strong resistance for BMY, but with this strong breakout and the existing share repurchase plan, $70 may now be support.

BMY chart (Finviz)

Key risks

Bristol Myers Squibb's dependence upon blockbusters is a risk. Anything that hurts to the sale of Eliquis, Revlimid, or Opdivo would be a material issue, as each represents a significant share of BMY's total revenue.

Bristol Myers Squibb is also highly sensitive to political risk. All large pharmaceutical companies share the potential of being specifically targeted for any blockbuster drug, and especially during an election year. Even the largest of pharmaceutical companies can suffer drawdowns of greater than 20% during heightened political scrutiny.

Conclusion

Bristol Myers Squibb has one of the most diverse portfolios of approved drugs, and one of the largest pipelines. The company is a significant player in immuno-oncology, which is increasingly becoming the standard of care for treating a growing number of cancers. Bristol Myers Squibb broke out last quarter and has dramatically outperformed the market so far in 2022.

Bristol Myers Squibb's recent strength appears likely to require some rest here. A similar situation may be the case for most of the larger pharmaceutical companies, many of which report in the coming week. BMY appears reasonably likely to test support in the coming weeks. It is not yet clear where that support is, but it could easily be in the low to mid-$70s, or possibly around $70.

I believe that BMY's longer term strength is likely to continue so long as it can hold that support, but it may need to base in its existing price range for a while. As a result, I reduced my exposure to BMY in advance of its Q1 2022 earnings call on April 29, as well as its annual shareholder meeting on May 3.