The macroeconomic backdrop

Inflation data released recently was predictably discouraging. In March, the consumer price index (CPI) showed a year-over-year (YoY) rise of 8.5%. Fuel and food costs were the worst offenders, which was intuitive and predictable.

Prices for used vehicles actually declined slightly. However, given the unprecedented price increases over the last year, new and used prices are still unattractive to most Americans - to say the least.

The chart below really puts the rising vehicle costs into perspective.

There are several reasons for the rapid rise in vehicle costs, with the most significant reason likely the shortage of semiconductors ("chips") and related fallout.

Automakers assumed that vehicle sales would plummet at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Because of this, they quickly rushed to cancel or delay existing orders for chips.

They did not anticipate the effect of government stimulus, enhanced unemployment benefits, and rock-bottom interest rates. When demand soared, it was already too late. Small electronics, like cell phones, computers, and video games, also take semiconductors, and these manufacturers were scrambling to order them simultaneously. There just wasn't enough capacity to meet demand, especially given COVID's effects on the supply chain.

For those interested in learning more, I found this article extremely comprehensive.

Naturally, the lack of supply increased prices for new cars, which increased the demand and prices of used vehicles. The lack of trade-ins further exacerbated the used vehicle shortage, perpetuating the supply crunch.

This has tremendous implications for retail and commercial automotive parts suppliers like AutoZone (NYSE:AZO).

Could inflation benefit AutoZone?

Americans are already holding on to their cars longer, and this trend will likely accelerate. The average age of a vehicle in 2021 rose to 12.1 years from 11.9 years in 2020. The average vehicle age has been growing slowly but steadily for many years. This is in part due to increased vehicle quality. Still, even higher-quality older vehicles need regular maintenance and replacement parts.

The massively elevated prices of new and used cars will encourage people to hang on to their existing vehicles even longer, which would be a clear boon for AutoZone and its competitors like O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY).

We may already be seeing the initial effects of this. As shown below, AutoZone saw domestic same-store sales growth of 13.6% in fiscal 2021, the highest in years. O'Reilly also saw impressive comparable-store sales growth.

Data Source: AutoZone and O'Reilly company filings. Chart by author.

AutoZone's domestic comparable-store sales continued to rise in Q2 of fiscal 2022 reaching 13.8% YoY, showing that fiscal 2021 was no fluke. Commercial sales, which are a significant focus of the company, rose 32% over this period, while retail sales were up 10%.

Clearly, there are macroeconomic tailwinds associated with rising vehicle costs. Another potential benefit could be a recession or just the threat of a recession. When consumer confidence lags, Americans are less likely to make major purchases, such as new cars and trucks.

During the Great Recession and subsequent slow recovery, AutoZone significantly outperformed the S&P 500, as shown below.

Once again, storm clouds are forming on the economic horizon.

These conditions could make AutoZone a terrific pick for a high-inflation environment.

What are the risks?

Rising costs are a double-edged sword, of course, and risks exist. Retailers are susceptible to increases in labor and transportation costs. This is especially true of automotive parts suppliers, whose inventory can be heavy and expensive to ship. Rising gas prices can have a direct detrimental effect on margins.

The tight labor market can also cut into profits. Employers everywhere are investing more in their employees. Successful retailers will have the pricing power to pass along the costs to customers, but there are limits. At some point, margins suffer.

Thus far, AutoZone has been able to control costs and margins. Through the first two quarters of fiscal 2022, the operating margin is up, while the gross margin is down slightly. The company attributes the gross margin decline to increased investment in its commercial sales, which have been highly successful. The increased operating margin is partly due to reduced COVID-19 costs relating to staff.

Data source: AutoZone. Chart by author.

Management's ability to maintain its strong operating margin will be critical to shareholders.

Tremendous return of capital to shareholders

Another reason for bullishness on AutoZone is its relentless share buyback program. The company recently announced an additional $2 billion authorization. These authorizations have come regularly for over two decades, with $31.2 billion authorized since the program started. In 2021 alone, the company returned $3.4 billion to shareholders through buybacks representing over 7.5% of the current market cap.

Data Source: AutoZone. Chart by author.

After a conservative 2020 due to the pandemic, AutoZone resumed the program in earnest in fiscal 2021. Over the last five years, nearly $9 billion has been spent on buybacks. This amounts to a massive 20% of the current market cap.

As shown below, AutoZone can afford to do this because of its rapidly expanding cash from operations. This spurs earnings per share (EPS) growth. Diluted EPS has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) near 20% since fiscal 2017.

Data Source: AutoZone. Chart by author.

Valuation

AutoZone currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just under 20. This is at the high end of its range over several years. However, the company's growth, cash flow, and operating margins are more favorable now.

Patient long-term investors could consider an incremental purchasing strategy if the P/E slips in this shaky market.

The consensus EPS estimate for fiscal 2022 is $112. AutoZone has an excellent recent track record of beating these consensus estimates. As Argus points out in its bullish call, the company beat expectations for seven straight quarters. Continued earnings toppers could be catalysts for stock outperformance as we head into fiscal 2023, where the consensus EPS estimate rises to over $122.

Stock buybacks also come into play here. If the stock price slips, then the company can repurchase more shares for the same investment. This will in turn raise future EPS.

Is AutoZone an inflation-resistant buy?

According to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analysts' Ratings, Wall Street is moderately bullish on AutoZone stock, with 13 bullish analysts, ten neutral, and two sells.

Not everyone is on board, however. An analyst at Bank of America recently recommended shorting AutoZone. According to this call, the company would be hurt by a slowdown in DIY demand and high inflation, reducing consumer spending.

This is backward thinking to me. AutoZone should have an inverse relationship to an economic slowdown. As Americans are priced out from upgrading their vehicles, it will increase the demand for parts. Further, shorting a company that repurchased stock equivalent to more than 7.5% of the current market cap in the prior fiscal year is ill-advised. This is a difficult way to make perhaps a small short-term profit and an even better way to lose money while tying up valuable capital. In short, a poor risk-reward proposition.

AutoZone appears fairly valued now, with a long-term trajectory to outperform the broader market through growing sales, steady margins, and a fierce buyback program. The company could also be one of the companies that can maintain its strong results through the current inflationary market.