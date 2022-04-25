Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Since going public on April 16, 2015, shareholders of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) have gained 58.83% while its revenue has surged more than 230% over the same period. The company is a leading provider of financial services specializing in delivering liquidity to the global market. As a market maker, it profits from the difference in the bid-ask spreads. Volatility has also contributed to its success with robust segmental performances helping the stock to gain. In my view, VIRT has provided a hedge against the VIX that has spiked close to 70% YTD.

Thesis

I believe that Virtu is a buy due to its delivery of new tools to the market. It continues to add more liquidity and sophistication to various types of trades including dark pool and portfolio trading. Further, the development of new markets will be met by the company's offer of an expanded equity algorithm market access, trade settlement as well as localized expertise in local markets. With its organic business growing at a CAGR of 51% since 2018, Virtu's administration remains bullish on areas such as options, crypto, and virtual capital markets.

For the record, Virtu Financial has a system where for zero commissions, retail investors can get a price that is better than most stock exchanges. In 2020, the aggregate amount of price improvement provided by the company stood at $3 billion (in Real PI to retail orders). This improvement was favorable to retail investors in the US as opposed to institutional traders.

Virtu's business is affected by the level of volumes and realized volatility in the different markets served by the company. As noted earlier, a surge in market volatility can make the bid/ ask spreads widen temporarily. This increase is due to the increase in the willingness of market participants to transact immediately. Such a scenario causes the market maker to increase its transaction of capture rate per notional amounts. It can be disadvantageous to the company.

Virtu's Q4 2021 Earnings

To limit the company from earning outsized returns, especially in times of extreme market volatility as seen in Q4 2021, it has deployed risk mitigation strategies. This limit includes the addition of latency and overall trade-offs to the trading infrastructure.

The financial sector is still undergoing rotational changes with pending interest hikes planned by the Fed. Some investors may argue that volatility will move intermittently for the better part of 2022 due to the uncertainty around the Ukrainian invasion by Russia, changes in interest rate taxation policies, and inflation among other issues. These scenarios are likely to increase the trading volumes, which is of course a positive factor that may cause the stock's spike. However, in the recent past, investors had slightly increased their bearish stands leading to the share's decline.

Since March 2022, Virtu Financial has declined close to 7%. With high trading volumes amid a slight price decline expected into the year, most investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

Competition

Some of Virtu's competitors in market making and execution services such as Credit Suisse Group (CS), Raymond James Financial (RJF), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Deutsch Bank (DB) among others have an edge over it. This advantage is not only due to the size but more captive order flow in various assets. Additionally, the high cost of developing a competitive technological system may be a barrier to entry by new market players. Still, Virtu has relied on its innovative technology and software as opposed to its networking speed to deliver results.

Since COVID-19 began, in Q4 2019, Virtu's total revenue (TTM) has outmatched most players in the market-making business. For the past 3 years, the company's revenue has increased 112.96%, against Deutsch Bank at 5.69%, Goldman Sachs (56.06%), and RJF (36.73%) with Credit Suisse declining 3.05% in the period.

With its scalable technology, Virtu's clients were able to access new markets and enjoyed high trading volumes with low incremental costs. For national/ regional securities exchanges Virtu has successfully deployed the POSIT, MatchIt, while in trade execution services, it has ATs, Electronic Communication Networks (ECNs), MTFs, and systematic internalizers. Other offerings include the EMS, OMS, connectivity, and RFQ services backed by offerings from independent vendors and agency-only institutional traders in the sell-side category.

With a smaller market cap of $1.42 billion, Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) is majorly focused on ETFs offering a dividend rate (TTM) of $4.19 against VIRT's rate of $0.96 (TTM). Virtu's total revenue was higher at $2.582 in 2021 against FLTDF at 606.3 million. Over the past 5 years, FLTDF's dividend yield has grown 80.43% at 12.82% against VIRT's 53.10% decline at 2.81% in the same period.

Key Highlights in Q4 2021

Virtu's market-making business in Q4 2021 produced $5.8 million per day recording a near 50% increase from in Q3 2021. This increase was attained with trading volumes at a high of 10% (QoQ) and liquidity at +26% (QoQ).

After authorizing a share repurchase program of $470 million, Virtu's management did well to repurchase $361 million worth of shares in the 9 months leading to October 2021. In Q3 2021, the company's total repurchases stood at $139 million. Through the end of January 2022, VIRT had repurchased up stock worth $483 million after the board again extended the repurchase to $750 million until 2023.

The increase in the share buybacks over the past year led to a 10.96% decline in the total shares outstanding (from 122.2 million as of December 31, 2020, to 108.8 million by December 31, 2021). This decrease in turn contributed to an 11% increase in VIRT's price return in the one-year analysis.

In its Q4 2021 earnings call, Virtu's COO, Joseph Molluso indicated that the company had connected more than 2,000 global clients. This clientele included 250 retail brokers whose customers were set to continue trading the US equities and other asset categories. Despite declining 10% in its 3-year CAGR Virtu's organic growth initiatives in Q4 2021 generated $26 million, a +13% (QoQ).

The 20.45% growth in cash balances in Q4 2021 to $1.072 billion (YoY) was largely attributed to increased retail engagement in the capital markets. Other tailwinds that supported this surge were the maturation of crypto products in the category of new asset classes.

Of major concern, especially to retail investors is the fact that the US SEC is yet to approve a spot bitcoin ETF. However, the recent allowance of the NYSE Arca and Teucrium to issue bitcoin futures ETF is a step in the right direction towards the future approval of the spot US Bitcoin ETF. Still, the future compliance of crypto exchanges would arguably see SEC's approval of the spot ETF by May 2023.

The company reiterated that its existing asset classes such as fixed income were undergoing perpetual electronification.

Risk

Virtu's debt balance stands at a high of $3.614 billion, an increase of 4.75% from December 31, 2020. However, the company's debt to equity MRQ is 193.90% showing that the company is less risky. Further, its current ratio is 1.22 showing that it has enough current assets to cover the current liabilities due in the FY 2022-2023.

Virtu Financial has remained above the red zone in regards to its accumulated losses since 2019. Despite the high debt balance, Virtu's retained earnings have increased by more than $400 million or 96.61% over the last 2 years to settle at $830.5 million.

Bottom Line

In terms of market-making opportunities, Virtu enters 2022 looking to capitalize on the macro tailwinds relative to inflationary pressures and rising market volatility. The trading scene is witnessing a new inflow of investors into the market. We are seeing the growth, maturity, and repricing of new asset classes including crypto products. There is also a surge in the market's adoption of execution services as well as growth initiatives. Still, the company is plagued by a high debt crisis although it is sailing in the low-risk category. In my view, the volatility may be intermittent thereby curtailing the stock's upward push. However, the company has maintained a positive momentum rising more than 115% over the last 5 years. For these reasons, we propose a buy rating for the stock.