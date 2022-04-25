Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Datadog is a leading data infrastructure management and security platform for cloud applications. We have covered the company’s business in more depth in our previous article, and won’t go into details here as this article focuses mainly on Datadog’s risks and opportunities within the current market environment.

Datadog’s (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock has been performing surprisingly well over the past year compared to the overall tech and cloud sector which saw company’s stocks got obliterated amidst the Fed’s monetary policy tightening and high inflation.

You can see the relative performance of Datadog when comparing against one of the flagship technology ETFs, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD), to which Datadog itself is a core position.

Much of that relative over-performance can be attributed to Datadog’s superior growth alongside strong gross profit margins and free cash-flow generation. While many of the companies that are also part to the above flagship ETF have similarly strong gross profit margins, take for example Workday (WDAY), ServiceNow (NOW), Snowflake (SNOW), or Salesforce (CRM) it is clear that Datadog positions itself in the top-category.

Overall, Datadog ranks highest with respect to gross profit margins and second highest on revenue growth and the company even achieved a positive GAAP operating margin for the latest quarter (see in financial section below).

If you look at the relative stock performance of Datadog within that peer-group, it is obvious that selling pressure on the stock has been relatively muted compared to other companies. While Datadog’s strong business fundamentals and growth outlook might explain much of that relative overperformance in retrospect, we believe that shares might have further room to correct within the current market environment with the Fed keen to implement multiple rate hikes moving forward, and recession fears on the horizon.

The question really is: what happens with the Fed expected to implement aggressive rate hikes? Will tech investors stick with high-quality but high-valuation names like Datadog or will they shift their investments elsewhere?

Let’s take a closer look at Datadog’s most recent business performance and guidance to get a sense of where the company is heading.

Q4 and FY2021 Download

Datadog reported strong fourth quarter and full-year (FY) 2021 results with industry-leading revenue growth while reaching operating profitability for the fourth quarter alongside continued strong operating and free cash-flow generation.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $326.2 million, an increase of 84% year-over-year.

GAAP operating income was $8.5 million; GAAP operating margin was 3%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $70.6 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 22%.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.02; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20.

Operating cash flow was $115.8 million, with free cash flow of $106.7 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $1.03 billion, an increase of 70% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $19.2 million; GAAP operating margin was (2)%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $165.1 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 16%.

GAAP net loss per diluted share was $(0.07); non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.48.

Operating cash flow was $286.5 million, with free cash flow of $250.5 million.

Management showed strong confidence during the conference call and stressed strong customer growth metrics alongside its ability to generate substantial free cash-flow:

We are very pleased with our performance in Q4, where we showed high growth at scale, as well as strong business efficiencies. Looking back at 2021, not only do we continue to see a very strong demand environment, we also kept innovating at a rapid pace. And our team executed extremely well to help our customers manage complexity in the COVID era. (...) We had about 18,800 customers up from about 14,200 at the end of last year. We ended the quarter with about 2,010 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, up from 1,228 at the end of last year. These customers generated about 83% of our ARR. We had 216 customers with ARR of $1 million or more, which was more than double the 101 we had at the end of last year. The leverage and efficiency of our business model is coming through with free cash of $107 million. And our dollar-based net retention rates continued to be over 130% as customers increase our usage and adopted our newer products. At a high level, positive business trends from recent quarters, continued in Q4. Business growth from existing customers exceeded our expectation this quarter, and we saw strong growth across all the products in our platform in all business segments.

No surprise that Datadog is providing strong guidance for the current year.

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Revenue between $334 million and $339 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $36 million and $41 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.10 and $0.12, assuming approximately 348 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

Revenue between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion, implying 48% YoY growth vs. FY 2021

Non-GAAP operating income between $160 million and $180 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.45 and $0.51, assuming approximately 350 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

This strong forecast is a testament to Datadog’s industry-leading product portfolio and expanding TAM.

Expanding Its TAM and Partnerships

Datadog is continuing to expand its business and has made significant efforts to build out its partnership network which will ultimately expand its total addressable market.

Datadog announced the launch of its Cloud Security Offerings, which adds a comprehensive security platform to Datadog's existing observability capabilities, enabling organizations to rely on one integrated platform to correlate security insights with monitoring data across the business. The security platform enables Datadog to cross-sell its new offering into its existing customer base with a high strategic fit as data management and security go hand in hand. The global cloud security market is expected to grow from USD 40.8 billion in 2021 to USD 77.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2021 to 2026. This will create an important additional revenue stream for Datadog moving forward.

In addition, Datadog also announced important strategic partnerships that will fuel their future growth:

they inked an important partnership with Microsoft within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework, which provides Azure customers access to Datadog's monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate their adoption of the cloud.

announced a global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, by which AWS and Datadog will enable tighter product alignment and integration in the future for their broad customer base, including Datadog’s observability solutions but also the above-mentioned full-stack security solutions across all layers of the customer’s cloud environment.

An expanding TAM and built-out of new partnerships clearly support the bullish thesis of Datadog. But the big issue remains the stock’s high valuation.

Valuation

There is no doubt that Datadog will continue to become an even more important player in the cloud applications market. While currently Datadog is able to outperform many of its competitors in terms of growth, the company needs to maintain such growth rates to justify its relatively high valuation and outperformance vs. the peer group.

The current valuation gap is markedly visible when looking at the forward PS ratio. Clearly Datadog is an exceptional company which is defining an industry of its own. However, investors have lost appetite for high-valuation stocks like Datadog and we believe that there might be further room for multiples to adjust downwards.

While Datadog’s revenues and EPS are expected to continue to grow, even two years out, Datadog carries a highly elevated forward PE ratio (notably on a non-GAAP basis), that appears to leave little room for error. It is worth to note here that the average S&P500 and Nasdaq PE-multiple currently sits at 24.90x and 31.15x, respectively. Any future earnings miss will likely put significant downward pressure on the stock of Datadog.

Conclusion

In our last article on Datadog we argued that shares of Datadog seem to be priced to perfection, and we believe that this hasn’t changed. While Datadog is a prime example of a company that benefits from the strong tailwinds and secular growth of workloads being moved to the cloud, it is easy to see in retrospect why the company trades at an elevated valuation relative to its direct peers. Yet, at the current valuation and within the current market environment (monetary policy tightening and recession fears), we believe that investor appetite for high-flying tech stocks that carry high multiples will be limited. Hence, shares of Datadog might have further room to adjust to the downside. At least there is little room for error and any potential negative news may result in a significant downward movement in the share price and re-rating in the stocks valuation multiples.