If you look at my PT changes and stance changes for E.ON (OTCPK:ENAKF) (OTCPK:EONGY), you'll realize that I at least sometimes have a fairly good grasp of when it's time to take profits and move to "HOLD" and "BUY" respectively for some of these German/EU companies. The recent set of RoR numbers certainly gives some credence to this.

E.ON performance (Seeking Alpha)

While it would be hubris to claim that I know how things were to develop, I will claim a decent knowledge of historical price and valuation movements, and how certain events given their scope can influence a company such as E.ON.

In this article, I will update E.ON based on the current conflict in Russia and Ukraine. To be clear, following a 15% drop, I'm once again "BUY" on E.ON, but at a somewhat lower PT than before.

Let's get going.

Revisiting E.ON

My last E.ON article came at a time before the conflict. When the company then shot up to over €12/share for the native, and I saw increasing tensions on the border, I did two sets of rotations in my investments, cutting my total holdings by around 75% to a significant, double-digit profit including dividends. This proved to be the right call since the company's drop continued well below the initial crash, and the company currently trades at $10.89, which is above my cost basis, but far lower than the pre-war share price.

The 2021 results for E.ON resulted above all in one thing - a lack of overall visibility to future earnings. Results during the full year were solid, kind of as expected, with a 14% EBITDA growth, 25% EBIT growth, almost 54% up in net income, and pushing debt down by €2B. All of these things were excellent, and completely in line with guidance as well as analyst consensus for the company, with EBIT actually beating consensus significantly.

There were some cloudy variables in the Energy Networks segment, specifically related to a higher exposure to spot prices which impacted company EBIT - but all of these things were pre-war. Overall, there were no negative surprises for E.ON when looking at 2021. The company's non-core activities weighed up a year that could have been a bit lower than expected since E.ON has not-insignificant exposure to surging power prices. Thanks to the non-core activities though, net income came to more or less exactly the expected level.

The problem lies elsewhere.

The company has previously guided for a very LfL set of results for 2022. However, given E.ON's exposure to the spot pricing and volatility of the European power market, and the shape of the power price forward curve, this forecast is no longer valid.

E.ON FY21 (E.ON IR)

There is a limit to the degree of pass-along that E.ON can exercise to its customers. While I don't doubt the company's ability to stay profitable in an adverse environment, I doubt its ability to attain the positive and "beat" results that it has previously announced as its 2022E targets.

And judging by the market, many market players share this sentiment in full.

This is not a fundamentally catastrophic thing for the company, nor is it unique. The Russia/Ukraine crisis has caused all manner of wrenches in the gears of companies - utilities key among them. But it also means that analysts such as myself need to carefully adjust our expectations and corresponding PTs for the companies we cover.

Risk is particularly high in the company's operating networks in Central and Eastern Europe, which suffer from far more risky regulatory environments than Sweden and Germany, where E.ON is given more free reign in its pass-along plans (and already has begun doing so - a $10/month surcharge was already added to my bill to cover the cost for "network upgrades"). We're moving into a time where electricity is no longer going to be a cheap expense and geographies where E.ON doesn't have the flexibility to easily do this, that's where the company will suffer.

This also explains why the group plans to reduce by 50% (10% reduction already achieved in 2021, so this is not a new plan) the volume of power and gas sold to B2B customers from 2020 to 2024. As a reminder, E.ON supplies power to more than 50M customers all across Europe. In that context, it has initiated a strategic review for its district heating businesses in Sweden, with an expected double-digit impact from dilution at the EBITDA level. District heating, unlike power, is somewhere the company does not have pricing flexibility, as these contracts are very different.

Still, it's certainly not all negative for E.ON. There are bright spots in this report.

E.ON Dividend (E.ON IR)

These include a partial nuclear production hedge at €56/MWh, which leaves room for upside on the guidance to offset the losses from network and supply. E.ON has also, in full, confirmed the 5% Dividend CAGR policy on a 2026E basis. You will be paid, and you will be paid well for owning E.ON. So, from that vantage point, not much about the positives has really shifted.

E.ON Exposure (E.ON IR)

If you look at the clear-cut Russia/Ukraine exposure, E.ON has no actual long-term Russian counterparty contracts. They don't exist. E.ON buys gas on the open/wholesale market, and it will simply stop buying gas from Russia. The one area where the company does have risk, there's a valuation risk to the Nord Stream 1 stake, with a 15.5% equity ownership in the pipe valued at a €1.2B based on book value. A divestment of this stake or a sale is technically/basically not a realistic possibility, so we can, for the moment, assume a continuation here.

E.ON was specifically asked regarding the short-term volume risk on the EU gas market, even in case of a tighter supply-side situation. No such risk was apparent or realistic in the near term, the company clarified.

E.ON measures (E.ON IR)

However, if there was a significant longer-term stop to Russian gas, no EU reserves would hold up, and at the very least industrial clients would be forced into curtailments with E.ON issuing Force-Majeure clauses. Still, we're a long way from that - and in the latest weeks, the EU has already said that European companies may pay for Russian gas in rubles as opposed to dollars.

E.ON long-term options (E.ON)

This goes towards the slightly less sudden/volatile baseline scenario of weaning off Russian gas that I've constructed, with the worst case being essentially a supply cut from one day to the next. The realistic case that we have is a step-by-step winddown as Europe, one area after another, moves away from Russia's energy supply and finds alternative sources.

With that in mind, I've done some slight adjustments to my model and PT for E.ON.

E.ON Adjustments & Valuations

My previous target for E.ON was €11.2/share for the native stock. That would make the company a "BUY" at this time, and as you can see by my thesis, I am indeed moving from "HOLD" to "BUY" here.

However, there are some slight adjustments and explanations to be made because my PT is no longer €11.2/share. On a granular level, I'm adjusting company estimates to provision for higher spot prices and challenges in the Eastern EU bloc of its regulatory environments. I don't believe the high range of company guidance is achievable at this time.

There are some risks to the company's nuclear phaseout plans - obviously, it now in retrospect couldn't have come at a worse time, and as I mentioned above, there is a limit to the pass-along ability of the company with regards to consumers.

It's impossible to say when the current fluctuations in the power market will fade - though this will likely correlate heavily with the Ukraine conflict. 2023E was originally believed to be a low point for future earnings, after which the company would start growing its earnings significantly on the basis of its new plan.

The likelihood is now instead higher, to my estimate, that this EPS level may become a plateau for several years, and shareholders may experience a certain stagnation. The company's investment/CapEx plans are being pushed to the forefront perhaps earlier than the company would have liked due to the crisis, and this is certain to impact near-term shareholder returns.

I'm cutting my sales/EBITDA growth rate estimate down to 4.5-5% from 6%, and I'm increasing CapEx allowance for the next few years. This leads to an implied EV/share of €10.6 for the DCF model.

I'm not touching peer valuations and multiples, and I still assign a premium to E.ON's assets and market share. The investments aren't an argument for a lower peer-related multiple, given that once online, the company will benefit and be the better for them.

For NAV, I've impaired the stake in Nord Stream 1, adjusting my resulting NAV down to €10.7/share. Including the peer averages and premiums, I lower my PT from €11.2 to €10.9 for the company.

That makes E.ON a "BUY" at today's valuation, although it's fair to say that growth will be somewhat more muted going forward. My over 5% YoC isn't the case today. FactSet, based on current estimates, has a negative view on the company's near-term future but we're still seeing a ~13% annual RoR based on a very conservative 13.9X P/E, which is a good foundation for an investment thesis.

E.ON Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I don't agree with the near-term EPS drops FactSet are expecting - at least not their specifics forecast of a 2.5% EPS drop in 2022E, and another 1.5% in 2023, which slightly bumps the upside here. There's no question to my mind, however, that we're moving into a period where E.ON's share price will be under more pressure than it has historically.

That makes it an interesting time to invest in E.ON - especially if it drops below €9-€10 again.

Thesis

My current thesis for E.ON is:

I consider this company excellent from a fundamental point of view, and a good long-term holding as an alternative to a bond or as an income generation.

Since the company dropped in valuation, I now consider it a "BUY" once again.

However, the company's current position due to the geopolitical environment is more complex. I'm lowering my price target to €10.9/share, which makes the company a "BUY" at today's valuation.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

E.ON is currently a "BUY" with a €10.9/share PT.

Thank you for reading.