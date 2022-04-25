CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) has seen its shares go down significantly without much in the form of news or updates. The last official communication from the company was to report Q3 2022, and results were very decent. Shares actually rallied after the results, but the next few days gave back most of the gains. Earnings and sales were pretty much in-line, but orders were up significantly. Strong demand drove quarterly orders to $1.1 billion, an increase of 93.6% over the prior year, and up 31.5% organically.

There are some concerns, given how important office contracts are for MillerKnoll. If people do not return to the office, sales of office furniture will suffer. However, that is not what the company is seeing, confirming strong demand even if the product mix has somewhat changed. What they are seeing is a more hybrid environment, where spaces have to do things that they didn't in the past. More amenity spaces which lend itself more to lifestyle or ancillary product as opposed to the core workstation.

Despite this strong demand for its products, shares have lost ~40% after peaking a little above $50 in 2021. So, is there a cause in addition to general market weakness? We think investors are also very concerned with profit margins, which due to inflation, labor shortages, and transportation costs have declined considerably.

Data by YCharts

This question about margins was certainly in analysts' minds during the last earnings call, for an example read the exchange below:

Greg Burns So I just want to follow up on that last line of question around the gross margin. So -- can you just quantify how big the price cost gap was either this quarter or maybe year-to-date? Like how much of a headwind that has been? And at what point do we start to see the pricing increases that you have been passing close that out and maybe it turns -- either close the gap or turns to a tailwind for margins. Is that -- do you see that happening over the next couple of quarters? Andrea Owen Yes. Greg, it's Andy. We do. And as you guys know, you're super familiar with this business. Price lag is a big deal for the contract side of our business. So we've been very aggressive with price increases and we will continue to try to capture as much of the inflationary issues as we can in pricing. But given the backlog and given the amount of orders that we're working through, it will take us several quarters to get there. As we look into the next quarter, we will see improvement there. We'll see it over the next two or three. So we believe very strongly that we've done the right pricing movement so far. But we -- it is slower to come than we would like but getting better.

And it's no wonder there was such focus on margins given that commodities were a drag on gross margins to the tune of about 220 basis points. Then another 210 basis points related to freight and transportation points, and ~40 basis points impact from labor. To counter this negative impact, the company is making price increases, but there is a lag as to when they will start countering the negative effects. This is what CFO Jeffrey Stutz had to say when asked when the margin will start improving as a result of the price increases:

...our expectation would be that we see a continually ramping margin performance. I don't know that I want to commit to 100 basis points a quarter but I mean, that doesn't -- of the comp that doesn't sound absolutely crazy to me -- and the point being that we would exit FY '23 at levels ahead of pre-COVID overall performance[...]Our expectation would be that we would exit next fiscal year at a combined gross margin level that exceeds the pro forma combined margin for the two companies combined.

In the graph below, it is easy to see how much margins have deteriorated, and how much below the average of the last ten years they currently are.

Data by YCharts

I addition to the price increases, margins should also start getting some support from the $100 million in run-rate cost synergies expected to be achieved from the Knoll acquisition.

If margins have been the negative story, sales growth has been the positive one. In Q3 22 consolidated net sales of $1 billion were up 74% on a reported basis and 20% organically over the prior year. Sales growth was constrained by their ability to produce and ship orders due to the global supply chain and labor supply challenges.

Data by YCharts

Another bright spot has been the company's retail business, which has nearly doubled in size in just two years. Retail played a key role in helping the company survive the pandemic. And within the retail business the star is probably the gaming segment. What is great about the retail business is that it has structurally higher gross margins than their office contract business.

Balance Sheet

One thing that we used to love about MillerKnoll (back when it was Herman Miller) was how conservative its balance sheet was, usually with a net cash position. However, the company had to take significant debt to pay for the Knoll acquisition, and now debt to EBITDA has become a little stretched. As profitability improves and the company starts paying down the debt leverage should come down quickly, but we are a little concerned nonetheless.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

We believe that in this expensive market MillerKnoll shares are some of the ones that offer the most value. Shares are trading at a very reasonable ~1x EV/Revenues, close to its 10-year average.

Data by YCharts

The company also pays an attractive dividend which currently yields ~2.3%, somewhat above its 10-year average of ~1.85%.

Data by YCharts

Turning our attention to multiples of earnings, shares are trading at around 18x the expected earnings for the fiscal year that is about to end, and only ~11x the coming fiscal year estimates. Going a bit further, shares are only trading at ~7x estimates for FY24. We believe these multiples are really low for a decent quality business like MillerKnoll that still has growth ahead.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

The biggest risk we see to the company is the leverage they put on to complete the Knoll acquisition. This stretched the balance sheet, and this resulted in a drastically lower Altman Z-score. The company used to have a score solidly above 3.0, meaning extremely low risk of bankruptcy, and it now has come down to ~1.6. We are concerned that if another event like the pandemic should arrive the company will no longer be in good shape to face the challenge.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

MillerKnoll's business is booming despite the slow return to the office, and they are taking more orders than they are delivering sales. However, margins have come down due to commodity inflation, increased labor costs, supply chain issues, and higher transportation costs. The company is adjusting prices to restore margins, but it is going to take several quarters for profitability to normalize. We believe that the company will manage to restore margins and that should result in a re-rating of the company. It is currently trading at extremely low multiples of sales and estimated earnings for the coming years, making the shares a real bargain.