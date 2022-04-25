webguzs/iStock via Getty Images

The Nasdaq 100 and the NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) are likely to break the March lows leading up to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, May 4. With rates rising rapidly, the NASDAQ is trying very hard to keep pace with those climbing rates, which means only one thing: lower multiples and lower prices for the QQQ.

QQQ Vs. TIP

The most crucial rate that the QQQ ETF seems to be tracking is the 10-Yr TIP real rate. This relationship is straightforward to see using two different methods. The first and easier method for those that don't have access to real-time rates is using the QQQ vs. the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP). The TIP ETF is a proxy for real rates, with a falling TIP ETF representing rising real rates. Because of this, the TIP has been a solid leading indicator for the QQQ; when the TIP ETF has made a new high, the QQQs have made a new high.

Now, the TIP has been making lower lows and has moved sharply below its March levels. However, the QQQ has yet to make that lower low. The relationship has been so strong that the pattern likely continues, taking the QQQ to a new low as the FOMC meeting approaches.

TradingView

Earnings Yield

Another way to find a relationship between the NASDAQ and the 10-Yr TIP rate is to use the NASDAQ's earnings yield. The earnings yield is the inverse of the PE ratio. Over the past 2 years, as the 10-yr TIP rate dropped and went negative, the NASDAQ earnings yield would fall. But with the 10-yr TIP rate now rising, it would suggest that the NASDAQ earnings yield needs to increase, which means a lower PE ratio and lower prices for the NASDAQ.

Bloomberg

The spread between the earnings yield and the TIP rate has been very consistent over the past two years, with the spread trading between 4 and 4.6%. However, since the summer of 2021, that spread has tightened to a range of 4.3% to 4.6%. Currently, the spread is at the very lower end of the range, around 4.32%. For that spread to return to the upper end of the range, the NASDAQ would need to see its earnings yield rise or the 10-Yr TIP rate fall. However, given the intentions of the Fed to raise rates, it seems unlikely that the 10-Yr TIP rate would fall. It looks much more likely that the 10-yr TIP rate will continue to rise. The higher the 10-Yr TIP rate climbs, the higher the NASDAQ's earnings yield will need to climb.

Bloomberg

The higher the earnings yield of the NASDAQ rises, the lower the PE ratio for the NASDAQ will be since the earning yield is simply the inverse of the PE ratio. If the NASDAQ earnings yield increased by just 20 bps, it would reduce the PE multiple by one whole point, taking the current PE ratio of the NASDAQ from 23.5 to 22.5 and reducing NASDAQ to 12,757 from 13,356. That would be a drop of about 4.5% from its closing level on April 22, and a new low for the Nasdaq 100. A similar 4.5% decline for the QQQ ETF would result in the ETF dropping to around $310.

Technicals Suggest Higher Rates

If the Fed intends to raise rates as aggressively as it has been laying out, then over time, the 10-Yr TIP rate will continue to push higher and higher and is likely heading well over 0%. That 0% boundary has been serving as solid resistance for the 10-Yr TIP rate, but once that rate pushes above zero, there is very little resistance keeping the rate from moving up to around 12 bps, and on to approximately 25 bps.

Ultimately, if the Fed wants to tame inflation, it will have to get real rates above 0%, not just on the 10-year, but on the 5-year, and across the entire curve.

Bloomberg

That will make trying to figure out where the NASDAQ bottoms out more challenging, since it won't just be earnings that growth investors will be paying attention to, it will be interest rates. The higher rates climb, the lower the valuation on the NASDAQ, and at this point it isn't completely clear just how far the Fed is willing to go, but that this is only the start.