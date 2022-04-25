Robert vt Hoenderdaal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, I will offer you an update of my view on Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) following the full-year results, with forecasts including some of the inflation impacts and supply chain issues the company might be facing. Since my last article, the company has very slightly outperformed the index.

Let's see what we can expect in the future from this company.

Revisiting Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is a grocery company - and as those of you frequenting my articles should know, I love my investments in grocery companies, with over 15% of my portfolio towards consumer staples. This includes companies like Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), Unilever (UL), Diageo (DEO), Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF), Europris (OTC:ERPSY), Kroger (KR), Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY), and other companies. If it's a business selling food and it's doing so profitably, I'm interested.

As I mentioned in my last article as well:

Consumer defensive will rarely make you "rich". No, what they will do is offer you a solid sort of conservative return, a decent sort of yield, and above all, safety. Even the most pressured of them will rarely go "bankrupt" in any way. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Ahold Delhaize is a good example of exactly this. If you buy this at a substandard valuation, you're able to make 20-50% RoR in a longer timeframe while making some superb dividends as well. But that requires very conscious decisions as to when you invest and with what targets.

Ahold Delhaize 2021 highlights (Ahold Delhaize IR)

My targets for Ahold Delhaize are fairly clear, and 2021 saw no real surprises in terms of full-year operating results. The company reported solid market share gains in both US and Europe, but this could not save the stock from being punished by the market due to full-year concerns regarding inflation, supply chain challenges, and problems in Stop & Shop. To be clear, the 2021 results were completely in line with expectations. While we can't see any impact for Russia or Ukraine yet, these are somewhat easier to discount than other companies given the company's lack of exposure.

For FY21, sales increased 2.3% excluding gas, and revenues were 0.4% ahead of analyst consensus. EPS was 1% ahead of expectations as well - and even though FCF generation was below par, this was largely due to the funding of US pensions and tax claims. The dividend bump was very much in line with expectations and came at a 5.6% increase YoY.

2022 outlook is still under update since they were released prior to Ukraine, but the current set of company expectations calls for stable operating margins at 4%, a slight EPS decline YoY, and stable FCF/CapEx.

Ahold Delhaize Geographies (Ahold Delhaize IR)

There was real strength in both US and EU during 2021 - and Bol.com also saw some significant YoY sales growth of almost 8% despite very tough comps including Amazon (AMZN). The banner added 1,000 new merchant partners during the quarter, taking the total to 49,000, coming in at nearly €170M worth of EBITDA for the year. Although the banner has been an online non-food retailer, the strategy to connect with food (through the food supermarkets Delhaize, Albert Heijn) bodes well for its growth prospects. The combination of food and non-food data should also create better opportunities like cross-selling plus marketing of this data. Management has also confirmed the sub-IPO/listing of Bol.com during the second half of 2022.

So, investors who are selling off or punishing Ahold Delhaize are, to my mind, completely failing to see the bigger picture when it comes to where the company could go in the future.

Maybe it was because of disappointing 2022 guidance. Maybe it was due to inflation concerns or other issues. It seems clear that uncertainty is what is spooking investors away from this great business.

Let me be very clear in saying I believe this is completely exaggerated. Ahold Delhaize is one of the best-prepared companies to mitigate inflation/cost impacts. The company already has a plan in place ("Save for our customers") which has already managed a cumulative €2.5B in company-wide savings. Notably, the CEO has earmarked a minimum €850m savings for FY22 and a cumulative €4bn additional savings through the 2022-25 period.

As a reminder from me also, management has a track record of under-promising and over-achieving in terms of financial performance.

This is a company that you should not be betting against, and my PT bump very much reflects this upside. I'm even planning on expanding my AD stake going forward.

Let's turn to valuation.

Ahold Delhaize - New Targets & Valuation

Let me be upfront from the get-go here. Some of my analyst colleagues decided to slightly trim their PTs for the company due to the new guidance. However, I already held a conservative PT, to begin with, at around €34.5/share or so, and I see no reason at all to cut into this.

When it comes to Ahold, I put a great deal of trust in a capable and proven management, that has a history of performing well. That means I weigh toward the DCF targets, which show us a conservative PT of around €39/share even assuming only a GDP-like sales and EBITDA growth of 2%, considering the company's 6.16% WACC.

Where the company shows less-than-desirable valuation implications are in the EV/EBITDA and Book valuation comparisons, but I believe AD deserves somewhat of a premium multiple here due to its relatively unique mix when comparing it to others in the aforementioned peer group.

The clarity regarding the Bol IPO and the company's market share means that I'm applying a premium to a lackluster (comparatively) target group that involves such impacted peers such as Casino, Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) (OTCQX:TSCDY), Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONF) (OTCPK:JRONY), Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF) (OTCQX:JSAIY), and others. I consider AD significantly superior to all of these - and at today's valuation, with a significant upside as well.

For NAV, I'm bumping my sales multiple up to a 0.7X target to reflect the market share gains that I consider likely to continue.

All of these slight adjustments, even provisioning for slightly higher CapEx for Bol.com in the future, means I'm bumping my PT to €35/share for Ahold Delhaize.

Based on what the company is currently trading at, this means that there is a 25% upside to AD at this valuation - and that's why I'm considering investing more after the FY21 share price drop.

I see very few, if any, company-specific risks or downsides that are worth truly discounting the company for. If anything, the company is already addressing most of these risks.

Based on this, I consider the reaction to what's been happening completely overblown, and it strengthens my long-term AD thesis.

I'm at a "BUY" here, and my PT is bumped.

Thesis

My thesis for Ahold Delhaize is the following:

The company is one of the more appealing EU/US grocery retailers that is trading at what I consider to be a significant discount to conservative multiples.

Due to this, I'm shifting my price target slightly and sticking to my "BUY". Despite inflation and SCM issues, I believe the company is one of the best in the entire market to stick to during these troubles.

My PT is €35, and I'm at a "BUY" here.

Ahold Delhaize is currently a "BUY" with a €35/share PT.

