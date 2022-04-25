Marco Bello/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

ARK Investment's funds have massively underperformed the broad market this year. Due to huge headwinds stemming from rising interest rates, commodity price inflation, and a business downturn in pandemic stocks, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and other ARK funds could continue to underperform. In this macro environment, staying away from ARKK could be the right decision, despite the fact that the ETF has become meaningfully cheaper in recent months.

Bursting Growth Bubble Leads To Huge Underperformance

During the initial phase of the pandemic, many bored people started to become interested in the market. Lockdown boredom, stimulus payments, ultra-lose monetary policy, and increasing attention for pandemic favorites such as Zoom Video (ZM), Roku (ROKU), and so on made these stocks explode upwards. ARK Innovation ETF, which was positioned accordingly, saw its net asset value rise rapidly. This, in turn, attracted new buyers, which led to further inflows, which allowed ARKK to buy more of its favorite names, and so on. In short, this created somewhat of a "virtuous cycle" that helped ARKK grow its assets under management and net asset value rapidly. That ended in 2021, however, when many growth sectors, including the EV space, topped out and started to decline.

In recent months, declines accelerated further, and ARKK is now trading at a massive 65% below its recent all-time high. At the same time, the fund has now underperformed the Nasdaq index by quite a lot since its inception:

Data by YCharts

For all her stock-picking skills, Cathie Wood didn't manage to beat or even meet the returns offered by the broad tech index since ARKK started trading - especially when we consider the way more pronounced volatility in ARKK relative to QQQ, that's a rather bad result.

Wrong Positioning For A High-Inflation Environment

ARKK famously invests in what the company calls disruptive growth stocks. Most of those are positioned in electric vehicle tech, software, or the biotech space. In an inflationary environment, those sectors do not necessarily perform well. Instead, "real asset" exposure is favorable, such as is available when investing in REITs, infrastructure companies, and so on. ARKK has no meaningful exposure to these investments, and the same holds true for materials and energy. Oil, natural gas, coal, iron ore, copper, lithium, and so on have risen sharply in the recent past and have made materials and energy stocks perform extremely well in recent months. ARKK doesn't own these, and in fact, some of its core holdings will feel a negative impact from rising commodity prices. Tesla (TSLA), for example, is forced to hike its prices to combat higher input costs due to rising prices for nickel, lithium, copper, and so on. Cathie Wood's call for an oil price of $12 per barrel was way off:

Twitter

It is true that sales of electric vehicles are climbing, but they still make up a small portion of new cars sold -- and an even smaller portion of all cars on the road, overall. Clearly, assuming that the world would need less oil was a bad call that is not materializing at all -- in fact, there is a major global supply deficit since there have not been enough investments in new oil production in recent years.

With ARKK being clearly positioned for a low-inflation, or even a no-inflation world (Cathie Wood argued that deflation would be a major macro theme instead of inflation), ARKK's picks naturally aren't a good fit for a high-inflation world where commodity prices, freight expenses, labor, etc. are becoming ever more expensive.

Wrong Positioning For Rapidly Rising Rates

Another macro issue that ARKK got wrong is the interest rate environment. Inflation at a four-decade high forces the Fed to be more restrictive with its monetary policy. There's some talk that the Fed might be forced to hike rates by 75 base points in a single meeting, which essentially was unthinkable not too long ago.

Higher-than-expected interest rates are a problem for ARKK due to two reasons. First, it doesn't own any of the stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. Banks, for example, are usually able to expand their net interest margins and are thus a beneficiary of rising interest rates - but ARKK doesn't own any bank stocks.

Even more importantly, however, is the impact of rising interest rates on stock valuations. Rising interest rates lead to a rising discount rate, which reduces the fair value of stocks when doing a discounted cash flow model. The impact is not the same for all stocks, however. Instead, the impact is larger for stocks where a large portion of all future cash flows is several or many years away. That naturally holds true for non-profitable growth stocks to an especially large degree - such as some of ARKK's favorite picks. Low-growth stocks with large current cash flows are not impacted to the same degree.

One can thus say that ARKK's favorites are neither a great choice for a high-inflation environment nor for a rising-rates environment. Instead, ARKK's favorites were strong picks for the ultra-lose monetary policy times we have seen over the last couple of years. Unsurprisingly, ARKK's strategy worked well in 2020 and early 2021, but as soon as inflation started climbing and the Fed changed its path, ARKK started to underperform.

Pandemic Tailwinds Are Fading

ARKK invests in what it calls disruptive innovators, but it looks like some of these aren't actually all that disruptive after all. Instead, some names just benefitted a lot from the pandemic-related work and entertainment environment, i.e. people staying home a lot.

This can be seen when we look at Zoom Video (ZM), Peloton (PTON), and Roku (ROKU), for example:

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth estimates were as high as 300% during the pandemic when macro tailwinds were large. But since then, these companies have seen their growth dwindle down. Zoom is forecasted to grow by just around 10%, while Peloton is actually forecasted to see its revenue decline this year - not really disruptive, I believe. Roku will likely perform better, although the recent bad results from Netflix (NFLX) could lead to a negative surprise for Roku, too. ARK also owns a small stake in Netflix, by the way, according to cathiesark.com.

The environment for these stocks has gotten more complicated. People are going out more often and are less inclined to stay at home, which is a headwind for online shopping, online entertainment (gaming, video streaming, and so on), and employees are also going back to the office more often, which hurts the work-from-home stocks such as Zoom Video.

ARKK, which is positioned in a wide range of these pandemic names but which has less exposure to "reopening" beneficiaries thus will not benefit from a shift in consumer spending towards out-of-home experiences, including travel, dining out, brick-and-mortar shopping, and so on.

Too Many Headwinds

ARKK performed very well for those that bought into the fund at the beginning of the pandemic and that sold at the top. But for many other investors, ARKK hasn't been a great choice - since inception, the fund underperformed QQQ massively while being way more volatile at the same time.

With ARKK not being positioned for inflation or rising rates, and with pandemic tailwinds ending, there are too many headwinds for ARKK right now, I believe. Valuations for many of ARKK's holdings are still not low at all, which could easily result in further downside. Especially if ARKK starts to experience more pronounced outflows and is forced to sell shares in core holdings, its net asset value and price could take further hits.

In December 2021, Cathie Wood stated that her strategies could deliver 40% annual returns over the next five years. At the time, ARKK was trading for $95 per share. 40% a year from that level would result in a price of $510 by the end of 2026 - to me, that seems just unrealistic. Promising these returns, or even just indicating that there is a high likelihood of delivering these returns, is not prudent, I believe - and the fact that ARKK has delivered a -40% return since the 40% prediction was made just shows that ARKK's aggressive strategies can be highly dangerous if the macro environment doesn't work for ARKK's picks.