Inflationary Times - Simplify Your Strategy

We can make investing as simple or as complex as we want to. On one hand, for example, you have the detailed fundamentalist who usually analyses the respective company from a macro to micro basis in order to seek opportunities that the market has potentially mispriced. Then, on the other side of the spectrum, you have the technician or chartist who solely monitors share-price action before coming to a trading or investment decision. Whereas the fundamentalist investigates the reasons why an underlying may be on the move (cause), the chartist is only interested in how the stock essentially trades (effect). The chartist believes that the stock's fundamentals are always reflected in the going market price so knowing why a stock is on the move is immaterial to this strategy.

A simplified model which takes both share-price action and fundamentals into account to evaluate the company's profitability, valuation as well as how shares are trading on the technical chart. When these three components line up in a solid fashion, forward-looking returns can turn out to be sizeable which we discuss below.

RFP Technicals

Take firstly the technical chart of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) for example. As we see below, shares began a rampant bullish move in March of 2020 before finally topping out in May of 2021 at almost $17 a share. Although investors may believe that the lion's share of the opportunity has been lost here due to the magnitude of the run-up, we would not be in agreement with this point of view.

For one, as we can see below, due to how buying volume has been steadily increasing over the past 12 months or so (accumulation), we believe shares are currently undergoing an ascending triangle which is a bullish pattern. Higher lows since September of last year indicate that buyers continue to be more aggressive in nature than sellers. Shares now look poised to at least test the upper horizontal trend-line of the triangle. If indeed this resistance level gets taken out to the upside, we would expect trend-followers (considering the underlying bullish trend to date) to aggressively buy the breakout. Trend followers operate from the assumption that the best trending moves actually take place from market highs and not from market lows which tells us the potential remains far from over in Resolute Forest Products.

Ascending Triangle Formation In RFP (StockCharts)

Earnings Yield

From a valuation standpoint, RFP earned $3.86 in earnings in fiscal 2021 and its share price currently sits at $13.91. This gives the investment a present earnings yield of almost 28%. Let that figure sink in for a minute because it is especially poignant at present considering the inflationary environment we currently have. In the current market, when you invest your money, you want to make sure that your purchasing power remains intact, so we are off to a strong start here.

The bottom-line yield in RFP at present looks even more attractive when we look at the free-cash-flow yield. To calculate this, we divide the company's 2021 free cash flow of $6.74 a share into the RFP's current share price of $13.91. RFP's free-cash-flow yield comes in at 48%. The dominant trend here which we can see from the company's cash-flow statement is management has been using its sizable cash flows to invest in the business, pay down debt and buy back its own stock. These trends lead us to believe that the ascending triangle has a high likelihood of playing itself out here.

Return On Capital

Paying a bargain price for investment however only focuses on the valuation of the company. We also have to look at RFP's profitability which is just as important. Why? Because (back to inflation again), we have to make sure that the firm is generating high levels of returns on the capital it is investing. Suffice it to say, generating sizable amounts of cash flow is one thing but allocating that cash to produce solid returns thereafter is a whole ball game altogether. At the end of fiscal 2021, shareholder equity and interest-bearing debt amounted to $1.813 billion whereas net profit came in at $307 million. When we divide net profit into the sum of RFP's debt and equity, we get a return on capital number of almost 17% which again is trending well ahead of present inflation.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, when we take into account that revenue increased by more than 30% in fiscal 2021 and free cash flow more than doubled in the same period, momentum is certainly with RFP at present. Furthermore, Resolute Forest Products' technicals, valuation, and profitability all point to a rising share price where the total return should easily outpace inflation going forward. Investors entering at present prices can place stops just below the $11.55 low, last printed on the 7th of April, or wait for the breakout discussed earlier. We look forward to continued coverage.