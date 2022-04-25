Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have followed this company for quite a while and have made some timely calls on it before. I was pounding the table back in September 2020 that the market was missing how impactful the Radius bank acquisition would be when the stock was trading at $4.50. The stock moved to almost $20 a share by March 2021. I profiled the company again in 3 different articles between March and May 2021 when the stock traded around $15 a share. LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares peaked at almost $50 a share in November 2021. Now, here we are again, with the market taking an indiscriminate hammer to good companies and bad. LendingClub shares again offer an amazing opportunity at the $13 level they are trading at currently. Back in 2020 and early 2021 the premise of my articles was the market did not understand the earning power of LendingClub. The company has now demonstrated that earning power, massively exceeding expectations with their 2021 results.

The market still does not understand the future earning power of this company. Bearish investors and takes like this will argue LendingClub is a bank and should be valued as such off of book value or at low PE multiples. Even if we assume those bearish takes are correct these arguments don't reflect a key point: LendingClub should massively increase EPS over the next few years. 700% increase in EPS is the guidance for 2022 from the company. My guidance as seen later in the article calls for over 200% EPS growth in 2023 to over ~$2.50 per share (slightly above analyst consensus estimates). The analyst community actually likes LendingClub now, with an average price target of $37 per share representing almost 200% of upside.

Banks are not growing EPS at even a whiff of these rates that LendingClub should grow at. Banks have loans spanning the gamut of real estate, commercial assets, and untold other asset classes that have very long durations. Banks can't quickly pivot and react to the Fed and the inflation environment we are in today. LendingClub has one core product, a personal loan, that has an average life of 1.5 years. This company can quickly react to any environment the Fed throws at them.

Nobody knows what the next few weeks hold in terms of how the market performs. But I am happy to buy LendingClub at multiples of just over 1x forward forward and a forward EPS of ~10x.

The personal loan market was a $10B market back in 2010 when LendingClub was one of the pioneers in creating this new type of lending product. In 2021, this market had exploded to almost $120B (of which LendingClub had almost a ~10% market share). The revolving credit card debt in the U.S. is almost $900B. There is substantial opportunity for LendingClub and personal loans to continue to see massive growth in the years to come.

Inflation Benefits LendingClub

LendingClub has two revenue streams. The company originates loans that it sells to banks and other investors who take the credit risk on the loans. Lending company collects a one-time origination fee (~5% of the loan) and then a recurring servicing fee from the loan that is sold (~1% annualized).

The second revenue stream, and the one that is set to grow massively, comes from earning net interest margin "NIM" from the loans that LendingClub is retaining on the company's balance sheet. When you factor in the yield on the loans to consumers, the losses LendingClub reserves up front for estimated future bad debt, and the cost of funding these loans then LendingClub should earn ~9% on these loans. As an example, at 12/31/21 the average yield on LendingClub's personal loan portfolio was about 15.7%, the average cost of funds (i.e., deposits) was less than .4%, and LendingClub is reserving about 6% at the time it originates a loan for expected future losses. This leaves you with about a 9% pre-tax income stream from loans issued and retained by the company.

Both revenue streams stand to benefit from inflation. Inflation is humming for a multitude of reasons including the supply chain mess and all the money pumped into the system by the Government. The Fed is going to raise rates (shocker I know). Credit card rates will go up. Lending Club will also raise rates on new loans which will still make these loans a very attractive, or even more attractive alternative, to the floating rate debt on credit cards. Lending Club will have to pay more on deposits, or the company's main source of funding loans, but the company has noted they expect to raise rates enough to have their total income stream be neutral at worst and likely accretive overall to the rate of NIM.

Inflation benefits LendingClub when consumers want to spend. Consumers were slowly spending more as 2021 progressed and then as COVID has faded into the rearview mirror they are now spending like there is no tomorrow (while pouring fuel on the inflation fire). The use of revolving credit exploded higher in February 2022 by over $40B, compared to estimates of $15B, and this was the fastest rate of growth in over 20 years. Why? Because the free lunch or free money from the government handouts are drying up. Because the economy is on fire and people want to spend. Because COVID is in the rear-view mirror and people want to travel. LendingClub saw its stock pummeled when the company released Q4 2021 earnings earlier this year. The company beat their guidance, but some acted as if the guidance was light for 2022. I am not sure how or why anyone came to that conclusion. LendingClub guided for originations to increase to $13B in 2022 (up about 30%) and for 35%+ revenue growth. The company told us they were going to reinvest the higher levels of profit they were earning to the tune of about $50M of additional spending in 2022 (marketing for new loans, marketing for deposit growth, and building out technology platforms). Even with these incremental investments LendingClub is set to grow earnings by 700% over 2021.

Today's smoking hot economy and incredibly strong labor market are parts of the reason for massive inflation. Strong labor markets equal more qualified potential customers who are confident in their stable, and rising incomes, who are thus willing to take out a loan for any number of reasons.

LendingClub now has over 4M members. The company has previously told us on numerous occasions that over half of their members come back and take out a second loan within a 5-year time period. They have told us that 80%+ of their members want to do more with LendingClub (auto loans, banking, checking, insurance, you name it). The company has a Net Promoter Score that rivals Apple and Amazon. Customers like LendingClub. Consider the fly-wheel effect of operating in a growing category, being a leader in that category, and being poised to disproportionately benefit from inflation increasing the demand for personal loans. Fast forward a few years from now to where LendingClub has 6M or 10M members. If just 1M existing customers come back each year, and take out a $15K loan, LendingClub would originate $15B a year in new loans just from existing members. The power of this model is immense, and the market is missing it entirely.

Earnings Outlook

The market is seemingly operating under the premise that every company is at peak earnings, in terms of earnings growth at best, and at worst that many companies are about to see earnings compression. Why? Inflation is one of the main culprits.

So, we want to own companies that are going to grow earnings in an inflationary environment.

I fully suspect LendingClub will meet FY 2022 earnings estimates. Let's just say they have no incremental demand and merely meet the $13B origination guidance. Hard to believe there is much risk at all of us missing the origination guidance given the explosion of revolving debt we are seeing. Let's assume the company retains 20% of the loans originated to hold themselves and thus captures the 5% origination fee o only 80% of the total originations ($10.4B). That gets us $520M in revenue. The servicing portfolio ended the year at over $12B. Let's assume it averages $13B for 2022 as it will continue to grow. That gets us another $130M in revenue. Now we have a NIM revenue stream that is growing by about $20M per quarter. Based on the exit rate of ~$83M for Q4 2021 we should see NIM ramp from ~$100M in Q1 2022 to $160M by Q4 2022. Do the math and this gives us about $520M of NIM revenue. That is a total of $1.17B in revenue and towards the high end of the guidance range. I am excluding any gains on sales of loans, which LendingClub had quite a bit of last year, which would add to revenue.

On the earnings side, the company has already baked in a ton of extra spending for growth initiatives that they told us about on the Q4 2021 earnings call. I think organic demand for personal loans jumps materially this year and there is a good chance LendingClub is able to spend less to generate revenue than their guidance assumes.

It gets more exciting when you consider 2023. Again, we have a market assuming slowing earnings growth or even peak earnings. Lending Club should earn around $1.30 per share in 2021 based on the mid-point of the company's guidance ($140M net income / 108M diluted shares).

My model shown below shows earnings growing to almost $2.50 per share in FY 2023. That would be 90% growth in earnings from 2022 to 2023. You are not going to find many value companies, growing at 30%+ revenue rates, and also growing earnings 90% in 2023. That makes Lending Club exactly the type of company investors should be looking for.

LendingClub 2023 Estimates (Author Estimates)

Defining the Risks

I guess we should start with that the risk of underperformance for LendingClub was just slightly higher when the stock was trading at $50 in November than it is today at $13 5 months later. So we start from a position of a lot of damage or uncertainty is already priced into the stock. But there are always more risks.

Fed Risk - Who knows what the Fed is doing now. Are they jawboning a lot harder than they actually can raise rates? Are they willing to raise rates to the moon if it means tanking the economy, crashing the housing market, and just starting back all over again with a new round of stimulus and QE just to tame inflation? I am a believe that Inflation will remain higher than 2%, but not by much, and I also believe we have hit peak Inflation unless China continues locking down forever or the war in Ukraine takes a darker turn.

Competition - LendingClub is not the only company making personal loans. Banks do it. Other public companies like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi (SOFI) do it and then there are private companies as well. This is a crowded space. But no company is out innovating the other in a massive way. This is ultimately going to come down to who do consumers trust and who do investors want to partner with. LendingClub is in a great position for both those questions. You could potentially see more companies pull an Upstart model and just try to buy business at a rapid rate. Upstart spent $100M in marketing in Q4 2021 to originate ~$4B in loans. LendingClub spent ~$50M to originate a little under $3B in loans. Buying business is what Upstart is doing. They are doing it profitably, so you have to give them credit. But they are also trading at 35x analyst estimates for 2022 that company better hit on all cylinders or it will be a bad day with that type of multiple.

Credit Performance - Bearish investors will argue that LendingClub will sink in a recession. That loans will default, and it will be lights out. I think most investors still do not realize that accounting rules now require companies to book estimate losses for loans at the time they are issued. LendingClub is reserving at pre-COVID historical loss rates, for which they have a decade plus of data, and the loans they are issuing are performing materially better than the loss rate assumptions at this time. Why? Well ask yourself as a reader of this article. You have a 700 FICO score. You have $100K of income. You have a $500 personal loan that will be paid off in 1.5 years on average. Are you going to tank the credit score you worked your whole life to achieve because of that $500 per month payment? Would you treat it differently than your credit card balances? The answer seems to be a resounding now. I believe credit concerns for a product with this short of a duration, being issued by a company like LendingClub with billions of iterations of data to identify risk, have a lot less risk to them than the market seems to believe they do.

Final Take Away

I would encourage everyone to spend 30 minutes listening to the recent KBW Investor presentation that included the CEO of LendingClub. You see someone and hear someone that is incredibly upbeat about the business. Positive items that I took away and I believe you will too:

Investor demand (for the loans LendingClub sells) is through the roof. They have 2x the demand compared to the loans they are originating and selling. They have a waiting list of new investors to let onto the platform.

Why is demand so strong? Because the returns these investors are getting are among the highest from any financial product out there. LendingClub is targeting Prime buyers (700 Fico+ and $100K income plus). Investors are able to earn great yields on short term loans which significantly limits their risk vs. longer duration loan products.

Investors love that LendingClub has skin in the game. Upstart and other originators pass all the risk onto the investors. By holding loans, by being regulated as a bank, investors are choosing LendingClub because the interest of the two parties is 100% aligned. The same can't be said for platforms that simply originate loans without retaining any risk.

LendingClub has massive untapped opportunities that they will scale into overtime. Auto refinance loans ($300B TAM), rewards checking, and the ability to offer customers so much more. The example the CEO gave was in the next 2-years, when the customer applies for a personal loan, they hope to be able to ask for 2 more pieces of information and also be able to tell that customer they could save them on their auto loan as well (as an example). Or offer the customer the ability to deposit their loan proceeds into a LendingClub checking account and earn rewards on that balance as they pay off their loan. The possibilities are limitless. The fly-wheel effect is limitless.

LendingClub has a massive data advantage. They have been in this game for 15 years. They are nearing $80 in total loans originated. They dwarf the amount of data that any peer in this space has. The example given on the call was that LendingClub can see in real time what investors are bidding for certain loans. This gives them a real-time feedback loop for the pricing mechanism of how they set borrower rates and allows LendingClub to maximize the returns for both themselves and investors (by the APR they charge borrowers)

I had my doubts at one time that the current CEO had the chops to run a game changing business. Those doubts are gone. LendingClub is investing for the long term, and I believe they will continue to lead the industry for many years to come.

Lastly, LendingClub is incredibly well capitalized. The company's capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory requirements and will get even better as they generate significant income in the next few years. Consider also that with a $200M deferred tax balance, the next ~$800M of pre-tax income the company generates, will benefit from having to pay $0 in cash taxes. There will come a day, when the argument that this is just a bank, will be flipped on its head and investors do want to own LendingClub because of the portion of the business that is a bank. There will likely be stock buy backs and dividends in the future if LendingClub is just stacking up capital beyond what it can reinvest to grow its loan balances. For now, they will use that capital to outgrow the market. In a world where lending flatlines or growth slows, investors should expect to reap the rewards of the bank in terms of capital friendly shareholder initiatives.

I feel pretty good about this call and the timing. LendingClub reports earnings this week. The company will get to talk about how the exploding revolving debt is impacting their outlook, how their loans are performing, and potentially continue to peel back the onion on future growth initiatives to broaden the member base and set the flywheel into motion.