David Ramos/Getty Images News

Thesis And Background

You have good reasons to be anxious about Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) upcoming new earnings announcement this Tuesday, April 26, for its 2022 third-quarter financial results.

First, the market is concerned about the normalization of consumer demand in the PC market. The spike in demand over the past two years that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic benefited MSFT and its flagship Office products as you can see from the following chart and set up a tough comparison for the incoming earnings report. A Barron’s report mentioned that “new data from IDC show that global PC shipments fell 5.1% from a year ago in the March quarter”, and such a fall could negatively impact MSFT. However, for reasons to be detailed later, I think such quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are only temporary and investors should not be too concerned.

Source: MSFT investor presentation

The second key issue that I would pay closer attention to is the update on the Activision acquisition. To me, this is a more important issue and, if approved by the FTC, can add long-lasting benefits to MSFT. The acquisition will not only be accretive to earnings but also substantially strengthen MSFT’s strategic position in the gaming ecosystem. The acquisition will add Activision’s popular games (e.g., Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, et al). Such additions will substantially augment MSFT’s ammunitions and leverage MSFT’s existing games and Xbox platform. However, the deal has come under significant scrutiny by the FTC and is a key item that I will watch for during the earnings report.

Third, due to the above concerns and macroeconomic uncertainties, the recent correction has caused an almost 20% price drop in its stock price from its peak level of around $340 set earlier in the year. And you will see that, for long-term value investors, such price volatility does not impact the return or investment thesis.

Lastly, the final item that I would pay closer attention to is its capital allocation directions. In particular, I will watch how much it decides to allocate to CAPEX expenditures including assets acquired under capital leases. Such allocation, when combined with its return on capital, would provide insights into the compounding rate in the long-term as you will see immediately below.

MSFT’s Return On Capital

When we think like a long-term business owner, not a stock trader, a key metric (the most important metric in my opinion) is the return on capital employed (“ROCE”). Details of ROCE have been provided in my earlier writing and a brief summary is provided here:

It measures the return of capital ACTUALLY employed in a business. And it, therefore, is different from the commonly quoted return on equity (“ROE”).

A consistent and high ROCE is the hallmark of a business with a sustainable moat. A consistent and high ROCE also shows how effectively the reinvested income can be used to fuel further earning growth because, in the long term, the growth rate is given by: Long term growth rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

The following items are typical capital actually employed by most businesses including MSFT: A) Working capital and B) Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. However, for a high-tech business like MSFT which depends vitally on R&D and intangible assets, the capital employed should also include its intellectual properties and/or R&D expenses. I consider the following two approaches:

The first approach included research and development expenses as a capital investment. The second approach amortized its intangible book value, mainly consisting of intellectual property and patents. This essentially treats the intellectual properties as capital with a finite lifetime, which I assumed to be five years.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of MSFT over the past decade is shown below. As seen, both approaches provided similar results, a good sign of the assumptions. Also as seen, it was able to maintain a remarkable high level of ROCE over the past decade: it has been above 100% at the beginning of the decade, with an average of 67.5% in recent years.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Microsoft's Capital Allocation And CAPEX Expenditures

MSFT enjoys tremendous capital allocation flexibility. The business is in such a strong financial position that its credit is rated better than the US government (not sure if it is good news for MSFT or bad news for the US government though). As exemplified by the next chart, it is essentially debt-free. Its interest coverage (operation income divided by interest expense) is more than 100x.

Source: author based on data from Seeking Alpha.

As such, the question here is only about how much it decides to reinvest and whether it can find enough high-margin opportunities to invest (like the Activision acquisition). This is why I would pay closer attention to its capital allocation directions in the upcoming earnings report. In recent years, the business spends about 35% of its operating income to pay dividends and cover maintenance CAPEX (and the long-term average is about 43%). In absolute terms, the business has been spending between $6.8B to $7.3B during the past few quarters on CAPEX as you can see from the following chart. I would closely watch how much CAPEX MSFT allocates in the future. And especially, I would watch for comments regarding its investment in the cloud computing and enterprise segments. To me, these are longer-term trendlines rather than the quarter-to-quarter short-term headlines.

Source: MSFT investor presentation

Price Volatility And Long-Term Return Potential

As long-term value investors, we should be able to look past the headlines and focus only on the trendlines. The way that I approach long-term return is summarized below and detailed in my earlier writings:

In the long-term, the return is simply the sum of two parts: the owner’s earning yield when we made the investment (“OEY”) and the perpetual growth rate (“PGR”) of the owner’s earnings. That is. Longer-Term ROI = OEY + PGR OEY is the owner's earnings divided by the entry price. As for the PGR, it is given by: PGR = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

Under this framework, at its current price levels, the OEY of MSFT is estimated to be ~2.9%. Note that here, as a crude and conservative estimate, I used the free cash flow ("FCF") as the owner's earnings. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner's earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEX that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEX).

As for the PGR, with a 67.5% ROCE, it means that even if MSFT only reinvests 5% of its earnings to expand the capital employed, it could maintain a 3.4% PGR (PGR = ROCE * reinvest rate = 5% * 67.5% = 3.4%). And MSFT’s reinvestment seems to be in the range of 5% to 7.5% in recent years based on my analyses. Despite the vast amount of cash it generates, it simply cannot find that many opportunities to invest at its current scale. That is why the Activision acquisition is important. If approved, it could be considered a significant growth CAPEX item and effectively boost its reinvestment rate.

In summary, the OEY is conservatively estimated to be ~2.9% and the PGR can range between 3.4% (assuming a 5% reinvestment rate) to about 6.7% (assuming it finds other opportunities such as the Activision acquisition to crank up reinvestment rate to ~10%). Hence, the total return in the long term at the current valuation would be in the upper single-digit range around 6.3% to almost a double-digit range near 10%. It is a quite solid return in itself, and even more so when adjusted for the risks and the financial strength of the business.

Finally, a word about the recent price volatility. The next chart shows how much the long-term return potential would change as a function of the entry price. As can be seen, the long-term return potential doesn’t change that much within a pretty wide range of entry price, as shown in the green box. The green box shows a 10% price movement in both directions from the current price, and the long-term return changes by only about 0.5% per annum in this range. This probably confirms something that you’ve already heard before - if you hold something for the long term, the entry price does not matter that much in terms of ROI.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Other Risks

Besides the near-term risks mentioned above, MSFT also faces some longer-term risks and short-term volatility risks.

Short-term volatility risks. Regardless of MSFT’s scale and business model, the valuation is at a high level and the overall market itself is also near a historical record valuation. Such a combination of volatility and high valuation certainly could cause some short terms risks. Also, my above comment about the insensitivity of long-term ROI with respect to price is in terms of the RATE of return, not the absolute DOLLAR AMOUNT of return. Your return (or loss) in dollar amount will be directly proportional to the price movement.

Remotely, there might be an anti-trust regulatory risk. But even if it comes to that, I am not entirely certain if it will be bad for MSFT investors. If it really comes to that and the company has to be broken up, the market would be forced to value each of its business segments separately. And such a complete and transparent valuation may or may not result in a lower valuation.

Finally, the Activision Blizzard deal also adds significant uncertainties. It is the largest acquisition in Microsoft's history. The upside risk is obvious as detailed above if approved. However, the Activision acquisition is reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) very carefully. The FTC will weigh whether Microsoft’s acquisition poses a substantial impediment to competition. Particularly, FTC’s new Chairwoman Lina Khan has been known for tougher antitrust enforcement as a private citizen before she took the helm at FTC.

Conclusion And Final Thoughts

You have good reasons to be anxious about MSFT’s upcoming earnings announcement. Indeed, management updates on a range of key issues are anticipated. At the same time, I hope this article can help ease some of your anxiety by focusing on the long-term issues and ignoring the temporary fluctuations. In particular,