Did you know that GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is a growth stock? Most investors' perception of this camera-maker is probably tainted: they remember only how GoPro went from a very popular consumer device to a failure in the mid-2010s. Yet I'll continue to emphasize that GoPro has done what very few struggling technology companies were able to do: it managed to let go of its startup pride and focused instead on reining in costs, honing its niche, and becoming a smaller but more profitable company.

The market should be rewarding value and profits in this risk-off environment, but so far this year, shares of GoPro have only fallen ~25%, despite tremendous progress across all of its fundamental metrics. It's a good time, in my view, for investors to re-assess the bullish thesis for this name.

Data by YCharts

GoPro's strategy today would be unrecognizable in its earlier days

This point cannot be understated: GoPro underwent a wholesale corporate makeover, even though it has kept its founder/CEO Nick Woodman at the helm the whole time. At its outset, GoPro was marketed as a high-end consumer device, made primarily for the most adventurous, deepest-pocketed travelers. The problem was: replacement cycles were thin. There just wasn't a natural impetus to trade out your existing GoPro camera for one of the newer models.

GoPro today, however, knows that its customers make infrequent purchases. it has diversified its lineup to include higher-end cameras as well as more budget-friendly "consumer" models. And on top of all that, it has diversified its revenue streams with the addition of subscription services, most especially a $50/year subscription offering that includes discounts on GoPro products and cloud backup storage for recorded videos.

This strategy has worked. By complementing more lumpy hardware revenue (which tended to cluster around product launches) with a more stable and high-margin revenue stream, and by paring down its headcount over time, GoPro has become quite the reliable adjusted EBITDA generator.

Here's a full rundown of the reasons to be bullish on GoPro:

High-end camera sales. GoPro now has three versions of its flagship camera in its lineup (from the HERO 10 to the HERO 8), ostensibly to capture buyers at every price point. Yet ASPs have been gradually climbing upward, and now ~90% of GoPro's sales are from cameras priced above $300 (up from about two-thirds in the prior year).

GoPro now has three versions of its flagship camera in its lineup (from the HERO 10 to the HERO 8), ostensibly to capture buyers at every price point. Yet ASPs have been gradually climbing upward, and now ~90% of GoPro's sales are from cameras priced above $300 (up from about two-thirds in the prior year). Successful e-commerce execution. Historically, GoPro has relied heavily on channel partners and resellers to drive sales, and typically at hefty trade discounts. The company made full use of the pandemic to execute on an online-first strategy, and sales on GoPro.com are contributing a record amount to GoPro's revenue mix.

Historically, GoPro has relied heavily on channel partners and resellers to drive sales, and typically at hefty trade discounts. The company made full use of the pandemic to execute on an online-first strategy, and sales on GoPro.com are contributing a record amount to GoPro's revenue mix. Subscription offerings are taking center stage. GoPro continues to see its subscriber base expand, and a new app offering (QUIK) at $10/year offers a limited subset of the $50/year GoPro subscription and has a chance to reach even more subscribers.

GoPro continues to see its subscriber base expand, and a new app offering (QUIK) at $10/year offers a limited subset of the $50/year GoPro subscription and has a chance to reach even more subscribers. Travel tailwinds. As the world moves on past COVID-19 and borders re-open for travel, demand for GoPro cameras (largely used as travel accessories) should benefit from macro tailwinds.

As the world moves on past COVID-19 and borders re-open for travel, demand for GoPro cameras (largely used as travel accessories) should benefit from macro tailwinds. Substantial profitability gains, driven by e-commerce gross margin benefits, subscription revenue mix increase, and headcount reductions.

The innovation isn't stopping, either. Here's how Nick Woodman framed the product roadmap on the most recent Q4 earnings call:

At the end of 2022, we plan to increase our hardware offering from the two product types we have today, HERO and MAX to four distinct camera products. And we expect to expand that further by the end of 2023. This is in addition to the aggressive roadmap we have planned for software, including new cloud capabilities and an all new subscription-based desktop application."

In a nutshell, especially with a strong slate of product shipments coming up, there's a lot to like about GoPro.

Compelling valuation, especially with a $100 million stock buyback on the table

At current share prices near $9, GoPro trades at a market cap of just $1.39 billion. After we net off the $538.9 million of cash and $233.7 million of debt on GoPro's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.08 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting GoPro to generate $1.25 billion in revenue, representing 8% y/y growth. If we assume GoPro can generate the same 14.4% adjusted EBITDA margin on that revenue profile as it did in FY21, the company's FY22 adjusted EBITDA forecast would be roughly $180 million, putting GoPro's valuation at just 6.0x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA.

Note that with declining share prices year to date, GoPro is leaping into action. Its board authorized a $100 million share buyback program which covers ~9% of the company's market cap at current share prices (with over half a billion dollars in cash on GoPro's balance sheet, it could also certainly be more aggressive with buybacks if it wanted to be).

The short translation of this: there's a lot of untapped value in GoPro stock. With its recent string of adjusted EBITDA profitability and the fact that it has added a reliable subscription revenue stream on top of its defensible hardware niche, I wouldn't be surprised if there aren't at least window-shoppers in the private equity world evaluating a potential buyout here.

Q4 download

In GoPro's most recently released quarter, the fiscal fourth quarter ending in December 2021, the company showcased continued progress on its goal: growing revenue by increasing camera prices as well as subscribers, while also gradually boosting its gross margin and its overall bottom line. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

GoPro Q4 results (GoPro Q4 earnings release)

GoPro's revenue in Q4 grew 9% y/y to $391.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $382.6 million (+4% y/y) by an impressive five-point margin. The company notes that its latest camera, the HERO10 Black announced in September, has gotten positive customer traction and that efficient supply-chain management has helped keep the product in-stock in a time where many electronics are fully stocked out or backordered.

One other fact that many investors may not know: in Q4, GoPro won an Emmy award for the second consecutive year, with the Academy awarding GoPro's cameras for its capabilities in image stabilization and in-camera sensing. While consumers will always be the bulk of GoPro's business, these accolades prove that there's also a professional/industry market for GoPro products as well.

The company continued to drive incredible subscription growth. In Q4, the company grew its subscriber base by 107% y/y to ~1.6 million subscribers. Subscription revenue, meanwhile, grew 118% y/y to $16.8 million.

GoPro subscriber trends (GoPro Q4 earnings deck)

Alongside higher-margin subscription revenue streams, GoPro has also managed to boost the average selling price of its cameras, with higher-end models proving more popular among its customer set. This has allowed GoPro to boost its pro forma gross margins to 41.3% in the quarter, a major 300bps improvement over 38.3% in the year-ago quarter:

GoPro margin trends (GoPro Q4 earnings deck)

We note as well that for the full year FY21, generated $229.2 million in operating cash flow, more than double in the prior year.

GoPro cash flows (GoPro Q4 earnings release)

The largesse of GoPro's cash flow against its ~$1 billion enterprise value also gives us confidence that the company could be far more aggressive in its shareholder returns program if it chose to do so.

Key takeaways

A promising product roadmap, expanding gross margins, a commitment to profitability and a recent history of strong execution - all for a 6x forward adjusted EBITDA multiple. GoPro's only problem at the moment is poor sentiment, but its fundamentals speak for itself. Stay long here, GoPro will get its moment in the sun soon.