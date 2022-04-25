Is There Value In Fixed Income? Some Signs Say Yes

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader fixed-income market, which has been under enormous pressure in 2022. This is a timely review, because I have started to dive back into the space more aggressively, albeit a bit too early. Fortunately, I saw the writing on the wall last year as duration risk had spiked across pretty much all fixed-income sectors. I shed a good chunk of my holdings, keeping a partial position only in municipal bonds and high yield. While that patience paid off, the remaining position I did have has taken a big hit.

With that in mind, I wanted to evaluate the current state of the market to see if it was time to "double down", so to speak, by averaging down, or if it makes sense to just get rid of bonds all together. After all, losing money is never a fun experience, and it is only partially off-set when you are earning a reasonable yield. Sure, a 5% tax-free yield is great, but not if your fund is declining 10-15% in value.

Fortunately, after review I have reached the conclusion there is some value out there in fixed-income. While I continue to prefer munis and high yield sectors, this positive backdrop is pretty consistent across the board. Of course, risks remain, and I will highlight those in this review. But I also feel that the downturn we have seen is a bit overdone, as yields have reached levels that are simply too attractive to pass up. While the Fed's continual tightening will weigh on all fixed-income sectors, I personally see a lower ceiling for the Fed than many market participants. That spells opportunity to me.

How Did We Get Here?

To begin, I want to share an overview of where we currently stand. Understanding the current climate is critical to developing a buy or sell thesis. With fixed-income, we know the recent story has been negative, but it is key to understand why, so we can determine what the next move is going to be.

Importantly, the biggest risk facing fixed-income heading in to 2022 was the same that faced the sector in the second half of 2021 - duration. Credit risk itself was fairly minor, as corporations have rebounded quite well, and consumer debt was managed by stimulus and rising wages. Yet, refinancing, whether by corporates, municipalities, or households (mortgages) was moving at a quick pace. Essentially, borrowers were locking in low rates for longer time periods. While great for the borrowers, it is not so great for the investors who purchased the underlying debt. As inflation ticked up and the Fed begin to take serious notice, the risk is that these securities had become extremely interest rate sensitive at the wrong time.

While some viewed this risk lightly because they believed inflation would be "transitory", I was not convinced, and it turns out I was right. In fact, as 2022 has gotten underway, inflation has gotten worse, not better:

CPI Index (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

In fairness, the draw-down in fixed-income should have started well before this. I was a bit early on my call that investors should begin to rotate out of the sector, but the truth was the market didn't believe in the inflation story the way I did. Once 2022 proved that inflation was here to stay for longer, the precipitous drop began. In fact, the aggregate bond index registered the worst quarterly performance in Q1 in over 20 years (since 1980):

Quarterly Returns of Aggregate Bond Index (JPMorgan Chase)

This is where the contrarian in me kicked in. Whenever I see headlines like this, I always get interested to at least consider the sector. Perhaps after a deep dive I will determine the sell-off is justified and I want to stay away. But often I can find strong fundamentals that suggest buying during periods of panic make sense. In the case of fixed-income, it is not an overwhelming buy, but I have begun to see value that suggests putting cash to work is finally starting to make sense again.

*For aggregate bond exposure, I would recommend going with a passive approach, such as through iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) or the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ).

Where's The Opportunity?

I now want to explain why I see a potential buy case. Before diving in, I must manage expectations here. Bonds are not going to just suddenly reverse this trend and shoot higher. Expecting out-sized returns from fixed-income in this climate is just not realistic. It could happen, sure, but that is not my outlook and I don't want to suggest readers should be getting overly aggressive here. What I am suggesting is that there is finally value where there wasn't before. To me, that means it is time to start buying, with the probable forward path that investors will be able to ladder in if/when prices keep dropping, but they are continuing to earn a reasonable yield while doing so.

So, why is now the time? The reason primarily is yield. While yields had dropped substantially as the Fed cut rates, the decline in bond prices has sent yields shooting higher. That is the upside to bonds, and even dividend-paying equities. While the price is trending down, at least you are able to pick up a higher yield on the same security if you buy more. With fixed-income, this is the case across the board, as all sectors have been under pressure:

Current Yields (JPMorgan Chase)

The case here is simple. Interest rates are rising, sure, but bond yields have been rising at a faster pace. The forward outlook for rates has been hawkish, which has in-turn caused investors to flee bonds. Yet, the Fed's benchmark rate has only moved a little bit so far. Meanwhile, yields on bonds, whether mortgages, munis, corporates, or high yield have all roared higher. From an income perspective, this is precisely what many investors had been waiting for.

Aside from the income idea, the contrarian play is also at work here. When it comes to timing the market, there is really no fool-proof system. But as a general rule of thumb, buying time-tested stocks, funds, sectors, and the like, when nobody else is buying them, often turns out to be a winning play. With this in mind, readers may be drawn to the high yield sector as I am. This sector benefits, on average, from having a lower duration that IG credit. This helps protect against some of the interest rate risk. Further, it is a contrarian play against the shift in risk-off sentiment. To see why, consider that weekly flows have continuously been registering in negative territory of late:

High Yield Sector Fund Flows (S&P Global)

The conclusion I draw here is that high yield is completely out of favor. This makes me interested. However, while credit risk has been muted so far in 2022, that story could be tested if we enter a recession. This could be driven by an escalation in Eastern Europe, an overly aggressive Fed, geo-political risks in the Asia Pacific, Covid-19 pressures, or another reason that isn't even on my radar. But for now, as long as corporations keep on churning out reasonable earnings, I see limited credit risk in the sector, less duration risk than IG options, and a contrarian opportunity that usually is beneficial.

*I own the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO), which holds a substantial allocation to higher yield credit. I am also considering starting a position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT), which is my favorite play on the corporate junk space.

Yields May Have Temporarily Peaked, But The Fed Has Signaled An Aggressive Stance

My next take will be a bit more mixed, which again supports not getting too optimistic at the moment. One notable point is that while yields have been rising consistently since the end of last year, there are signs they may have hit a short-term ceiling. To see why, consider that current yields are nearing the highest level in almost four years, as the graphic below shows:

Short-Term Peak (Yahoo Finance)

This tells me that investors may begin to test the waters. We rarely see yields at these levels and while they may go higher still (and possibly much higher), the multi-year history displayed above suggests to me that there is plenty of merit to begin positions here.

But this is where the push-pull dynamic comes into play. Is it really a peak when the Fed continues to contemplate a move aggressive rate hiking cycle ahead? Very possibly it is not. In fact, Chair Jerome Powell said this week the Fed could begin increasing rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting, and continue on that path (or a more aggressive one) if needed. This hawkish tone prompted traders to once again expand their outlook on rates.

But I do take the view that the Fed is going to soften its stance in the 3% range. While some predictions are higher than that, I simply don't see how rates higher than that are going to be sustainable at this point. Debt levels are simply too high, especially for the federal government, that substantially higher rates are not manageable.

I suppose the real basis behind this is I believe rates in the 3% range, and maybe even 2.5-2.75%, will be enough to cool the economy and soften inflation. Mortgage rates, which trend in the same direction as Fed rates and treasury yields, have already eclipsed 5%, and the Fed has only made one .25 basis point hike! This modest move has caused mortgage rates to move sharply higher, already having an effect on housing demand:

Mortgage Rates (30-Year) (Freddie Mac)

What I am driving at is that while yields and rates are forecasted to go higher, and they probably will continue an upward march, I see a ceiling that is lower than the market. The country, its consumers and households, and many leveraged companies simply cannot keep up if we plow ahead with such an aggressive forward outlook on interest rates. Can they move higher? Yes. Will they move beyond the 3% range (for the Fed's rate)? I don't see that right now. The government is already running a massive federal debt load and deficit that will require enormous servicing costs as it is. If interest rates push to 5% or more, it will be extremely hard to service it. This will keep a lid on rates, in my opinion, and prevent the Fed from getting too carried away by year-end, regardless of what the market pundits think.

Be Careful With Leverage

My final point looks at a broad macro-trend, which is very relevant for readers considering fixed-income investments. This is the yield curve inversion, which always gets a lot of press when it happens. Generally, this is used as a recession probability indicator, but it has relevance for debt products as well. This is a timely topic, since the yield curve has inverted fairly recently:

10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity (St. Louis Fed)

Now, there is merit to using this as a recession indicator, but that is not the purpose of bringing it in to this review. I bring it up here because myself and many readers on Seeking Alpha use leverage to enhance their income. This makes sense because we have been in a low rate environment for a long time. Yields on treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds were in the 1-2% range. How can anyone beat inflation with that? They can't.

As a result, leveraged CEFs have become extremely popular and offer investors a way to enhance their yield through borrowing. The logic goes that the fund manager will borrow at short-term rates, and reinvest that cash into longer term, higher yielding securities. The net difference between the short-term borrowing cost and the longer-term yield is an extra yield pickup (minus borrowing fees/interest).

So, why is this a problem now? Well, as the yield curve inverts, that means short-term rates are higher than long-term rates. That being the case, using leverage to amplify a fund's yield just got a heck of a lot harder to do. What I would suggest will happen is that funds will have to either de-lever a bit or cut the distribution rates to account for their higher borrowing costs. Unfortunately, I have already seen this with one of my muni funds recently, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA).

I bring this up simply to keep readers on alert for what risks to consider when they approach this space. I personally will continue down the leveraged path, because I am willing and able to take a bit more risk on these products. The standard 2-3% yield for a fund like AGG doesn't entice me. I view muni yields in these funds in the 5-6% range as the better play. But that may not be the case for everyone, and we should expect to see distribution cuts become more frequent as long as recession risks persist and the yield curve flattens.

The good news is we don't have to be overly alarmed here. Debt-focused CEF prices have fallen across the board, driving up the market yield. That means these funds can afford to cut their distributions and the current yield will still be attractive, even as the Fed hikes rates. But it also means we have to be cognizant that interest rate risk remains a major pain point, and highly leveraged debt funds will come under some pressure when the yield curve inverts. How much pressure remains to be seen, but readers need to decide for themselves if this is a risk they are able to manage.

*In addition to NEA, I have a small position in the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD).

Bottom-line

With inflation, Fed rate hiking, and geo-political pressures abound, buying fixed-income may seem like a sucker bet. In truth, that has absolutely been the case in 2022, so there is plenty of risk that trend will continue. However, the pain has simply been too far, too fast, in my opinion. Plenty of headwinds remain to be sure, but the yields offered by many of the funds I follow are just too tempting to pass up. With the equity market reeling from volatility, using putting some cash to work in debt markets seems to make a lot of sense at this juncture. As a result, I will continue to add selectively to my fixed-income holdings, and suggest readers give this idea some consideration going forward, especially those readers who have been shunning fixed-income since the year got underway.