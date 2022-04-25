ucpage/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) manufactures windows and doors in the premium segment and, as such, its performance is usually closely related to the housing market as newbuilds and renovations on existing homes are the main drivers of the company's sales. Its 2021 results were good and the company has been guiding for a 30-48% EBITDA growth in 2022. However, although PGTI has already hiked prices for its customers, inflation and supply chain issues may have an impact on this year's margins and EBITDA.

How Was 2021?

2021 was a great year for PGTI as its revenue increase by a double-digit percentage to $1.16B, coming from less than $883M the year before. The cost of sales also increased but the gross profit jumped by in excess of 25% to almost $404M. As there were also no restructuring expenses or impairment charges to be recorded, the operating income increased from just under $85M to in excess of $100M, an 18.9% increase. That's great, but it also means there was some pressure on the margins as the operating margin came in at 8.65%, down from 9.6% (and that 9.6% operating margin in 2020 included $12.2M in restructuring and impairment expenses).

PGTI Investor Relations

The bottom line shows a net income of $35.2M of which $2.3M was attributable to non-controlling interests, leaving $32.9M on the table for the shareholders of PGT Innovations. That's a 30% decrease compared to FY 2020, but PGTO recorded a non-recurring charge of $25.5M related to the early repayment of debt in 2021. The EPS in FY 2021 was just $0.45 due to the combination of a slightly higher share count and a one-time change in the redemption value of non-controlling interests.

You may be wondering why PGTI is trading at almost 40 times its net income. But the explanation is simple as the reported net income attributable to the PGTI shareholders is impacted by several non-recurring and non-cash elements. The cash flow statement will allow me to explain this better.

PGTI Investor Relations

We see the company reported an operating cash flow of almost $64M, despite investing $69.1M in certain working capital elements. The adjusted operating cash flow was $132.8M. Note, this excludes the non-recurring debt extinguishment costs and the change in the redemption value.

The total capex was just $33.4M, resulting in a net free cash flow of $98.5M on an underlying basis. Of course, the "real" free cash flow was lower as PGTI still had to cough up $21.5M to cover the premium to call its senior notes. But the $98.5M is the 'normalized' underlying free cash flow. We should perhaps also deduct the $7.6M in deferred taxes, so on an underlying basis, PGTI generated $91M in free cash flow. That's $1.43 per share.

2022 should be a year with double digit revenue and EBITDA growth - at least, that's the plan

When PGT Innovations announced its results for 2021, it also immediately provided a guidance for 2022.

The revenue should increase from $1.16B to $1.35-1.45B. The mid-point of that range represents a 20% revenue increase. A portion of this increase will be organic, another portion will be contributed by the Eco and Anlin acquisitions which will now start to contribute for an entire financial year (compared to just $107M in FY 2021 as the acquisitions closed in respectively February and October).

The EBITDA will make an even bigger leap. The adjusted EBITDA in FY 2021 was $169M and although this already was a 13% increase compared to the preceding year, PGTI was guiding for a massive increase to $220-250M. At the upper end of this guidance, the adjusted EBITDA would increase by almost 50%.

PGTI Investor Relations

This guidance was released two months ago, in February. In those past two months several things have happened and although PGTI shouldn't be hit by the issues in Europe, the robustness of the supply chain, and more importantly, inflation, will be key elements for PGTI. I think we should not expect the company to reach the upper end of its EBITDA guidance as this will be a difficult year for a lot of companies. If PGTI can hike some prices on the back of inflation numbers, the revenue target will easily be met, but I think we should expect the company's EBITDA to come in at the lower end of its guidance. Of course it would be great to see a positive surprise, but I see more risks than tailwinds at this time.

Investment Thesis

PGTI's revenue and performance will be closely related to the situation on the US but the recent acquisitions will undoubtedly push the underlying free cash flow over $100M this year, even if PGT Innovations would slightly miss the lower end of its EBITDA guidance. This will enable the fast reduction of the net debt ($530M) even though lease payments will increase after the recent acquisitions. Refinancing the debt was a good move, and the interest expenses should fall to around $26-27M this year.

I currently have no position in PGTI, but I might write some put options in the near future. A P17.5 expiring in August has an option premium of in excess of $1.50 which means the effective purchase price would be less than $16 for a free cash flow yield of in excess of 10% in case the stock trades below $17.50 on the expiry date.

But as the interest rates have been increasing, I may also try to buy some of the company's debt. The 4.375% bonds maturing in October 2029 are currently trading at 91 cents on the dollar for a yield to maturity of just over 5.8%. Given the strong cash flow performance of the company, I think that's a pretty decent deal.