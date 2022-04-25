Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

US markets have been on edge recently, with investors worrying about rising interest rates and a potential global growth slowdown. This Thursday, perhaps the most important earnings report of this cycle will come when technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reports after the bell. Today, I'll look at some of the key items I'll be watching, including the impact of China's Covid shutdowns and the annual capital return update.

Apple faces a high bar this quarter, as last year's fiscal Q2 revenue growth of more than 53.6% was its best in several years. Of course, that number was significantly higher than normal because of the previous year's major Covid shutdowns. However, it wasn't too long ago that analysts were expecting this March 2022 period to see a revenue decline. Apple's strong holiday quarter has improved sentiment a bit since, with the street now looking for just over 5% revenue growth. In the graphic below, you can see fiscal Q2 key results for the past two years, along with this year's headline estimates in yellow. Dollar values are in millions except per share amounts.

Fiscal Q2 Key Items (Apple Earnings, Seeking Alpha Estimates)

For the March period, I'm most curious to see how Apple's gross margins fare. On one hand, a larger services mix is good for this number. However, we've also seen a stronger dollar that tends to hurt margins at times. This is also the first quarter where we are lapping a big jump in margins from a prior year period, as Apple reported a 414 basis point jump in its overall gross margins in last year's fiscal Q2. We also saw the lower price iPhone SE 2022 launched during the March period along with some other new products, which could impact margins a little.

As the title of this article suggests, my main focus will be on China this week. The country's Covid shutdowns have impacted factories across the nation. I'll be waiting to hear from Apple management on how much production could be lost, as that will be key for fiscal Q3 sales. Additionally, as the graphic below shows, Greater China was Apple's fastest growing revenue segment in the December quarter, so locking down major cities could be a problem for business. April will probably be the weakest month there, unless another Covid wave forces more shutdowns in the coming weeks.

Apple Revenue By Region (Fiscal Q1 2022 Earnings Report)

I bring up production problems because we saw how easily supply chain issues have hurt Apple in recent quarters. When the company is facing a revenue impact of $6 billion or more in a three month period due to these issues, it can really impact the growth story. This could be an even bigger problem in the current quarter and fiscal Q4, as analysts are expecting revenue growth to accelerate to 5.8% in the June period and 10.2% in the September one.

Apple's April report is also the time when the company's board of directors provides us an update on the company's capital return plan. With the business generating around $100 billion of free cash flow each year, investors are going to be nicely rewarded over time. Earlier this month, I provided a preview of this major financial update, where I figured a 1.5 cent quarterly dividend hike and buyback increase of at least $75 billion to be in the cards.

As for Apple shares, they closed Friday under $162, a little more than $20 off their all-time high. They have not been spared during any of the recent technology sector routs, but at least they aren't down significantly from their highs like the non-profitable techs. The average price target on the street currently implies about $30 of upside, but this is no longer a high growth company. Shares are trading at about 26 times this year's expected earnings per share, which is towards the upper end of the range over the past few years. It will be interesting to see if that valuation contracts as we see more Fed rate hikes and a highly anticipated balance sheet reduction. As the chart below shows, the 50-day moving average (purple line) has recently rolled over. That means that a weak post-earnings reaction could lead to the dreaded technical death cross, where the short term trend line dips below the 200-day moving average (orange line).

Chart With Moving Averages (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, a major test for the markets will come later this week when Apple reports its quarterly results. The technology giant's numbers could be impacted a bit by Chinese Covid shutdowns, both in terms of sales as well as production. The street is looking for about 5% revenue growth in the March period, but expectations call for even more growth in the back half of the fiscal year. I'll also be watching margins as they finally lap last year's big surge, and investors are expecting a major capital return update. With the market a bit uneasy at the moment, Apple's Thursday report could go a long way towards determining sentiment as we close out the month.