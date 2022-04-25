CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) has experienced a sharp drop in its share price, following the recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, as inflationary pressures and supply chain issues are having a significant impact on profit margins at a time when the company has taken on significant debt for the acquisition of Knoll. Still, it is very important not to forget that the company has operated for more than a century, that it has remained profitable over the years, and that its cash reserves are significant.

The company's margins are historically high as the company operates in the luxury furnishing industry, and this allows it to generate strong cash from operations year after year and cover the dividend and interest expenses widely. The current share price is constrained due to current debt levels and current macroeconomic challenges, but once cost increases are fully passed through to the consumer and debt starts to decline, I strongly believe the company's potential will be properly reflected in the price of its shares.

For this reason, I believe that the current short-term headwinds represent an opportunity for those investors with a longer-term vision since the company generates enough cash to cover interest and dividend expenses through operations with relative ease, which will likely allow it to start paying down its debt pile in the short-to-medium term. Also, the stock represents a good dividend stream to any conservative portfolio as the cash payout ratio is relatively low while the dividend yield is significantly higher than the average of the last decade.

A Brief Overview Of The Company

MillerKnoll is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of interior furnishings for residential, office, healthcare, and educational environments through owned and independent furniture dealers and retailers, direct customer sales, eCommerce, and direct-mail catalogs. The company was founded in 1905 and its market cap currently stands at ~$2.5 billion, employing over 7,500 workers. Traditionally known as Herman Miller, the company changed its name after the acquisition of Knoll in 2021.

MillerKnoll brands (Millerknoll.com)

The company owns a total of 19 brands and operates in more than 100 countries worldwide. It also owns over 60 showrooms and more than 50 physical retail locations. The company operates in the premium furniture sector, which allows wide profit margins. It manufactures chairs, stools, benches, desks, tables, storage furniture, desk lights, monitor arms, and more. The company is constantly launching new products and in recent years has carved out a niche in the gaming chair and desk market, working side by side with Logitech (LOGI).

Currently, shares are trading at $32.61, which represents a decline of 35.68% from all-time highs of $50.69 on June 7, 2021. This drop in the share price is accompanied by increased risks as a result of increased debt for the Knoll acquisition and supply chain issues, as well as increased production costs. In the short to medium term, such debt will continue to limit the share price, but in the long term, I think investors will progressively gain optimism as the company reduces its debt levels and margins stabilize once macroeconomic headwinds ease.

Recent Acquisitions

Over the last few years, the company has been expanding at a fairly rapid pace thanks to a persistent strategy marked by acquisitions, which has enabled a continuous increase in sales.

In June 2016, the company acquired a 50% noncontrolling equity interest of Naughtone, a leader in soft seating products, stools, occasional tables, and meeting tables, for $12.4 million.

In June 2018, it acquired a 33% equity interest in Nine United Denmark A/S (HAY), a leading ancillary furnishings company in Europe and Asia, for $66 million. MillerKnoll also acquired the rights of the HAY brand in the United States for $5 million. Later in the same year, in August 2018, the company acquired 48.2% of Maars, a Netherlands-based international manufacturer of interior wall solutions, for ~$6.1 million.

In October 2019, the company acquired an additional 34% equity interest in HAY for $78 million. As a result, MillerKnoll now owns a 67% majority interest. During the same month, it also purchased the remaining shares of Naughtone for $46 million.

But the big move that made MillerKnoll the company it is today took place in July 2021 when it completed the acquisition of Knoll, thus becoming MillerKnoll. The transaction was valued at $1.8 billion and, as a result of the acquisition, the number of outstanding shares increased by 28% and the company made significant use of debt.

The M&A strategy of the company, which is possible thanks to its strong capacity to generate positive cash flows, has resulted in strong sales growth over the last decade, but current debt levels suggest that it will need to reduce its level of debt before continuing to make significant acquisitions, and therefore, debt reduction is what will release value for the company in the coming years.

Net Sales Are Increasing

As we have seen, sales have grown steadily over the last few years thanks to the continued acquisition of companies and the constant launch of new products under the company's brands. In fact, sales have grown steadily every year except for 2020 and 2021 as sales declined year over year by 3% and 1%, respectively.

Net sales (10-K filings)

After the acquisition of Knoll, the company is expected to exceed the $4 billion annual revenue mark from $2.5 billion in fiscal 2021, which I personally believe is very reasonable considering Knoll's sales were up by 20% during the last quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year, and orders by 37%. Before the coronavirus pandemic crisis, Knoll had sales of $1.4 billion, so I wouldn't be surprised if MillerKnoll approaches the $4 billion a year mark in sales very soon. In fact, revenues increased by 74.34% year over year during the last quarter to $1.03 billion.

Margins Are Being Impacted By Macroeconomic Headwinds

Inflationary pressures experienced in recent months have had a significant impact on margins. Production and transportation costs have increased significantly as a consequence of the events that occurred in the last year related mostly to supply chain issues, higher oil and commodity prices, and labor shortages.

During the last quarter, gross profit margins stood at 32.71% while the EBITDA margin was 6.58%. These margins are still well below the average of the last decade, in which the gross profit margin was generally above 36% while the EBITDA margin hovered around 10%. In this sense, the company is still in the process of transferring increasing costs to customers, as well as formulating new freight charge programs. In any case, at times like this, it is very important not to lose perspective. The problems that are causing this contraction in margins are global and unrelated to the nature of the company, which is why I do not consider it to be a cause for concern since the company has large cash reserves to face current setbacks.

Debt Reduction Is The Main Factor That Will Increase The Value Of The Company

The company has been fairly conservative on the debt until the Knoll acquisition. In fact, before becoming MillerKnoll, it had negative net debt thanks to its cash reserves. Now, the long-term debt stands at over $1.4 billion while cash on hand is $245 million.

In this sense, I think the company made a good move by acquiring Knoll as it was in a good position before the acquisition. It has enough resources and cash generation capacity to cover interest expenses and pay down its debt pile without cutting the dividend even if the current macroeconomic challenges remain for a few more quarters thanks to its cash on hand and positive cash from operations.

The Dividend Is Safe In The Long Term

The company has steadily increased its quarterly dividend during the last decade but had to cut it slightly as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic from $0.20 to $0.18. Now, the Knoll acquisition will limit future increases significantly as the company now has a big debt pile which to take care of. The management has not hesitated to cut the dividend in times of uncertainty in order to preserve a good balance sheet (during the 2007 financial crisis and the 2020 coronavirus pandemic), so investors should keep in mind that debt will most likely be prioritized over dividend, which isn't necessarily a bad thing for dividend investors as debt reduction will release a lot of resources thanks to decreasing interest expenses.

In the table below, I calculated what percentage of cash from operations has been allocated to cover the dividend and interest expenses over the years and I have been surprised by the company's ability to generate much more cash than needed each year.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash from operations (in millions) $136.5 $90.1 $167.7 $210.4 $202.1 $166.5 $216.4 $221.8 $332.3 Dividends paid (in millions) $19.1 $30.3 $33.3 $34.9 $39.4 $42.4 $45.6 $36.4 $34.5 Interest expense (in millions) $17.2 $17.6 $17.5 $15.4 $15.2 $13.5 $12.1 $12.5 $13.9 Cash payout ratio 27% 53% 30% 24% 27% 34% 27% 22% 15%

In this sense, the company has traditionally allocated a relatively small amount of cash from operations for the payment of the dividend and the interest expenses. This has enabled its continued expansion through strong efforts in R&D and acquisitions, a strategy that should continue well into the future as the company generally enjoys wide margins. Considering the third quarter's interest expenses were $10.2 million and dividends paid were $14.4 million, I expect a ~$41 million annual interest expense and a ~$58 million dividend expense. Although the coronavirus pandemic crisis (and subsequent headwinds related to production costs) has caused a contraction in profit margins, the company achieved cash from operations in excess of $200 million before the pandemic, so these costs should be covered very easily once inflationary tensions cease. Furthermore, with $246 million cash on hand, the company has enough resources to navigate current macroeconomic headwinds for a very long time.

Ignoring the worst weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the current dividend yield of 2.30% is touching the highs of the last decade. This means that investors are paying less for the stock due to decreased margins and the limits that the debt will have on future raises. In the long term, however, the company will enjoy more and more free cash flow as interest expense declines as it pays down its debt pile. Therefore, I believe that the dividend has great growth potential once the company begins to reap the benefits of the Knoll acquisition.

Risks Worth Mentioning

In the short term, the company is facing a macroeconomic environment full of obstacles: higher production and transportation costs, higher commodity prices, labor pressures, and supply chain issues. Transferring the cost to the consumer is something that usually takes time, and therefore, profit margins are being negatively impacted, which makes it more difficult for the company to remain profitable.

Increased debt and share dilution as a result of the Knoll acquisition have raised interest and dividend expenses to approximately $100 million a year, which carries risks that should not be overlooked. Although the company has almost $250 million in cash on hand, it is very important that profit margins stabilize in the medium term so that the company can begin to reduce its current levels of debt. If margins fail to recover soon, the management could cut the dividend in order to take care of the debt.

Conclusion

The recent drop in the share price of MillerKnoll represents a huge opportunity for investors in the long run. The company has marked the way forward for the next few years through the acquisition of Knoll, an acquisition that will provide enormous revenue streams. But there is still a long way to go: the company now needs to reduce the debt incurred for said acquisition. This debt reduction is what will give value to the company in the coming years.

Recent macroeconomic events related to inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and labor shortages are putting a lot of pressure on margins, so investors remain cautious, but I think these headwinds are temporary and are opening up an opportunity for those investors with a more long-term view. Over the long term, MillerKnoll has the ability to cover its dividend and interest expenses fairly easily, which I think will allow generous dividend raises once margins stabilize and debt decreases. Furthermore, decreasing interest expenses as the debt is reduced will allow the dividend to increase even more.