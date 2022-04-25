Microsoft shares have outperformed many other tech names and indices over the past 12 months, but we worry that any earnings announcement that does not impress the market could lead to a strong move lower. Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background

We recently wrote an article (located here) about Meta Platforms (FB) where we touched on the differences between institutional investors and retail investors. To summarize, institutional investors sometimes find themselves having to own, or at least have exposure to, certain names due to investment policy statements or benchmarking purposes while retail investors generally are free to move in and out of various names as they see fit. Wanting to own something and having to own it are two very different scenarios, and can lead to some interesting workarounds when trying to manage risk.

The Situation

There are a few names in some of our portfolios which we are a bit worried about this earnings season, and while we would love to take some chips off of the table, the reality is that these names are all pegged at equal weight or overweight to the respective benchmark as it relates to equity exposure for these particular portfolios. However, we do have leeway in hedging and overlay strategies tied to these holdings, so let us look at one of those holdings, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which reports earnings Tuesday after the close.

Normally we would not mind the short-term volatility, but having watched both Meta Platforms and Netflix (NFLX) get taken apart with disappointing quarterly results and forward guidance recently, our focus has shifted from maximizing returns from positions that have already outperformed relative to the benchmark and instead towards managing potential downside risk. There are a lot of names to look at in the current market and complain about their valuations, but as we look at this current holding, it certainly appears to be priced for perfection. The current quarter should see roughly $49 billion in sales, with the market expecting $52.7 billion guidance for next quarter. Couple with that the expectation that revenues and EPS are both supposed to grow at just over 18% for the year, and we absolutely get the valuation with a P/E above 30x (even a forward P/E above 30x), but in this environment the bar is raised and "winning the earnings report" is easier said than done. The way we see it, right now Microsoft is in the unenviable position of having to beat on the top and bottom lines, guide higher and have really good things to say in order to keep the momentum going. If they simply have a good quarter, keep guidance the same and say all is good, we do not think the market gets too excited...and if they disappoint, you could see the market assign a new multiple to the shares, possibly closer to 25x than 30x if looking at P/E. Simply put, there are more scenarios where we see the shares heading lower, than higher. Investors should also keep in mind that the company is going to have to discuss the impact (both short and long-term, and any legal ramifications they may face for dropping services) from withdrawing from Russia and if the headwinds facing the economy will impact the business moving forward.

Data by YCharts

With shares currently trading at almost a 29x forward P/E, it is difficult to see shares moving well above a 30x forward P/E, which would equate to just over $284/share, in the next week off of earnings, unless they were really good. While the upside looks minimal to us, even if the best case scenario materializes, we do worry about the downside with the way the one year chart looks like. If the stock breaks much lower, one does have to wonder exactly where the floor is. The worst case scenario, as we see it, is that shares get assigned a forward P/E of 26x, in line with Apple (AAPL), and assuming that Microsoft does not beat earnings in the current quarter and/or increase/decrease estimates moving forward, then one has to plan for a potential worst case scenario of a share price between $245-$250/share.

Data by YCharts

Now, to be clear, we are not saying that Microsoft shares are going to $245/share or $250/share, however we are wanting to hedge the risk that they do because we are owners of the shares. Since it is earnings season, implied volatility is up and options are not cheap. We are usually sellers of covered calls and cash secured puts around these events, as the weekly options can generate premiums that equal up to half of all premiums generated for a particular stock during a quarter. In this instance, we are going to be a buyer of protection via puts, but will also utilize covered calls to lower the cost of this protection.

The Trade

To start, these accounts are non-taxable and have a relatively low cost basis; with a cost basis between $72.60-$81/share. So capital gains and tax implications are not really a worry here, but managing the downside risk is. We have also explained how we believe that there are more ways for Microsoft shares to head lower than higher, so our posture is going to be net bearish. Also, since earnings are this week, we are going to utilize the weekly options for this week as premiums across the various expiration dates are inflated due to the impending earnings report. We will restructure the trade after earnings, if needed, using longer-term expiration dates.

Microsoft shares closed at $274.03 on Friday, so for each 100 shares owned, you have $27,403 of capital at risk. For each block of shares owned, we want to purchase one MSFT April 29, 2022 $272.50 Put for roughly $8.30 (which is $830 total for the contract) and sell one MSFT April 29, 2022 $285 Call for roughly $4.20 (which is $420 for the contract). In total, at these prices, the downside protection is costing us a net of $410, or about 1.50% in premium.

With this structure, we have no protection between the current price of $274.03/share and the put strike price of $272.50/share. Since this put is actually being used for downside protection, we are not worried about where it turns profitable, instead looking at what the worst loss we would face is. With no protection for the difference between the current stock price and the strike price of the put, we have $153 at risk there, and the $410 cost of the put, for a total worst case loss of $463 from current prices. Essentially, we have locked in coverage for $269.40 of the current stock price (basically this is the point where the trade would be profitable for someone trying to trade).

If Microsoft should announce earnings that cause investors to push the shares higher, we will still have room to make money, but have limited our upside in order to protect ourselves from a move lower. The premium from the $285 Call option which was sold was applied to lowering the cost of the put we purchased, so on this side of the trade we are only looking at the difference between the current share price and the Call option strike price of $285/share. Essentially, if the shares are called, we would get $1,097 above the current share price per 100/shares. So if called, gains would be capped at a total of $687 (the $1,097 gain from share appreciation, minus the net premiums paid for options of $410).

As we cannot go net short for this holding in these portfolios (i.e., we cannot buy two puts per 100 shares owned), we think that the structure of this trade does a good job of keeping some upside protection while lowering our worst case loss. While this trade could generate some upside, the most likely outcome is that it generates a cash outflow through the strike date. However, downside insurance for 1.5% during earnings week is a steal, so although we hope we will not have to use it, we believe that given the circumstances this is a decent trade.