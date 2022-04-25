Skyhobo/iStock via Getty Images

This article was originally published to subscribers of The EV Supply Chain on March 31. It has been updated to account for recent developments.

When faced with rampant inflation, there’s no use fighting with one arm behind your back. Most assets that generate meaningful returns, net of inflation, will do so in spite of a weakening dollar. Instead, take advantage of companies whose products are part of the problem. In the electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, those are the raw material producers. Allkem (OTCPK:OROCF) recently announced that it expected to average a selling price of $35,000 per tonne of lithium carbonate for the current quarter. That’s more than a 3x increase from a year ago. Heck, that’s about a 3x increase from just a few months ago. With no real chance of preventing the supply deficit, inflated prices are here to stay. So, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

As one of the “big three” global lithium producers, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is set to benefit rather significantly from this extreme price appreciation. While low lithium prices in late 2019 and most of 2020 caused Albemarle to shut down some of its operations and halt expansions, the company is now back in the process of ramping up to full nameplate capacity. This article will examine the company’s different lithium assets and future growth to determine the strength of an investment in Albemarle, especially as a means to stay ahead of inflation.

Asset Overview & Expansions

Albemarle currently has five lithium resources under its ownership, which might not seem like a whole lot compared to Ganfeng’s (OTC:GNENF) ten production sources, but Albemarle’s fewer projects have a far greater average output. The company’s flagship, and maiden, lithium resource is the Salar de Atacama. The Chilean lithium project has no natural drainage, making its storage of lithium-rich brines incredibly effective. The salar’s tremendous size has only aided in this, making it the largest known deposit of lithium. With low impurities and ideal brine extraction conditions, operating costs are also exceedingly low, with the company producing battery-grade lithium carbonate for just ~$2,000 per tonne.

However, it should also be noted that CORFO, the Chilean government organization in charge of regulating the mine, currently charges a royalty of $1,835 per tonne. Investors should regard this as another production cost, bringing the effective production cost to $3,835 per tonne. Albemarle isn’t the only company lurking in the salar, however, SQM (SQM) also has its hand in the pot. As you may imagine, there is some friction between the two, especially given how stringently the salar is governed and some perceived favoritism towards the Chilean SQM.

Producing between 60,000 and 80,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate from the salar per year, the Salar de Atacama is a major source of Albemarle’s power in the lithium industry today. Though, with its eyes set on growing that power, Albemarle made a bid to expand its production at the salar. The bid would see the company raise its annual production to 140,000 tonnes. While it was eventually granted, and things seem mostly smoothed over now, this approval was not exactly without controversy given how Albemarle earned the expansion.

Albemarle and SQM both would have wanted to expand their production in the salar for quite some time, though both have seen their efforts thwarted by various Chilean governing bodies. The major concerns revolve around water usage and the salar’s ability to keep up with a greater level of extraction. Knowing this, Albemarle claimed to have discovered a key extraction efficiency that would allow the company to recover up to 30% more lithium without extracting any more brine or using any more water. Almost too good to be true.

The company first appealed for its production expansion in 2017, which was denied, and again in 2018, which was also denied. The reasons for the denial in both cases was that the company had not presented enough information to prove that it could increase its output without causing any more harm to the area, namely increasing water usage and brine extraction. It wasn’t until 2019 that the company was approved to increase production, though even that almost got revoked after Chilean regulators claimed, two years after issuing their approval, that Albemarle still hadn’t provided the necessary proof. With things back on track for now, the company expects this expansion to be finalized by late 2023 or early 2024.

Moving on to the United States, Albemarle has two projects under its name. Only one of them is in production as of now, however, which is where I’ll begin my analysis. The company’s Silver Peak mine, located in the Clayton Valley area of Nevada, is a brine project producing a measly 5,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year. The resource isn’t fairly large, which isn’t helped by a terribly low resource grade of just 145 ppm. Unsurprisingly, this also yields some pretty unfavorable production costs of ~$7,377 per tonne.

Last year, the company announced plans to double its production capacity at the project via an investment of $30 - $50 million. Albemarle expects the expansion to be completed by the end of 2025. Given the fairly modest price tag, it’s highly unlikely that this expansion is coming from any sort of acquisitions. Though, I wouldn’t rule out that possibility for the future. Given Albemarle’s iron grip on the region’s water rights, as chronicled by Austin Craig, it may be the only way for others in the area to even reach production and, given the outrageous production costs of Silver Peak, it may be advantageous for Albemarle to bring in some nearby sedimentary assets.

Kings Mountain is a bit of a different story. The company operates a lithium chemical production plant in the area, which produces a wide range of lithium products. From medical-grade lithium carbonate, lithium bromide, to battery-grade lithium carbonate, Albemarle makes it all. However, Albemarle also has some interest in developing a prospective resource in the area.

Thus far, it’s been mostly unexplored and Albemarle hasn’t exactly been the most forthcoming with what little work has been done so far. This is one of the more frustrating aspects of researching major producers. They don’t need to sell investors on the prospects of a project under development, so they don’t provide the same in-depth information as juniors. Now, the company touts it as “one of the richest spodumene ore deposits in the world” but, unfortunately, I can’t provide much more color than that. Nor can I validate those claims, so I wouldn’t really read into it too much. Additionally, according to the company’s most recent investor presentation, it seems that investors shouldn’t expect any resource extraction at the site for at least five years. So, at this stage, it’s really only important to be aware of the project.

The company’s final two projects are based in Australia, and I’ll begin this discussion with the company’s Greenbushes project. As the largest-known spodumene project in the world, it’s really not of much concern that Albemarle only owns 49% of the project. The remaining 51% is held by Tianqi, though the company almost had to sell the remaining 51% to Albemarle after running into some financial trouble before getting bailed out by the Australian government.

Greenbushes has been producing spodumene concentrate since 1983, making it the first hard-rock mine in the world to do so. This huge project has a production capacity of 1.3 Mtpa of 6% spodumene. That’s enough to produce 193,700 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year. There may even be room for the companies to expand production to 2.3 Mtpa of 6% spodumene, or 342,700 tonnes of lithium hydroxide, though neither has indicated that such an expansion is in the works. Operating costs are around $5,341 per tonne of lithium hydroxide, which is towards the mid-range of the lithium production cost curve. Though, clearly, it’s the project’s tremendous size that gives it its notoriety.

Moving on, Wodgina is owned by a joint venture, MARBL, which is owned 60/40 by Albemarle and Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF) respectively. However, the two entered into a non-binding agreement to potentially expand the JV, also changing the ownership to 50/50. No matter what the ownership, however, Albemarle receives 100% of the offtake. This also introduces another important feature to understand about the project.

This is not an integrated project. Similar to Greenbushes, the project produces 6% spodumene concentrate, a precursor to battery-grade lithium compounds. However, the fact that Albemarle has 100% of the offtake means that the project is essentially integrated for them. Although the conversion isn’t taking place on-site, it is still being done by Albemarle, so they only sell battery-grade hydroxide from the project. They also sell Mineral Resources’ share of production, obtaining their share of spodumene at market prices.

Currently, the project is not in production. In 2019 the project was placed under care and maintenance due to a weak lithium market, after being in operation for only about a year and a half. Operating costs are expected to be fairly low, at $338 per tonne of 6% spodumene, or $4,724 per tonne of hydroxide (author’s calculations with data from S&P). Now, as it stands, the mine will likely enter production with an annual production capacity of 250,000 tonnes of 6% spodumene, though there are plans to add an additional 500,000 tonnes of 6% spodumene to the annual output. At this production rate, 750,000 tonnes of 6% spodumene, Albemarle will be producing 111,750 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year from the site. It’s unclear when this expansion will be ready, though with construction beginning back in 2018, before production was halted, it likely won’t be very long. As one of the largest-known hard-rock deposits in the world, this outstanding output is expected to be sustained for about 30 years.

Author's Creation

When looking at top lithium producers, such as Ganfeng, SQM, or even Allkem, the lithium business extends beyond extraction and on-site conversion. These are the companies in charge of handing the spodumene concentrate sold on the open market from companies incapable, or unwilling, to process it themselves. While clearly not as profitable as the lithium extraction business, which also includes conversion, it is a key component of the company’s lithium business and its place within the global lithium supply chain.

Currently, the company owns and operates two spodumene conversion plants in China, one in Chengdu and one in Xinyu. However, the company recently made a deal to acquire Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials in a $230 million deal, which is expected to be finalized sometime this quarter. This acquisition will add the Qinzhou refinery plant. The plant has a capacity of 25,000 tpa LCE and is capable of, both, battery-grade hydroxide and carbonate production. Additionally, the company expects to begin construction of two more refinery plants in China at some point this year.

The first plant will be located in Meishan and is expected to begin construction by the end of the first half of the year. The company plans to invest up to $500 million on the construction of the facility, which will produce 50,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year. The second facility will follow a similar design, also with an estimated cost of $500 million and a production target of 50,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year. Albemarle expects to start construction on the second facility, located in Zhangjiagang, by the end of the year with both projects finishing construction in 2024. All of these expansions will add a further 125,000 tpa to its processing capacity.

As discussed earlier, the company also has a conversion plant located in Australia. That facility will have an estimated capacity of 50,000 tpa LCE upon completion later this year, with the ability to expand to a total capacity of 100,000 tpa LCE. The company also has three other expansions planned, though hasn’t given an indication of how large they will be and none will come before 2025. Under the assumption that the company will eventually need to refine 750,000 tonnes of 6% spodumene from Wodgina, this facility will cover all of its needs (750,000 tonnes of 6% spodumene is 98,340 tonnes LCE). Its Chinese facilities will be able to handle any overflow, though the future Kemerton expansions will be required to cut China out of Albemarle’s Australian lithium business.

Just as a quick final thing to mention, Albemarle is also doing some fairly interesting research regarding alternative brine extraction and processing. Now, when I say that, I’m sure most of your minds jump to direct lithium extraction (“DLE”). However, that’s not exactly what we’re looking at here. Late in 2020, Albemarle was selected by the Department of Energy to partner for the development of the “Advanced Brine Processing to Enable U.S. Lithium Independence” project. What makes this program’s strategy “advanced” is the goal of being able to directly produce lithium hydroxide from lithium chloride.

For those familiar with lithium brine, you may know that brine is first processed into lithium chloride, before being turned into lithium carbonate. If a miner wanted to produce lithium hydroxide from brines, they would still need to make lithium carbonate first, thus making it about $1,500 more expensive to manufacture than carbonate from the same source. That’s where the comparative advantage of manufacturing hydroxide from spodumene originates, as it can be converted directly to carbonate or hydroxide. However, if Albemarle is successful in its development, it could dramatically change the dynamic of the lithium market and potentially unlock significantly more value from existing projects.

Thesis Risks

Let’s open this with geopolitics. Given the significance of the Salar de Atacama to Albemarle’s portfolio of lithium assets, it’s important to discuss the new Boric administration. For an in-depth review of the new Chilean political climate, consider this article on The EV Supply Chain, but I’ll provide the basics here. Essentially, Boric promises to be far more stringent with his mining regulations and plans to create a national lithium company. There are also concerns that brine could be reclassified as water, rather than a mineral, which would make it illegal to mine.

Now, with a heavily divided Congress, it’s unlikely that some of these more aggressive policies will come to pass, but it is something to note. With Albemarle’s current agreement with CORFO in place until at least 2043, it seems unlikely that the mine could be shut down before then. Still, the risk isn’t nonexistent.

Despite having an agreement in place with CORFO that locks in royalties, it is possible for the company’s taxes to be raised. Additionally, there may be some concern over potential contract violations by Albemarle regarding the aforementioned royalties. Last year, CORFO initiated international arbitration over claims that Albemarle had underpaid its royalties by ~$15 million. Albemarle maintains that it didn’t underpay and believes that the arbitration was highly unnecessary. More recently, earlier this month, CORFO claimed that the company had overused water in the area, violating its existing agreement, and possibly incurring a $5 million fine. It’s clear that this isn’t exactly the smoothest of relationships.

The possibility of agreement violations is something that investors should take seriously, as it doesn’t seem CORFO is providing much wiggle room here. Once Chile’s National Lithium Company is in place, CORFO will likely be much more inclined to terminate its agreement with Albemarle for any transgressions. Now, a terminable offense doesn’t just occur accidentally, but it is something to keep an eye on. Additionally, the planned production expansion still isn’t a guarantee. Hopefully, the ongoing review by a third-party applying IRMA’s standards should mitigate any concerns held by the Chilean regulatory body. But, already under CORFO’s watchful eye, and experiencing a multi-year struggle under a less-strict administration, the company will have to proceed with caution.

Albemarle Investor Presentation

If you’re looking for some “corporate shade,” this is probably one of the better examples out there. The clear implication here is that SQM is far more destructive to the local environment than Albemarle is with its water usage. I mean, “other lithium production”? There’s only one other lithium producer that shares the salar with Albemarle and it just so happens that the two don’t exactly have a great relationship. Given the possibility of a $5 million fine for allegedly breaching its water usage agreement, it also seems to be a bit of a dig at CORFO which, unsurprisingly, seems to favor SQM. Also, freshwater is an important distinction to make. When people say how much water is needed for lithium production, they often include the brine being extracted. Though, brine isn’t useful beyond the minerals contained within it (it’s far too “salty” to be used as drinking water or as water for crops), meaning that water usage figures often appear to be far more incriminating than the reality of the situation. I think the above chart demonstrates that well. The chart also does a pretty good job demonstrating why Boric’s administration is more concerned with copper mining than lithium, which may allow lithium companies to skirt some blame.

Alright, that’s all I’ve got to say about Chile and the Atacama for now. Looking at the rest of the company, it seems the second-largest risk is also geopolitical. With the vast majority of the company’s refining capacity located in China, and expansions in the country planned, it may be a bit overexposed to a potentially unstable region. With the United States and the European Union both looking to limit China’s involvement in the global EV supply chain, Albemarle’s large presence there may cause it to miss out on some opportunities. In a more extreme scenario, there is the possibility of sanctions or high tariffs that could dramatically impact Albemarle’s operations.

Finally, just because Albemarle is a major producer, it isn’t immune from execution risk. Some things, such as available water, could be out of their control, whereas the inability to meet nameplate capacity is another common issue that’s a result of operational shortcomings. While the company aims to massively increase its output in the coming years, it is natural to experience delays and for some expectations not to be met. Investors should keep this in mind when considering the company’s long-term potential.

Valuation Discussion

I think that the most important place to start here is understanding exactly how much of Albemarle’s business is actually based in lithium. The chemical manufacturer has two other main product categories: bromine specialties and catalysts. I think it’s fairly evident that lithium is where the company sees itself moving forward, which is a positive from my perspective, but that isn’t so clear at the moment. Take a look at the figure below.

Albemarle Investor Presentation

Leading Albemarle’s other two divisions in sales, lithium is already the most critical component of the company’s business. However, this isn’t by any extreme margin. Though, looking forward, that’s set to change pretty significantly. Currently, Albemarle’s nameplate capacity for its lithium projects is 175,000 tpa, which it expects to more than double in the next 3-5 years through its various projects and expansions. As demonstrated by the graphic below, there is a very real path towards 450 ktpa - 500 ktpa down the line, or 375 ktpa within the next 3 -5 years.

Albemarle Investor Presentation

It looks like the company expects its bromine business to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during that period, while catalysts will either continue to fall slightly or stay flat. With 114% growth in the company’s lithium business expected in the next 3-5 years, lithium will be responsible for 54% of the company’s total revenue. However, this doesn’t take into account a stronger lithium market. Accounting for growth in lithium prices, assuming a medium-term price target of $18,000 per tonne, lithium will be 67% of the company’s business within the next 3-5 years. That’s a much more significant majority.

Currently, the company trades at a P/E of 195.3. That’s pretty outrageous. However, the company is currently guiding for EPS of $5.65 to $6.65 for 2022, up significantly from $1.06 in 2021 ($4.04 non-GAAP), as it ramps up to its 170 ktpa nameplate capacity and realizes gains from a stronger lithium market. As of now, the consensus EPS estimate for 2022 is $6.26 ($6.20 non-GAAP), which would yield a forward P/E of 32.05. The company’s PEG of 1.14 supports this conclusion, indicating that the company’s price is fairly in line with the growth expected for the next year. The slight .14 premium seems fair, given the growth the company expects to go through, especially in the next 3-5 years. The company also pays a quarterly dividend, which is expected to grow to $.40 per share next year.

Now, the company’s dividend isn’t really anything to write home about, but it is better than nothing and I’d rather see the company put its free cash towards growing its production at the moment. Looking at the company’s plans, it does seem that Albemarle is certainly putting this money to work. And while the company is certainly priced for growth, perhaps even a bit overpriced if only looking at the next twelve months, I don’t feel that the five-year horizon has really been priced in yet. Based on the company’s expected production growth and the current strength of the lithium market, I believe there is ~2.3x upside within the next five years.

Investor Takeaway

Albemarle is often criticized for its lack of mobility, as it tends to react to market conditions rather sluggishly and conservatively. And perhaps that’s fitting. Albemarle is, after all, one of the lithium giants. But it used to be the lithium giant. Not so long ago, as of early 2021, Albemarle was the largest lithium producer in the world. However, Ganfeng surpassed the American chemicals manufacturer through its aggressive growth strategy, all while Albemarle was pumping the brakes on its lithium business. Though this certainly isn’t one of the company’s most attractive traits, it’s also not exactly a dealbreaker. Albemarle tends to target few projects, but the ones it does go after tend to be quite significant. With the company’s current focus being on expanding its existing projects, it’s also not as if it’s simply standing still.

Despite its strong run over the past month or so, Albemarle is still nearly 30% off of its high in November. With strong growth for the next few years, a clear execution path backed by the company’s existing status in the industry, it looks rather attractively priced at the moment. As far as “blue chip” lithium stocks are concerned, Albemarle is one of my favorites. While Ganfeng is still probably my favorite, given its extreme approach to vertical integration and strong growth opportunities, Albemarle offers another solid option for investors trying to avoid direct ties to China. Furthermore, if Albemarle is able to execute on its expansion plans, it will once again take the crown of ‘top lithium producer’ from Ganfeng. This isn’t so important in terms of value, but it is a nice symbolic return to its glory.

Most importantly, Albemarle offers excellent protection against inflation. While most companies are forced to raise prices due to rising costs, Albemarle is able to raise prices due to a supply imbalance. Additionally, because lithium is just a small percentage of the final product, around 2% - 3%, EV manufacturers, such as Tesla (TSLA), have only raised prices by 5% to 10%. Don’t get me wrong, that’s a lot, but it’s nowhere near the ballooning prices of raw materials and it’s actually lower than most new cars. So, as Albemarle continues to rake in inflated profits, its investors stand to be handsomely rewarded.