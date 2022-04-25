gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are revisiting a small developmental concern that I have received several inquiries on recently. The last time we posted research on this name was early in 2021. This small cap biotech concern has a couple of key trial readouts on the horizon. A full analysis on this volatile two buck 'lottery ticket' follows below.

Company Overview:

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts based clinical-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development of compounds that harness the therapeutic potential of amino acids. The company has two assets in the clinic targeting three indications. Axcella was founded as Newco LS16 out of incubator Flagship Labs in 2008 and went public in 2019, raising net proceeds of $64.5 million at $20 per share. After a disastrous first day in the public markets that saw its opening trade at $15.12, the stock has grinded lower on tepid-to-microscopic volume. Shares of AXLA trade just under $2.00 a share, equating to a market cap of $105 million.

Platform

The company combines its expertise in amino acids and related molecules (e.g., intermediary substrates and hormones), which often serve as regulators of metabolism in disease, with machine learning and data science to create disease-specific endogenous metabolic modulators [EMMS]. Featuring diverse biological functions over many metabolic pathways, EMMs are most notably charged with keeping the body in homeostasis and restoring mitochondrial function, both preconditions for proper health. Because they traverse multiple metabolic pathways, EMMs have the potential to treat complex multifactorial diseases. Axcella's approach is relatively unique, with Entrinsic Biosciences the only other concern currently developing amino acid combinations to treat disease.

Furthermore, since amino acids are essentially food, the FDA is okay with non-IND human trials for safety and tolerability before they enter the clinic as product candidates. This circumstance allows Axcella to shortcut what is on average a 5.5 year and ~$21 million pre-clinical process in favor of 1.5 years and less than $5.0 million of outlays before filing an IND application.

Pipeline

From its platform, the company has developed two clinical compounds covering three programs.

AAX125. The company's multi-program asset is AAX125, an orally administered, dry-powdered EMM that targets the liver, muscle, adipose, and GI organ systems through metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic pathways. With the goals of increasing insulin sensitivity while decreasing lipotoxicity, inflammation, and fibrogenesis, it was initially created for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH.

After AAX125 demonstrated meaningful reductions versus placebo in hepatic fat, insulin resistance, inflammation, and fibrosis in presumed NASH patients - and a greater magnitude of said reduction in type II diabetes patients - in two pre-IND studies, Axcella launched a Phase 2b trial (EMMPACT) in May 2021. The double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating ~270 patients, who are being randomized 1:1:1 to receive 45.2 or 67.8 grams of AXA1125 monotherapy or placebo for 48 weeks. These patients will be further stratified based on the presence or absence of type II diabetes. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving at least a two-point improvement (biopsy-confirmed) in their non-alcoholic fatty liver disease activity score (NAS) at the termination of the treatment period. Secondary efficacy endpoints include proportion of patients achieving NASH resolution without a worsening of fibrosis and proportion of patients achieving a >1 stage improvement in fibrosis without a worsening of NASH. Interim data is anticipated in mid-2022 with the trial expected to be fully enrolled during 2H22.

For NASH, AAX125 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA.

Since it demonstrated restoration of mitochondrial function In pre-IND studies, AXA1125 is also being assessed in the treatment of Long Covid in the UK. It is believed that mitochondrial dysregulation and inflammation are drivers of the disorder's top symptom: chronic fatigue - found in 53% of patients. As such, a 40-patient, placebo-controlled Phase 2a study is expected to complete enrollment in 1H22 and provide top-line data in the third quarter of this year. Primary endpoint will be phosphocreatine [PCR] recovery times versus baseline at day 28. All patients entering the study have a baseline PCr recovery time of at least 50 seconds.

With an estimated 80 million plus Covid patients worldwide experiencing Long Covid symptoms and no approved therapies for ~40 million NASH patients in the U.S., the opportunities are potentially blockbuster if effectiveness can be demonstrated in either or both indications.

AXA1165. Axcella's other candidate is AXA1165, an EMM targeting liver, muscle, and GI metabolic organ systems that is undergoing assessment in the reduction of risk in recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE). OHE is a complication of cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and afflicts between 60,000 and 90,000 Americans at any given time. OHE refers to the presentation of neurological and physical abnormalities as compared to covert, which requires specialized testing to diagnose. Symptoms of OHE include amino acid imbalance, ammonia handling, muscle wasting, infections, and constipation. Episodes of acute HE greater than 48 hours are associated with only a 30% chance of transplant-free survival at one year. Although antibiotic rifaximin and synthetic sugar laxative lactulose are approved for HE, there are currently no approved therapies that address the multifactorial drivers of HE in an integrated manner; thus, the opportunity for Axcella.

AXA1665 is designed to increase protein synthesis through the stimulation of the mTORC1 protein complex while improving intestinal and renal nitrogen metabolism as well as the urea cycle. In two pre-IND trials evaluating a total of 76 patients with mild-to-moderate hepatic insufficiency, AXA1665 was able to increase dry lean mass, lower plasma ammonia, and generate improvement (versus control) in a liver frailty index. Like its AXA1165 sibling, it was generally well tolerated with no safety issues.

Based on these outcomes, Axcella entered AXA1665 into a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial (EMMPOWER) in 2Q21, encompassing 150 patients who have experienced at least one prior OHE event and have neurological dysfunction at screening and are on lactulose + rifaximin. They are being randomized 1:1 to receive either oral AXA1665 or placebo consisting of three divided doses for 24 weeks. Primary endpoint is the proportion of patients with at least a two-point increase from baseline in the psychometric hepatic encephalopathy score (PHES) - with a point range of -5 to +15 - after the treatment period. Owing to the fact that OHE is rarer than NASH, enrollment has been slow. An update on progress is expected in the third quarter.

If ultimately successful, Axcella estimates the total U.S. OHE market opportunity for AXA1665 at ~$1 billion.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With cash of $55 million and $25 million of debt (as of December 31st, 2021) versus a cash burn of $15 million per quarter, Axcella was compelled to raise net proceeds of $24.9 million at $1.91 a share in a March 16th, 2022 direct offering. The implied strategy was to secure enough capital to conduct operations up to YE22 with the expectation of some promising mid-year AXA1125 news to bolster its share price so it can conduct a larger and relatively less dilutive funding later in the year.

Rather surprisingly, despite sporting a tiny market cap, Axcella enjoys significant Street sponsorship. Four analyst firms including Wedbush and Leerink Partners have reissued Buy ratings on AXLA over the past months with price targets proffered ranging from $10 to $14 a share.

Part of the reason Axcella is thinly traded lies in the significant ownership interest of Flagship Ventures, which incubated the company 14 years ago and is responsible for Moderna (MRNA). Its position in the former now stands at 36.4% after adding 6.3 million shares on the recent direct offering. Board member David Epstein also purchased 26,178 shares on the transaction.

Verdict:

Despite (or owing to) its pioneering approach, Axcella remains an option - an option with a significantly asymmetrical upside/downside. However, that imbalance has to be weighted to consider the odds of success and further adjusted to reflect future capital raises. Although these events are difficult to predict, the bet here is that meaningful success in its EMMPACT trial for NASH will not only validate its EMM approach, but also result in the company being bought out at a significant premium to its current sub-$2 share price. Axcella had nearly doubled off its January 24, 2022 all-time low of $1.44 after the company secured operating capital while approaching midyear catalysts. However, the shares have given back most of those gains within the broader market sell-off of the past few weeks.

My take on owning AXLA is little different than owning a LEAP. If AXA1165 demonstrates efficacy in the NASH trial, Axcella could be purchased for $40 a share (~$2 billion). My bet is that it doesn't, but I don't think the odds are 0/100 but more likely around 20/80 or 30/70. It should only be a small 'watch item' holding for those comfortable with those parameters.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum