Municipals' Attractive Entry Point

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

By Randy L. Gross

We believe municipal bonds have reached compelling valuations versus U.S. Treasuries, creating a buying opportunity.

In our opinion, the primary objectives for buying tax-exempt munis are preservation of capital and generation of tax-free income exempt from federal and, where applicable, state taxes. The tax-free income generated is usually lower than for comparable taxable bonds, providing municipal issuers that qualify with lower financing costs. Investors accept these yields versus taxable alternatives due to their expected annual federal tax rates, with the highest bracket currently at 40.8% (37% plus the 3.8% Affordable Care Act surcharge). A big factor in determining relative value in this sector is its yields relative to U.S. Treasuries.

Historically, 10-year municipal yields have averaged around 85% of comparable U.S. Treasuries, providing attractive after-tax return for investors above the 15% tax rate. Ratios below 85% have been viewed as “rich” (overvalued), above are “cheap” (attractive).

Looking back at 2021, demand for municipal bonds was insatiable. Investors competed to invest roughly $100 billion in record-breaking new cash. Solid credit fundamentals coupled with anticipation of higher tax rates set in motion strong outperformance versus U.S. Treasuries. In mid-June 2021, this ratio reached a record-breaking low of 57%, or extremely overvalued. These rich valuations led our team to actively reduce our interest rate exposure, as we shortened our duration targets coming into 2022.

This year, the trends that defined 2021 have reversed as municipal bond funds have experienced continuous outflows. Some funds were forced to sell bonds into a down market to meet redemptions. Year-to-date, municipal yields have risen more than those of U.S. Treasuries, most significantly in 10-year maturities. Currently, the 10-year muni/U.S. Treasury ratio is at 90%, which we consider a compelling entry point for market participants. Further, the tax-exempt/U.S. Treasury ratios make sense on a tax-adjusted basis for crossover investors (buyers indifferent to municipals tax benefits) such as insurance companies and banks, which are opportunistic purchasers. During the 2020 pandemic sell-off, it was these crossover buyers that helped stabilize conditions as munis were outyielding U.S. Treasuries. This was a rare event that provided investors with the tax exemption for free.

Looking past the spring, the months of July and August in the municipal bond market could be called the “summer of investable cash.” These two months typically have the highest number of maturity dates and coupon payments when compared to the rest of the year. The upcoming stronger summer technicals, in conjunction with improved valuations versus taxable alternatives, could create compelling performance for municipals in the coming months.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.