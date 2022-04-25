Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Another option expiration, another week we are locking in some premium 'income' from selling puts. On this occasion, our trade was on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). This was a name that continues on the watchlist, along with Kellogg (K) and Tyson Foods (TSN). Over the last year, I have been looking at adding a food stock to the Core Income Builder Portfolio.

I think a food stock can be a great addition to any core type portfolio due to its general stability. They aren't fast growers, but the focus of the Core Income Builder Portfolio is to find those companies that are providing steadily growing dividends over time. It is also designed to be diversified. We have positions such as Microsoft (MSFT) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). Those that are faster growers, but perhaps lower yielders.

We initially entered the trade with CAG on March 22nd, 2022. It was exactly a month until the expiration, and we collected $0.40 in premium. Since that time, the stock has made some significant moves higher. At no point were we really at 'risk' of the stock falling below the $30 strike we had selected. When we originally entered the trade, we had a buffer of 5.48% that the price could fall before breaching the strike price. This had only expanded even after the market overall became very volatile after Jerome Powell's comments about a 50 basis point increase.

This period even includes when the stock reported its earnings. When they reported, it was mostly good news. The stock has also been quite beaten up in terms of price due to inflation expectations. The earnings were in-line with non-GAAP EPS for their third quarter. The revenue was a beat and was up 5.1% year-over-year.

The full-year 2022 outlook is where I thought that investors might have been spooked. They had dropped the adjusted EPS to $2.35 when previously they were guiding for $2.50. The headwinds or potential risks continue to be inflation, but they seem to be managing adequately so far.

Two of the four "highly dependent" factors they highlight are; the costs of goods sold and consumers' response to inflation-driven price increases. They had increased their expected gross inflation to 16% from 14% for the cost of goods. This appears to be one of the impacts on lower expected EPS. Additionally, the adjusted operating margin is expected to decrease to 14.5% from their prior guidance of 15.5%. In this latest quarter, the adjusted operating margin was 13.7%.

We've all seen it ourselves if you do any grocery shopping. Everything seems to be heading higher. Not only single price increases, but multiple price increases in just the last six months. This isn't just a problem for CAG. Sure, we can all complain about it, but I'm still going to buy all my favorite things.

Despite these headwinds, CAG has been able to provide growing earnings at least on a two-year compounded annualized basis;

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter decreased 22.4% to $0.45, and adjusted EPS decreased 1.7% to $0.58. On a two-year compounded annualized basis, third quarter EPS increased 3.5% and adjusted EPS increased 11.1%.

In the last couple of years, they have been quite aggressive in growing their dividend. In the future, while I expect they will increase their dividend again, it might not be so aggressively.

The payout ratio currently works out to 53.65%. That puts it right around peers such as K with a 55.40% payout ratio and General Mills (GIS) at 54.69%. However, it also puts it well above TSN at 19.76%. TSN has been growing faster in terms of earnings and its dividend. The dividend at TSN has been raised quite aggressively.

Below is a look at the dividend growth experienced in the last five years between these names.

Trade Recap

With that bit of an update out of the way, we can take a look at the trade we had just completed. As mentioned above, we collected $0.40 per contract. The strike price selected was $30, and the trade was over the course of 31 days. This translates into a potential annualized return of 15.7%.

Based on the quarterly $0.3125 dividend, that works out to 1.28x the equivalent. Except, we were able to collect that in the course of a month instead of roughly three months. If we were able to pull this off every month, we'd be collecting nearly 4x the dividend. That really highlights why it can be such a great tool for an income investor.

The dividend discussion ties into one of the reasons I selected this expiration date. The ex-dividend date is coming up on April 28th, 2022. That means we would have collected the premium from the trade, then turned around and been entitled to the dividend.

This is about one of the best examples of trades that I target. I prefer writing puts about a month out and try to collect a potential annualized return of at least 15%. There are always exceptions, but those are the arbitrary guidelines.

This wasn't the only trade that we had entered with CAG either. Earlier in 2022, we also had another trade that expired worthless. In that case, the trade was entered in 2021 on December 22nd. On January 21st, 2022, it expired, and we collected a total of $0.44 per contract at that time. The potential annualized return on that trade was a bit better, coming in at 16.73%.

What's Next?

One of the issues with CAG and selling options comes from the liquidity of their options. They have weekly options available (of course, as this latest expiration was a weekly expiration and not the regular monthly.) The name doesn't generate a lot of interest on most strike prices or expirations. So while we have plenty of options at our disposal, we are more limited in terms of what trades might actually trigger.

This can also be an issue if you want to get out of a trade or roll a trade that is going against you. For CAG, it is something I want to hold, meaning it isn't too much of an issue. That is just another factor to consider for those that like the idea of selling puts but not necessarily taking the stock.

That being said, if we look at the May 20th, 2022, options expiration (a regular monthly expiration), we can see a fair amount of open interest. With the significant moves higher since entering this previous trade, it would appear to collect anything worthwhile. We'd have to move the strike price up quite materially.

At a $30 strike price, we see a bid of $0.00, but $0.10 on the ask. Chances are we couldn't get a trade to trigger there unless we see some sharp moves lower through the next week of trading. Even if we moved up to a $32 strike, the bid is $0.05, and the ask is $0.15.

Given what we are seeing now (keeping in mind that there is no trading on the weekend), the $35 strike would be the only one worth our time. There the bid is $0.50, and the ask is $0.65. The last trade was at $0.52. That gives us some adequate premium, but the downside cushion isn't very large. In the end, I think it will go back on the watchlist until we can see the stock pull back from current levels.